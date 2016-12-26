SAIRAM ELURU  elurusrcm@gmail.com  91-7507859658 JOB OBJECTIVE ~/ PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT / PROJECT MANAGEMENT / IPR MANAGEM...
 Crew Leadership training and certification by Halliburton  Life Cycle Management training and certification by Hallibu...
Accolade: Selected for SERC School and Symposium on Rheology of Complex Fluids-2013 from 16 th -20 th December INTERNSHIP ...
 Designed and fabricated a model of Titanic in sinking position, using metal sheet forming with thoughtful usage of weldi...
EXTRA CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES Competitions  Awarded first prize in collage event conducted in HTC-Pune safety week-2015  W...
  1. 1. SAIRAM ELURU  elurusrcm@gmail.com  91-7507859658 JOB OBJECTIVE ~/ PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT / PROJECT MANAGEMENT / IPR MANAGEMENT / ~ -Scaling new heights of success with hard work & dedication and leaving a mark of excellence on each step; aiming for senior level assignments with a leading organization of repute AREAS OF EXPERTISE PROFILE SUMMARY Research and Development Filed Support Project Management Reporting and Documentation Process improvement Liaison and Coordination Design of Experiment  2 years and 6months of experience with Halliburton in different variety of roles including timely delivery of solutions to the customer issues, Technical support for tender qualifications, Product development, leading various kind of support and development projects, ISO documentation and auditee, budgeting and developing the project plan by doing cost and risk analysis following life cycle process  18 Filed patents and 1 trade secret in design, synthesis and applications of variety of polymers, polymer-nano composites, surfactants, emulsions, stimuli responsive polymers, self-healing polymers, hydrogels, hybrid polymers etc. Strong understanding of structure property relationship  Competitive intelligence, novelty/freedom to operate (FTO)/non-infringement analysis/ due diligence/identifying new opportunities for IP protection and assisting in drafting of patent applications  Responding and assisting for timely filing office actions (OA's) with respect to various jurisdictions. Preparing global patent landscaping, familiar in searching with different databases. Expert in infringement analysis, novelty establishment, and FTO reports  Skilled in handling stakeholders with the accountability of informing them on future scenarios, maintaining key relations with clients by acquiring feedback on critical issues and taking suitable actions to ensure positive experience  An innovative & creative professional with strong communication, cross-functional, analytical, interpersonal & team development skills through promotion of team spirit EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS Year Degree Institution CGPA/Percentage 2014 Dual (Chemical Eng.) Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, India B-Tech-8.7 M-Tech-9.6 2009 XII Narayana Junior College, AP Board, India 97.3 2007 X Sri Bharath Vidya Mandir, AP Board, India 90.0  CERTIFICATIONS & ACHIEVEMENTS   Filed 18 International patents within the span of two years i.e. 2014-16  Received Highest number of patents filed in an year award at HTC-Pune for two consecutive years i.e. 2015 & 2016  Received Trilok Chandra Goel Memorial Gold Medal for the year 2014 for best project work that contributes to economic growth with a sustainable future by helping conserve energy and water resources   Adjudged Best Mechanical Engineering project Award in TA-201amongst 70 projects in the second semester 2010-11   Received Second Best Project Award in TA-201(MSE lab) amongst 70 projects in the second semester 2010-11   Won Third Prize in Eureka, a National level technical event inTechkriti-2013, organized by IIT Kanpur   Secured State Rank 7 in AP Board (XI)-2008– in which more than 4,00,000 candidates appeared   Awarded first prize in prime innovative event at IIT Kanpur for best idea on water conservation in 2013  Recipient of Merit cum means scholarship from 2009-2013  Project management training and certification by Halliburton  Intellectual Property training and certification by Halliburton
  2. 2.  Crew Leadership training and certification by Halliburton  Life Cycle Management training and certification by Halliburton  Member of Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) WORK EXPERIENCE HALLIBURTON TECHNOLOGY CENTER, PUNE “July’14- Till Present Leadership work Highlights:  Lead more than 100 support and tender projects and delivered high quality service  Lead a 20 member team on a high priority MOU project with ONGC and successful delivery of it lead to award many wells to the company Developmental Work Highlights:  Invented and developed a novel method for preparing oil external Pickering emulsions with very low oil content (5%) for oil and gas applications  Prepared/synthesized and studied the rheological behavior of a novel bio-based gelling agent which has thermal thickening properties, for various applications in oil and gas field  Developed a single component system for sand stone acidizing, which can inhibit scale formations, silica gel precipitation and thereby avoids secondary and territory precipitations  Synthesized a new hydrogel for water-shutoff application with self-healable and high shear resistant properties  Proposed new visco-elastic surfactant (VES) compositions with enhanced properties for fracturing and gravel packing applications and is under development  Introduced a multifunctional (more than 3 functions) additive for the first time in the industry and developed it for oil and gas applications  Developed a gravel packing fluid composition for high temperature applications Field Support Highlights:  Provided solutions to ONGC by analyzing past production and treatment data on 16 wells, which multi-folded the production and lead to award of more wells to the company  Delivered solutions and optimized fluid recipe for coiled tubing induced acid fracturing job on a high clay bearing carbonate formation, resulted in winning big project from ADNOC  Acknowledged by Reliance industries for fast paced delivery and best service quality in support towards fracturing of CBM (Shadol) wells and gravel packing jobs in KG Basin SKILLS SUMMARY TECHNICAL SKILLS: Rheology of complex fluids, Structure Property Relationship of Polymers and Surfactants, Rock Fracture Mechanics, Fluid Mechanics, Proppant Selection, Corrosion, Chandler, Anton Paar Rheometer, Core Flood Testing, HPHT Fluid leak-off testing, Friction Loop Testing, Process Design, Manufacturing Processes, Unit Operations and Flow Simulations NON-TECHNICAL SKILLS: Team player, Inter personal and literary skills, Project management, IP management, Competitive intelligence, Life Cycle Management, Risk identification and management, Design of experiment, Executive communication COMPUTER SKILLS: C Language, Excel, Power Point, Matlab, Auto CAD, Material Studio, COMSOL, FLUENT, ASPEN, Image J, IDL M-TECH THESIS RESEARCH PROJECT “May’13-May’14” “Rheology of shear thickening fluids at the interphase of jamming and yielding” Mentor: Dr.Y.M.Joshi, Chemical Engineering, IIT Kanpur  Studied the rheological behavior of the shear thickening fluid made up of Corn starch suspension that shows gradual variation from continuous to discontinuous shear thickening.  Observed transformation in fluid behavior from shear thickening to yielding nature by progressive addition of disc shaped gel forming nano clay (Laponite-XLG) to cornstarch suspension  Further, studied the influence of particle size of the added clay on the rheology of corn-starch dense suspension, by adding sol grade of the same clay and observed no significant change in rheological behavior  Proved that attractive interactions play a major role in the Rheological behavior(shear Thickening/Thinning) of dense suspension   Proved that shear thickening nature is not purely generic type of suspension behavior
  3. 3. Accolade: Selected for SERC School and Symposium on Rheology of Complex Fluids-2013 from 16 th -20 th December INTERNSHIP EUREKA FORBES, DEHRADUN “May’12- july’12” “Design and development of Halo-source cartridge with auto shutoff for offline water purifier” (Aquaguard /Aquasure) Mentor: Dr. Suresh K Sisodia , Sr. G.M Eureka Forbes Dehradun  Designed and Fabricated a cost effective bromine cartridge with auto shutoff mechanism by minimizing energy losses and maximizing retention time   Identified materials and prepared a tablet(satisfying EPA regulations) whose dissolution rate in water is in synchronous with reduction rate of bromine disinfection effectiveness, for auto shutoff to happen after complete consumption of bromine Achievement: Validated results with a sample prototype (93% accuracy) in pilot plant and protected the developed formulation as a trade secret KEY ACADEMIC PROJECTS “Purification of ganga water using solar based desalination” Mentor: Dr. Raj K Pala, Chemical Engineering, IIT Kanpur “Aug’12-Apr’13”  Studied various desalination processes (RO, ED, Solar stills) and proposed suitable process for different levels of contamination   Prepared flexible matlab code which could optimize PV (Photo Voltaic) cells, combination of membrane based techniques like RO (Reverse Osmosis) and ED (Electro dialysis) in series and parallel combinations based on requirement, to maximize water output and minimization of cost for a given salinity of water sample  Prepared CAD diagrams &Performed simulations in matlab on PV-RO, PV-ED systems to predict recovery for two different samples  Outcome: Awarded second runners’ up in Eureka, Techkriti’13& best innovative idea in prime’83(Wacky ideas competition)  “Energy calculations using Material Studio” Course: Computer applications in chemical engineering, Mentor: Dr. Raj K Pala, IIT Kanpur “Mar’13-Apr’13”  Calculated lattice constants and surface energies of 110,100,111 surfaces of Rhuthenium closed packed   Optimized CO and its energetics to calculate adsorption energies of CO on 110,100,111 surfaces of Ru closed packed   Obtained equation of state and cohesive energies for Ru metal in FCC,BCC and hexagonal closed packed structures   Observed the effect of number of bulk layers on surface energy and adsorption energy calculations for Ru closed packed  “Simplification of complex networks using model reduction methods” Summer project: Mentor: Dr. Raghvendra Singh, IIT Kanpur “May’11-July11”  Studied sensitivity ,principle component and flux analysis and applied to signal transduction ,a case of epidermal growth factor mediated signaling   Performed principle component analysis using matlab to identify reactions that strongly affect final product concentration    Performed combined sensitivity and flux analysis using matlab to eliminate reactions that does not have much influence on product  Outcome: Reduced number of reactions in the network from 125 to 88 and hence reduced computation time significantly  “Design of waste water treatment plant for IIT Kanpur” Course: Bio-chemical engineering, Mentor: Dr. Siva Kumar, IIT Kanpur “Jan’12-Apr’12”  Conducted experiments to determine BOD values for various waste water samples collected in IIT Kanpur   Coordinated in a group of 5 to prepare a cost effective design of efficient sludge treatment plant with automated control   Identified optimum operating requirements for given samples using energy and mass balances  MANUFACTURING PROCESS Lab course: Introduction to manufacturing process, Department of mechanical engineering, IIT “Jan’11-Apr’11” “Mechanical supporting chair”  Coordinated in a group of 5 to design and build a low-cost prototype of a Mechanical supporting chair   Estimated and optimized the cost of materials used during design and development of the prototype  Outcome: Judged as First best project amongst 70 projects and appreciated for sharp fabrication and commercial application  “Display model of a Sinking Titanic Ship”
  4. 4.  Designed and fabricated a model of Titanic in sinking position, using metal sheet forming with thoughtful usage of welding, Brazing and Casting   Judged as the second best project amongst 70 projects and appreciated for creative idea  RELEVANT COURSES Fluid mechanics and Rate processes A New separation processes A Statistical Thermodynamics A Petroleum Refinery Engineering A Heat and Mass transfer A Process dynamics and control A Structure and rheology of complex fluids A Separation processes A Heterogeneous catalysis A Chemical Reaction Engineering A Chemical process industries B Bio Chemical engineering A Electronic, polymeric &ceramic materials processing A Chemical engineering design A Fluid Mechanics A Computer applications in chemical engineering design B Linear Algebra A Introduction to electronics A POSITIONS OF RESPONSIILITY ISO Responsible person for the department: “Jan’15-Till present”  Responsible for documenting calibration records of all equipment  Simplified the existing Process Map and made it more efficient Outcome: No Non-Conformities were observed during surveillance audits LOTO Responsible person for the department: “Jan’15-Till present”  Responsible person for proper maintenance of documentation and tools required  Initiated and setup a new document which consist all the information of equipment and their isolation points, which helps in reducing the time and improving safety during operation. Outcome: Got appreciation from HSE manager Team building organizer for PE: “Jan’15-Till present”  Organized many picnics, games and activities for the team to improve team spirit, knowledge sharing, planning, building relationships etc. Outcome: Got very good appreciation from higher management  Trained and Acting as Floor Marshal for Emergency Response “Jan’15-Till present” Teaching Assistant, Rheology of complex Fluids (CHE 613), IIT Kanpur “Jan’14-May’14”  Assisted instructor in designing and correcting exam questions ,assignments and uploading relevant material on course webpage  Assisted instructor in designing the project work for the course, to develop deeper and practical understanding of the subject Overall Coordinator, All India Essay Writing Event Kanpur Zone “Aug’12-Nov’13” Leadership  Spearheaded a two-tier team of 35 volunteers to organize essay writing event in various schools and colleges in Kanpur Initiative  Assigned task of conduction of event and correction of copies to various institution coordinators  Increased number of Shortlisted students from top 3 to top 5 from each institute in both Hindi & English Discriminator  Motivated efficient, dedicated and hardworking team with an ascertained target, vision and insight Impact  Increased number of participants by 35% and improved quality of judgment Teaching Assistant, Introduction to Thermodynamics (ESO 201A), IIT Kanpur “July’13-Nov’13”  Assisted instructor in designing exam questions ,assignments and uploading relevant material on course webpage    Coordinated in a team of 12 for smooth conduction of examinations for a course strength of 308  
  5. 5. EXTRA CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES Competitions  Awarded first prize in collage event conducted in HTC-Pune safety week-2015  Won first prize for best demonstration of safety practices in safety video competition-2015  Awarded first prize in prime innovative event for best idea on water conservation in 2013  Bagged 2nd prize in Fox Hunt and 3rd in Morse Code Speed Challenge, amongst over 100 participants in Techkriti’13 , IITK’s annual science and technology festival Sports  Played a pivotal role in guiding team towards runners up trophy in inaugural Hall Cricket Premier League  Participated in EENADU sports meet organized by EENADU group Nellore, India Web  Created and maintaining course website for ESO 201A , used by more than 300 students Patents: 1. Carbon dioxide-viscosifiable compositions for subterranean treatment (PCT/US2015/029908) Eluru Sairam, Pratiksha Shivaji Meher, Ravikant Belakshe 2. Novel Materials for Controlling Production of Excess Water in Subterranean Formations and Acid Diversion Applications (PCT/US2015/044692) Eluru Sairam, Nurpasha Jahangir Hipparge, Pratiksha Sivaji Meher 3. Incorporation of clay into curable resin system (PCT/US2015/036796) Eluru Sairam, Sumit Songire 4. Sugar based epoxy resins with enhanced properties for sand consolidation in subterranean formations (PCT/US2015/046905) Eluru Sairam, Rajender Salla 5. Proppant comprising a crosslinked polymer for treatment of subterranean formations (PCT/US2015/051715) Mallikarjuna Shroff Rama, Sairam Eluru, Monica Rajender Dandawate, Philip D Nguyen 6. New Clean Gravel Pack Fluid Composition and Method for Sand Control Applications (PCT/US2016/015397) Sairam Eluru, Sunil Garaje, Rajender Salla 7. Sugar-Based Surfactant for Well Treatment Fluids (PCT/US16/24526) Sairam Eluru, Chetan Prakash, Shreya Mohan 8. Invert emulsion containing vegetable oil (PCT/US2016/050420) Sairam Eluru, Chetan rakash, Umesh Namdeo 9. Pickering emulsions used in wellbore servicing fluids and methods (PCT/US16/26423) Monica Rajender Dandawate, Anupom Subhopandit, Sairam Eluru, Rajender salla 10.Food Grade Material as Effective Clay Control Agent (PCT/US16/16559) Sairam Eluru, Monalisa Mallick, Rajender salla 11.Treatment Fluids for Stimulation of Subterranean Formations (PCT/US2016/040356) Sairam Eluru, Vijaya Patnana, Enrique Antonio Reyes 12.Self-Breakable Treatment Fluids for Use in Subterranean Formation Operations (PCT/US2016/029153) Sairam Eluru, Rajender Salla, Sunil Garaje, Vijaya Patnana 13.High strength porous proppants for fracturing applications (PCT/US15/34241) Sairam Eluru, Mallikarjuna Shroff Rama, Sunil Garaje 14.Foamed gel treatment fluids and methods of use (PCT/US2016/059414) Sairam Eluru, Rajender Salla 15.Food Grade Materials as an Efficient Corrosion Inhibitors for High Temperature Applications (PCT/US2016/057345) Sairam Eluru, Rajender salla, Umesh Namdeo 16.Multifunctional Single Component System for Sand Stone Acidizing (PCT/US16 /55160) Sairam Eluru, Vijaya Patnana 17.High Temperature Gravel Packing Fluid System (PCT/US16/64027) Chetan Prakash, Sairam Eluru, Monalisa Mallick 18.Bio Based Surfactant as an Effective Non-Emulsifier, Rheological Modifier and Foamer for Subterranean Applications (PCT/US2016/063136) Sairam Eluru, Chetan Prakash, Rahul Chandrakant patil 19.Methods of Generating Micro-Proppant In-Situ for Accessing Micro-Fractures in Tight Formations (2016-IPM-100490 U1 PCT) Rajender Salla, Sairam Eluru, Sumukh Desh Prabhu, Philip D Nguyen 20.Novel Additive as a Gel-Stabilizer, Scale Inhibitor and Iron Control Agent for Fracturing and Gravel Packing Applications (2016- IPM-100469 U1 PCT) Sairam Eluru, Chetan Prakash 21.Stimulation Fluids with Iron Control (2016-IPM-100469 U2 PCT) Sairam Eluru, Chetan Prakash 22.Basil Seed Gum for Subterranean Applications (2016-IPM-100686 U1 PCT) Sairam Eluru ; Pratiksha Shivaji Meher ; Mallikarjuna Shroff Rama; Rajender Salla

