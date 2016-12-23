Faith House Creative Brief A l l T h i n g s M a d e N e w
Design Style Clean, modern design with a warm and friendly feel All Things Made New | Healing and Hope
Typefaces Didot | The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. Raleway | The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. Helv...
Design #1 R-166 G-173 B-194 Hex #a6adc2 R-196 G-192 B-198 Hex #c4c0c6 R-185 G-151 B-157 Hex #b9979d R-89 G-84 B-114 Hex #5...
HouseFaith Logo
the team F a i t h H o u s e Kathy Schey Amy NewtonArnold Farlow the mission Faith House provides a loving, Christ-centere...
Design #2 R-227 G-186 B-179 Hex #e3bab3 R-131 G-153 B-115 Hex #839973 R-233 G-220 B-205 Hex #e9dccd R-54 G-56 B-76 Hex #36...
Logo HouseFaith
Design #3 R-185 G-151 B-157 Hex #b9979d R-53 G-52 B-39 Hex #353427 R-254 G-248 B-231 Hex #fef8e7 R-139 G-130 B-134 Hex #8b...
Logo HouseFaith
Design #4 R-112 G-121 B-107 Hex #70796b R-254 G-248 B-231 Hex #fef8e7 R-107 G-75 B-95 Hex #6b4b5f R-53 G-52 B-39 Hex #3534...
Logo HouseFaith
Faith House Creative

  1. 1. Faith House Creative Brief A l l T h i n g s M a d e N e w
  2. 2. Design Style Clean, modern design with a warm and friendly feel All Things Made New | Healing and Hope
  3. 3. Typefaces Didot | The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. Raleway | The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. Helvetica Light | The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.
  4. 4. Design #1 R-166 G-173 B-194 Hex #a6adc2 R-196 G-192 B-198 Hex #c4c0c6 R-185 G-151 B-157 Hex #b9979d R-89 G-84 B-114 Hex #595472 R-53 G-52 B-39 Hex #353427
  5. 5. HouseFaith Logo
  6. 6. Cordially Invites You to the HouseFaith Fundraising Dinner Third Annual Sponsored by Criswell Chevorlet of Thurmont and Gaithersburg, Gladhill Furniture and Morgan-Keller Specialty Contracts Featuring Dutch’s Daughter Surf & Turf Buffet with Hors d’Oeuvres DUTCH’S DAUGHTER Wednesday, October 26 6 pm Please join us for this exciting event to benefit the Frederick Rescue Mission’s Faith House Program, a place for homeless women and children. This event will feature a delicious Surf & Turf Buffet from the menu of Dutch’s Daughter Restaurant and will be attended by local businesses and community leaders along with other supporters investing in changing lives. This year’s Annual Faith House Fundraising Dinner is donated by Dutch’s Daughter Restaurant, making 100% of your ticket/table cost and any additional contribution a gift to support Faith House. Dutch’s Daughter All guests will be given a special opportunity to make a financial commitment to support Faith House. $125 PER TICKET | $1000 PER TABLE SPONSOR Invitation M Third Annual Faith House Fundraising Dinner All Things Made New Wednesday, October 26Dutch’s Daughter 6 pmth HouseFaith Fundraising Dinner Third Annual
  7. 7. $ 1 0 0 m o n t h l y c o m m i t m e n t Acknowledgement in Mission Newsletter Opportunity to participate in holidays, birthdays, education and development journeys with clients Recipient of Faith House e-newsletter $ 2 5 0 m o n t h l y c o m m i t m e n t Acknowledgement in Mission Newsletter Highlighted on Facebook twice a year Recipient of Faith House e-newsletter Opportunity to participate in holidays, birthdays, education and development journeys with clients Recipient of Faith House e-newsletter A d v o c a t e $ 5 0 0 m o n t h l y c o m m i t m e n t Acknowledgement in Mission Annual Report Reserved Faith House Dinner table Acknowledgement in Mission Newsletter Highlighted on Facebook twice a year Recipient of Faith House e-newsletter Opportunity to participate in holidays, birthdays, education and development journeys with clients Recipient of Faith House e-newsletter P a r t n e r S u p p o r t e r B e c o m e a Fr i e n d o f Fa i t h H o u s e I wo u l d l i k e to p a r t n e r w i t h t h e F r e d e r i c k R e s c u e M i s s i o n a s a F r i e n d o f F a i t h H o u s e b y c o m m i t i n g to c o m m i t m e n t . F r i e n d N a m e Phone Number Friends of Faith House A l l T h i n g s M a d e N e w G i v e B a c k Join us in changing the lives of homeless w o m e n a n d c h i l d r e n i n Fr e d e r i c k b y p a r t e r n e r i n g w i t h t h e M i s s i o n a s a f r i e n d o f Fa i t h H o u s e. S u p p o r t e r • Pa r t n e r • A d v o c a t e HouseFaith “ We m a k e a l i v i n g b y w h a t w e g e t . We m a k e a l i f e b y w h a t w e g i v e.” - Wi n s t o n S. C h u r c h i l l Handout
  8. 8. Mobile HouseFaith Give All Things Made New A place for homeless women and children HouseFaith Give All Things Made New A place for homeless women and children HouseFaith Give All Things Made New A place for homeless women and children
  9. 9. the team F a i t h H o u s e Kathy Schey Amy NewtonArnold Farlow the mission Faith House provides a loving, Christ-centered place for homeless women and children in Frederick as they embark on the 90-day journey to discover their purpose and to find healing and hope. The program will meet physical, emotional and spiritual needs while promoting self-sufficiency. Join us in changing lives now and for eternity! www.therescuemission.org/faith-house Kathy Schey 301.695.6633 x 209 Meg Yoho Jake SextonMike Greenberg Valerie Moore Sara JonesKenny King
  10. 10. Design #2 R-227 G-186 B-179 Hex #e3bab3 R-131 G-153 B-115 Hex #839973 R-233 G-220 B-205 Hex #e9dccd R-54 G-56 B-76 Hex #36384c R-97 G-58 B-67 Hex #613a43
  11. 11. Logo HouseFaith
  12. 12. Cordially Invites You to the Fundraising Dinner Third Annual Sponsored by Criswell Chevorlet of Thurmont and Gaithersburg, Gladhill Furniture and Morgan-Keller Specialty Contracts Featuring Dutch’s Daughter Surf & Turf Buffet with Hors d’Oeuvres DUTCH’S DAUGHTER Wednesday, October 26 6 pm Please join us for this exciting event to benefit the Frederick Rescue Mission’s Faith House Program, a place for homeless women and children. This event will feature a delicious Surf & Turf Buffet from the menu of Dutch’s Daughter Restaurant and will be attended by local businesses and community leaders along with other supporters investing in changing lives. This year’s Annual Faith House Fundraising Dinner is donated by Dutch’s Daughter Restaurant, making 100% of your ticket/table cost and any additional contribution a gift to support Faith House. Dutch’s Daughter All guests will be given a special opportunity to make a financial commitment to support Faith House. $125 PER TICKET | $1000 PER TABLE SPONSOR Invitation M Third Annual Faith House Fundraising Dinner All Things Made New Wednesday, October 26Dutch’s Daughter 6 pmth HouseFaith Fundraising Dinner Third Annual HouseFaith
  13. 13. $ 1 0 0 m o n t h l y c o m m i t m e n t Acknowledgement in Mission Newsletter Opportunity to participate in holidays, birthdays, education and development journeys with clients Recipient of Faith House e-newsletter $ 2 5 0 m o n t h l y c o m m i t m e n t Acknowledgement in Mission Newsletter Highlighted on Facebook twice a year Recipient of Faith House e-newsletter Opportunity to participate in holidays, birthdays, education and development journeys with clients Recipient of Faith House e-newsletter A d v o c a t e $ 5 0 0 m o n t h l y c o m m i t m e n t Acknowledgement in Mission Annual Report Reserved Faith House Dinner table Acknowledgement in Mission Newsletter Highlighted on Facebook twice a year Recipient of Faith House e-newsletter Opportunity to participate in holidays, birthdays, education and development journeys with clients Recipient of Faith House e-newsletter P a r t n e r S u p p o r t e r I wo u l d l i k e to p a r t n e r w i t h t h e F r e d e r i c k R e s c u e M i s s i o n a s a F r i e n d o f F a i t h H o u s e b y c o m m i t i n g to c o m m i t m e n t . F r i e n d N a m e Phone Number B e c o m e a Fr i e n d o f Fa i t h H o u s e Friends of Faith House A l l T h i n g s M a d e N e w G i v e B a c k Join us in changing the lives of homeless w o m e n a n d c h i l d r e n i n Fr e d e r i c k b y p a r t e r n e r i n g w i t h t h e M i s s i o n a s a f r i e n d o f Fa i t h H o u s e. S u p p o r t e r • Pa r t n e r • A d v o c a t e HouseFaith “ We m a k e a l i v i n g b y w h a t w e g e t . We m a k e a l i f e b y w h a t w e g i v e.” - Wi n s t o n S. C h u r c h i l l Handout
  14. 14. Mobile Give All Things Made New A place for homeless women and children HouseFaith Give All Things Made New A place for homeless women and children HouseFaith Give All Things Made New A place for homeless women and children HouseFaith
  15. 15. the team F a i t h H o u s e Kathy Schey Amy NewtonArnold Farlow the mission Faith House provides a loving, Christ-centered place for homeless women and children in Frederick as they embark on the 90-day journey to discover their purpose and to find healing and hope. The program will meet physical, emotional and spiritual needs while promoting self-sufficiency. Join us in changing lives now and for eternity! www.therescuemission.org/faith-house Kathy Schey 301.695.6633 x 209 Meg Yoho Jake SextonMike Greenberg Valerie Moore Sara JonesKenny King
  16. 16. Design #3 R-185 G-151 B-157 Hex #b9979d R-53 G-52 B-39 Hex #353427 R-254 G-248 B-231 Hex #fef8e7 R-139 G-130 B-134 Hex #8b8286 R-112 G-121 B-107 Hex #70796b
  17. 17. Logo HouseFaith
  18. 18. Cordially Invites You to the Fundraising Dinner Third Annual Sponsored by Criswell Chevorlet of Thurmont and Gaithersburg, Gladhill Furniture and Morgan-Keller Specialty Contracts Featuring Dutch’s Daughter Surf & Turf Buffet with Hors d’Oeuvres DUTCH’S DAUGHTER Wednesday, October 26 6 pm Please join us for this exciting event to benefit the Frederick Rescue Mission’s Faith House Program, a place for homeless women and children. This event will feature a delicious Surf & Turf Buffet from the menu of Dutch’s Daughter Restaurant and will be attended by local businesses and community leaders along with other supporters investing in changing lives. This year’s Annual Faith House Fundraising Dinner is donated by Dutch’s Daughter Restaurant, making 100% of your ticket/table cost and any additional contribution a gift to support Faith House. Dutch’s Daughter All guests will be given a special opportunity to make a financial commitment to support Faith House. $125 PER TICKET | $1000 PER TABLE SPONSOR Invitation M Third Annual Faith House Fundraising Dinner All Things Made New Wednesday, October 26Dutch’s Daughter 6 pmth HouseFaith Fundraising Dinner Third Annual HouseFaith
  19. 19. $ 1 0 0 m o n t h l y c o m m i t m e n t Acknowledgement in Mission Newsletter Opportunity to participate in holidays, birthdays, education and development journeys with clients Recipient of Faith House e-newsletter $ 2 5 0 m o n t h l y c o m m i t m e n t Acknowledgement in Mission Newsletter Highlighted on Facebook twice a year Recipient of Faith House e-newsletter Opportunity to participate in holidays, birthdays, education and development journeys with clients Recipient of Faith House e-newsletter A d v o c a t e $ 5 0 0 m o n t h l y c o m m i t m e n t Acknowledgement in Mission Annual Report Reserved Faith House Dinner table Acknowledgement in Mission Newsletter Highlighted on Facebook twice a year Recipient of Faith House e-newsletter Opportunity to participate in holidays, birthdays, education and development journeys with clients Recipient of Faith House e-newsletter P a r t n e r S u p p o r t e r B e c o m e a Fr i e n d o f Fa i t h H o u s e I wo u l d l i k e to p a r t n e r w i t h t h e F r e d e r i c k R e s c u e M i s s i o n a s a F r i e n d o f F a i t h H o u s e b y c o m m i t i n g to c o m m i t m e n t . F r i e n d N a m e Phone Number Friends of Faith House A l l T h i n g s M a d e N e w G i v e B a c k Join us in changing the lives of homeless w o m e n a n d c h i l d r e n i n Fr e d e r i c k b y p a r t e r n e r i n g w i t h t h e M i s s i o n a s a f r i e n d o f Fa i t h H o u s e. S u p p o r t e r • Pa r t n e r • A d v o c a t e HouseFaith “ We m a k e a l i v i n g b y w h a t w e g e t . We m a k e a l i f e b y w h a t w e g i v e.” - Wi n s t o n S. C h u r c h i l l Handout
  20. 20. Mobile HouseFaith Give All Things Made New A place for homeless women and children HouseFaith Give All Things Made New A place for homeless women and children HouseFaith Give All Things Made New A place for homeless women and children
  21. 21. the team F a i t h H o u s e Kathy Schey Amy NewtonArnold Farlow the mission Faith House provides a loving, Christ-centered place for homeless women and children in Frederick as they embark on the 90-day journey to discover their purpose and to find healing and hope. The program will meet physical, emotional and spiritual needs while promoting self-sufficiency. Join us in changing lives now and for eternity! www.therescuemission.org/faith-house Kathy Schey 301.695.6633 x 209 Meg Yoho Jake SextonMike Greenberg Valerie Moore Sara JonesKenny King
  22. 22. Design #4 R-112 G-121 B-107 Hex #70796b R-254 G-248 B-231 Hex #fef8e7 R-107 G-75 B-95 Hex #6b4b5f R-53 G-52 B-39 Hex #353427 R-226 G-190 B-167 Hex #e2bea7
  23. 23. Logo HouseFaith
  24. 24. Cordially Invites You to the Fundraising Dinner Third Annual Sponsored by Criswell Chevorlet of Thurmont and Gaithersburg, Gladhill Furniture and Morgan-Keller Specialty Contracts Featuring Dutch’s Daughter Surf & Turf Buffet with Hors d’Oeuvres DUTCH’S DAUGHTER Wednesday, October 26 6 pm Please join us for this exciting event to benefit the Frederick Rescue Mission’s Faith House Program, a place for homeless women and children. This event will feature a delicious Surf & Turf Buffet from the menu of Dutch’s Daughter Restaurant and will be attended by local businesses and community leaders along with other supporters investing in changing lives. This year’s Annual Faith House Fundraising Dinner is donated by Dutch’s Daughter Restaurant, making 100% of your ticket/table cost and any additional contribution a gift to support Faith House. Dutch’s Daughter All guests will be given a special opportunity to make a financial commitment to support Faith House. $125 PER TICKET | $1000 PER TABLE SPONSOR Invitation M Third Annual Faith House Fundraising Dinner All Things Made New Wednesday, October 26Dutch’s Daughter 6 pmth HouseFaith Fundraising Dinner Third Annual HouseFaith
  25. 25. $ 1 0 0 m o n t h l y c o m m i t m e n t Acknowledgement in Mission Newsletter Opportunity to participate in holidays, birthdays, education and development journeys with clients Recipient of Faith House e-newsletter $ 2 5 0 m o n t h l y c o m m i t m e n t Acknowledgement in Mission Newsletter Highlighted on Facebook twice a year Recipient of Faith House e-newsletter Opportunity to participate in holidays, birthdays, education and development journeys with clients Recipient of Faith House e-newsletter A d v o c a t e $ 5 0 0 m o n t h l y c o m m i t m e n t Acknowledgement in Mission Annual Report Reserved Faith House Dinner table Acknowledgement in Mission Newsletter Highlighted on Facebook twice a year Recipient of Faith House e-newsletter Opportunity to participate in holidays, birthdays, education and development journeys with clients Recipient of Faith House e-newsletter P a r t n e r S u p p o r t e r B e c o m e a Fr i e n d o f Fa i t h H o u s e I wo u l d l i k e to p a r t n e r w i t h t h e F r e d e r i c k R e s c u e M i s s i o n a s a F r i e n d o f F a i t h H o u s e b y c o m m i t i n g to c o m m i t m e n t . F r i e n d N a m e Phone Number Friends of Faith House A l l T h i n g s M a d e N e w G i v e B a c k Join us in changing the lives of homeless w o m e n a n d c h i l d r e n i n Fr e d e r i c k b y p a r t e r n e r i n g w i t h t h e M i s s i o n a s a f r i e n d o f Fa i t h H o u s e. S u p p o r t e r • Pa r t n e r • A d v o c a t e HouseFaith “ We m a k e a l i v i n g b y w h a t w e g e t . We m a k e a l i f e b y w h a t w e g i v e.” - Wi n s t o n S. C h u r c h i l l Handout
  26. 26. Mobile Give All Things Made New A place for homeless women and children HouseFaith Give All Things Made New A place for homeless women and children HouseFaith Give All Things Made New A place for homeless women and children HouseFaith
  27. 27. the team F a i t h H o u s e Kathy Schey Amy NewtonArnold Farlow the mission Faith House provides a loving, Christ-centered place for homeless women and children in Frederick as they embark on the 90-day journey to discover their purpose and to find healing and hope. The program will meet physical, emotional and spiritual needs while promoting self-sufficiency. Join us in changing lives now and for eternity! www.therescuemission.org/faith-house Kathy Schey 301.695.6633 x 209 Meg Yoho Jake SextonMike Greenberg Valerie Moore Sara JonesKenny King
×