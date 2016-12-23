Eulalia González Rodríguez Máster en Nuevas Tendencias Asistenciales de la US Tarea Seminario VII, Competencias Informacio...
 Tarea Seminario 7: Journal Citation Reports (JCR) De todas las revistas de ortopedia del JCR del año 2015, ¿cuál es la r...
Para ello nos dirigimos a bib.us.es/salud, y clicamos apartado de Investigación.
Picamos submit para buscar en el recurso…
Ordenamos los resultados por total de citas recibidas, siendo la primera revista SPINE.
Factor de Impacto Índice Inmediato Total de citas
Tarea seminario VII

Tarea seminario VII

  1. 1. Eulalia González Rodríguez Máster en Nuevas Tendencias Asistenciales de la US Tarea Seminario VII, Competencias Informacionales en CCSS
  2. 2.  Tarea Seminario 7: Journal Citation Reports (JCR) De todas las revistas de ortopedia del JCR del año 2015, ¿cuál es la revista con el mayor número de citas? De dicha revista indica:  Número total de citas recibidas.  Factor de impacto.  Índice de inmediatez.  Del total de revistas de su categoría, ¿qué posición ocupa y en qué cuartil se encuentra? Publica todo el proceso en una entrada de tu blog.
  3. 3. Para ello nos dirigimos a bib.us.es/salud, y clicamos apartado de Investigación.
  4. 4. Picamos submit para buscar en el recurso…
  5. 5. Ordenamos los resultados por total de citas recibidas, siendo la primera revista SPINE.
  6. 6. Factor de Impacto Índice Inmediato Total de citas

