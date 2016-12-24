Falcon Weekly Marketing Plan Prepared: Austin Herring Emerson Fremming Jordon Johnson Alana Tate 27 April 2016
I | P a g e Contents I. Executive Summary.......................................................................... 1 Envi...
1 | P a g e I. Executive Summary Environmental Analysis, SWOT Dr. Finklea stated through a phone interview that Falcon Wee...
2 | P a g e II. Environmental Analysis Internal Analysis After a phone interview with Dr. Finklea, it was discovered that ...
3 | P a g e Social There has been a huge shift in generational values. Consumers now want to interact with the broadcaster...
4 | P a g e III.S.W.O.T. analysis Falcon Weekly Strengths Weaknesses  Fliers are distributed around the Mass Communicatio...
5 | P a g e IV. Customer Profile & Marketing Strategy Customer Description Demographics, Geodemographics, Psychographics D...
6 | P a g e have ads within the paper about Falcon Weekly or write an article about the last episode or to promote the sta...
7 | P a g e V. Measuring/MonitoringActivities Marketing Tactic Measurement: Goals to reach by when Recommended changes if ...
8 | P a g e Marketing Tactic Activities to conduct Time Allowance Increase advertisements and strategically place them Bra...
9 | P a g e VI. Marketing Calendar Marketing Calendar TIME TYPE TOPIC POST 8:00 AM Morning Meeting Daily activities to ach...
10 | P a g e VII. Appendix Publishing Guide Frequency Outlet(s) Daily 1 tweet, 1 Instagrampost,1 Facebook post Weekly 1 bl...
11 | P a g e Collateral Items We created a new logo for Falcon Weekly to use in their business. This collateral piece can ...
12 | P a g e References 1. Finklea, Bruce. "Falcon Weekly Internal Analysis." Telephone interview. 26 Feb. 2016. 2. "Monte...
