Name Farasat Hussain Contact Number 0322- 4236830 Email Address farasathussain77@yahoo.com Skype: farasat.hussain88 https:...
Junior Word press developer March 2016 -July 2016 Rehman Software Solutions. • I was working on front end theme customizat...
REFERENCES Available Upon Request Page 3 of 3
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

-farasat-hussain latest CV

54 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
54
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

-farasat-hussain latest CV

  1. 1. Name Farasat Hussain Contact Number 0322- 4236830 Email Address farasathussain77@yahoo.com Skype: farasat.hussain88 https://pk.linkedin.com/in/engineer-farasat-hussain-76199554 Electrical Engineer & Recruitment Executive OBJECTIVE To work in a challenging environment that offers opportunities to learn and grow. And my ambition is to add value in organization by utilizing all my skills. EDUCATION B.S in Electrical (Telecommunication) Engineering COMSATS University of Information Technology –CIIT Lahore. 2010-2014 70.16 % Intermediate (12 Years) Government College University Lahore- GCU Lahore. Grade A Matriculation (10 years) Lahore Model High School-LMHS Grade A+ Experience: Recruitment Executive 1 Nov-Present Zepto System Limited (Cube Discipline) • Working on rightjobs.pk project. • Interviewing Candidates. • Shortlisting Candidates • Direct meetings with the Hiring Managers or CEO about their requisitions. • Screening Resumes. • Candidates on boarding. Senior IT Technical Recruiter August 2016- October 2016 Auctis Corporation New Jersey USA • I am working on full time direct hire positions. • I am working on IT, Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing and Insurance requisitions. • I worked with these direct clients: Philips, Alcoa, UTC, Pratt & Whitney Page 1 of 3
  2. 2. Junior Word press developer March 2016 -July 2016 Rehman Software Solutions. • I was working on front end theme customization and build theme from the scratch. • I worked on admin panel of word press. • I uploaded data in the website using word press admin panel. • Recruitment Executive March2015- Feb 2016 ITEN Corporation Dallas Texas • I was promoted to Recruitment Executive post based on my performance. • Training team of 3 new recruiters. IT Technical Recruiter Sep2014-March 2015 ITEN Corporation Dallas Texas USA • I was working on contract temporary positions. • I was working on IT, Engineering, Clinical Requirements. • I worked with these clients: Biogen, GSK, and HPE. SKILLS • Recruiting, Cold Calling, Benefits Negotiations, Screening, Interviewing, Management, Talent Hunting Sourcing, Permanent placements. Temporary Placements, Monster, Linked-In, Google. Jobvertise, Indeed. • HTML, CSS, Java, PHP. Word press, JavaScript, MS Office. • 4G, LTE,3GCDMA, GPRS, GSM, NGN, WAP.WIFI, WIMAX, • Electrical Circuit Analysis, Wireless Communications, Antenna Theory. Telecom Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics, Control systems, Signal systems, Power Distribution, Entrepreneurship, Report Writing, Engineering Economics. Engineering Drawing • Time Management, Work Ethics, Problem Solving Skills, Team Player, Good Communication. Final Year Project  Development of Wireless Sensor Network for Multimedia Applications.  The main purpose of this project was to design and develop a wireless sensor network for multimedia applications. We did using hardware module Raspberry PI.  We implemented code using Python Language. We created a network with wireless senor nodes who connect wireless to send and receive data.  We created a WSMN Network complete wireless sensor network that would be able to send and receive images of any activity in respective area  We implemented efficient image processing technique to detect any sort of motion with the help of a low resolution camera feed
  3. 3. REFERENCES Available Upon Request Page 3 of 3

×