UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO VICERRECTORADO ACADEMICO RECREACIÓN, OCIO Y TIEMPO LIBRE Meri Vaccari C.I.Nº 24161967
RECREACIÓN, OCIO Y TIEMPO LIBRE En tiempos atrás la recreación era como perder tiempo, flojear, pero desde hace un tiempo ...
La recreación contribuye con la dicha humana. El ejercicio forma parte de la recreación lo que contribuye al desarrollo y ...
“El Estado apoya por medio de las organizaciones competentes y leyes determinadas, a que se incluya la Educación Física, e...
público, privado y comunitario que desarrollen actividades relacionadas con la recreación. De la misma forma la ley se ext...
Por otro lado, las actividades que haya escogido sea de voluntariado en su comunidad o en alguna Institución benéfica, así...
recreación para sus trabajadores y su familia y debe hacerlo ya que La Lopcymat e Inspsasel están a la vanguardia de estas...
Entonces se podría decir educación, más educación y más conciencia para el uso del tiempo libre y de la recreación como un...
Recreacion, ocio y tiempo libre

  2. 2. RECREACIÓN, OCIO Y TIEMPO LIBRE En tiempos atrás la recreación era como perder tiempo, flojear, pero desde hace un tiempo a esta parte es fundamental en los planes de las organizaciones, puesto que ayuda a relajarse a estimular los sentidos y aliviar las tensiones y las responsabilidades en el trabajo, es por eso que cuando definimos recreación debemos incluir la palabra diversión, pasarlo bien, La recreación se asocia también con el factor intelectual y educativo. Investigaciones han demostrado que los niños aprenden mucho más en ambientes relajados, sin presión. Es por ello que la recreación es fundamental para el desarrollo intelectual de las personas, así podemos ver como después de cierto tiempo en clases los niños y jóvenes salen por espacio de 15 o 30 minutos a su recreo, para compartir con otros niños o jóvenes, merendar o simplemente descansar para proseguir con las actividades escolares. Asimismo, cuando las personas asisten a eventos, conferencias, charlas, entre otras existe un periodo a que denominan break que nos otra cosa sino descansar de las actividades que se encuentra involucrado departiendo y compartiendo una merienda. A la vez, el recrearse proporciona en sí, una forma de aprendizaje, a través de experiencias propias y de la relación de la persona con el exterior. Algunas de las áreas de la recreación son: la difusión, el arte, la cultura, la música, el baile, la lectura, el servicio a la comunidad, los deportes, los juegos y la vida al aire libre, entre otras. PORQUE ES IMPORTANTE LA RECREACION? Mantiene el equilibrio entre la rutina diaria y las actividades placenteras, para evitar que el cuerpo se desgaste en puras actividades estresantes y laborales, esto ayuda a que el cuerpo recupere sus energías y pueda seguir con la rutina diaria. Cuando las personas se recrean, se divierten, se distienden su vida se enriquece.
  3. 3. La recreación contribuye con la dicha humana. El ejercicio forma parte de la recreación lo que contribuye al desarrollo y bienestar físico de las personas. Las personas que practican un deporte y realizan ejercicio se les estimula la disciplina, además las actividades culturales que forman parte de la recreación les incentiva la identidad y ayuda a fomentar las cualidades cívicas. Fomenta el trabajo en equipo, la cooperación y el compañerismo Cuando los jóvenes realizan actividades recreativas fuera de sus actividades escolares los aleja de la delincuencia, el ocio y las malas compañías. FUNDAMENTACION LEGAL DE LA RECREACION La recreación y el deporte aparecen normados en innumerables leyes que se han dictado al respecto, siendo la Fundamental la Constitución como a continuación se menciona, de allí se desprenden todas las otras normativas al respecto. Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela. En la Gaceta Oficial Nº 5 903 Extraordinario. Caracas, 19 de febrero de 2009. En el Capítulo VI. De Los Derechos Culturales y Educativos. Artículo 111: Todas las personas tienen derecho al deporte y a la recreación como actividades que benefician la calidad de vida individual y colectiva. El Estado asumirá el deporte y la recreación como política de educación y salud pública y garantizara los recursos para su promoción. La Educación Física y el Deporte cumplen un papel fundamental en la formación integral de la niñez y adolescencia Ley Orgánica de la Educación. Gaceta Oficial Extraordinario. Nº 5.929 Sábado 15 de agosto de 2009. Deporte y recreación. Artículo 16: El Estado atiende, estimula e impulsa el desarrollo de la educación física, el deporte y la recreación en el Sistema Educativo, en concordancia con lo previsto en las legislaciones especiales que sobre la materia se dicten.
  4. 4. “El Estado apoya por medio de las organizaciones competentes y leyes determinadas, a que se incluya la Educación Física, el deporte y la recreación en el ámbito educativo para fomentar el desarrollo tanto moral como físicamente de la personas”. Carta Internacional del Tiempo Libre. Aceptada por 165 organizaciones internacionales en 1970. Artículo 1: Todos los seres humanos tienen derecho a gozar de tiempo libre. Artículo 2: El derecho a disfrutar el tiempo libre con completa libertad es absoluto. Artículo 3: Todo hombre tiene derecho a instalaciones recreativas abiertas al público en general, así como a reservas naturales como lagos, mares, áreas boscosas en las montañas y espacios abiertos en general. Artículo 4 Todo ser humano tiene derecho a participar y ser introducido a todo tipo de recreación durante su tiempo libre, tales como: deportes y juegos, vivencias al aire libre, viajes, danza, arte pictórico, música y artesanías, manualidades, sin importar edad, sexo o nivel de educación, entre otros. La Ley Orgánica del Trabajo en el Título V, de las condiciones de trabajo, artículo 187 menciona, “el aprovechamiento del tiempo libre para la cultura, el deporte y para la recreación estará bajo la protección del Estado”. Y será el Estado el que ofrezca privilegios y exoneraciones por medio de leyes especiales y reglamentos. Unido a la Ley Orgánica del Trabajo está la Ley Orgánica de Deporte, Actividad Física y Educación Física. Esta ley tiene entre sus principios generales y disposiciones fundamentales, el derecho universal que tienen todas las personas a la educación física y al desarrollo de algún deporte. Ley Orgánica de Recreación (2008): regular la protección, promoción, organización, planificación, coordinación ejecución de las políticas públicas en materia de recreación, como un derecho que garantiza el pleno desarrollo de las potencialidades humanas, de su crecimiento personal, social y comunitario.se aplicara en todo el territorio nacional a los ciudadanos (as), sin discriminación de raza, credo, condición social , física o edad; como a las instituciones del sector
  5. 5. público, privado y comunitario que desarrollen actividades relacionadas con la recreación. De la misma forma la ley se extiende a todos tipos, modalidades y especialidades de la recreación, incluidas aquellas mencionadas y conocidas bajo las denominaciones genéricas de entretenimiento, esparcimiento, diversión, y distracción. Asimismo en el área laboral la recreación ha venido a ocupar un lugar de relevancia, apoyada por leyes de estricto cumplimiento como es la Lopcymat que vela por el cumplimiento de la misma, estas actividades de recreación deben o se realizan en el tiempo libre que tiene la persona, fuera de su lugar de trabajo y después de cumplir con su horario, se trata de escoger cualquier tipo de actividad ya bien sea deportiva, de excursión, o simplemente descansar observando a las demás personas competir. Aunado a ello este tiempo libre para que no se convierta en ocio debe traer algún beneficio a la persona o a las personas que lo están ejecutando, como lo indica Quintero (1985): La recreación es el conjunto de ocupaciones a que el individuo se entrega en forma voluntaria, ya sea para descansar, divertirse; desarrollar sus conocimientos, información o formación desinteresada; o aumentar su participación social voluntaria, o su libre capacidad creadora tras haberse liberado de las obligaciones escolares, laborales profesionales, familiares y sociales.(p.76) Tomando en cuenta esta definición se podría decir que la recreación tiene unas funciones muy importantes y que además de que la persona se divierte y descansa en algunas ocasiones puede aumentar sus conocimientos, por ejemplo la persona utiliza su tiempo libre viendo programas culturales, de investigación, científicos, leyendo e instruyéndose, así aumenta su formación a nivel general y desarrolla sus conocimientos, haciendo más placentero el descanso.
  6. 6. Por otro lado, las actividades que haya escogido sea de voluntariado en su comunidad o en alguna Institución benéfica, así ayuda al prójimo, y pone en práctica conocimientos adquiridos en su rutina diaria, proveyendo a las personas de técnicas o practicas que requieren para su desempeño, la recreación debe ser tomada como cosa seria por qué se hace muy necesaria al hombre. Es de hacer notar que la recreación libera a la persona de fatigas, del stress diario, de la rutina, teniendo innumerables beneficios, y lo más importante de todo es que es de libre escogencia, la persona la debe realizar sin coacción, sin sentirse obligado a realizar determinada acción simplemente es de libre escogencia, y lo utiliza de la mejor manera, y así desarrolla su mente, su cuerpo, su espíritu y puede dar a las personas que están en su entorno una mejor visión de su persona. Es de primordial importancia tomar descansos cuando las jornadas laborales son muy extensas para que el rendimiento sea mayor, la recreación debe estar muy por encima del ocio que es el espacio que la persona no efectúa ninguna actividad productiva y que puede provocar problemas y acciones delictivas y de conflicto, que devienen en actos más peligrosos para la personas y la comunidad en general. Con el objeto de manejar el tiempo libre y que este no se convierta en ocio sino en recreación, se hace necesario educar al entorno introduciendo nuevas formas de recreación, incentivando cada día mas desde la escuela la necesidad de tomar descanso pero de saber hacerlo con conciencia, con actitudes positivas, no es el descansar por nada es hacerlo porque se hace necesario retomar fuerzas para seguir en el día a día, desarrollándose como personas, produciendo en las organizaciones, es dar cada día mas y mas de los esfuerzos para poder mantener un estatus de vida y una calidad importante. Al igual que el trabajo duro la recreación debe estar a la par de esta, con actividades sanas, productivas donde el ocio, la inercia y las actividades malsanas no tengan cabida, el ocio solo trae problemas, alcohol, drogas, delincuencia, la empresa moderna dentro de sus objetivos debe tener buenos programas de
  7. 7. recreación para sus trabajadores y su familia y debe hacerlo ya que La Lopcymat e Inspsasel están a la vanguardia de estas acciones. Las mismas son necesarias para el desarrollo del trabajador, su satisfacción laboral y de su entorno familiar quien debe participar activamente en estas actividades recreativas, el hombre sano tiene un abanico de posibilidades en materia recreativa, es así que llega a su etapa de jubilación con una idea clara de donde va usar todo ese tiempo libre que le queda por delante. Es así que ese hombre no se va a deprimir ni va a pensar que ya no es útil, puesto que durante muchos años o durante toda su vida supo aprovechar, aprendió aprovechar ese tiempo y ahora es el tiempo de llevarlo a cabo con la mayor satisfacción de la misión cumplida, se hace necesaria la educación en este sentido. Aprovechando el tiempo libre en actividades sanas, divertidas, educativas que conllevaran a ese hombre, a esa sociedad a esa empresa a desarrollarse mejor, a brindar bienestar a su entorno y mayor productividad a su organización, la sociedad podrá librarse o por lo menos aliviar el ocio que tantos inconvenientes produce a la sociedad y sobre todo a la juventud. Y puntualizando diversos autores, hay un punto de coincidencia los valores del hombre deben estar en concordancia con los valores implícitos en la recreación, en ellos debe haber triunfo, conciencia, aventura, pero dentro de los parámetros de tolerancia, respeto y buenos propósitos para que los resultados sean exitosos, resaltando además la utilidad que trae a la salud la recreación y el tiempo libre bien ejecutado, teniendo la mente y el cuerpo en buena sintonía. Además de ello se debe resaltar que en la actualidad donde el alto costo de la vida ha orillado a la gente en busca de alternativas más económicas, ejercitar el cuerpo en busca de salud, la meditación, el ejercicio diario suena como una buena alternativa para la búsqueda y el mantenimiento y conservación de ella, y el uso del tiempo libre tomando la recreación como alternativa no parece nada descabellado.
  8. 8. Entonces se podría decir educación, más educación y más conciencia para el uso del tiempo libre y de la recreación como una alternativa de salud y refuerzo de los valores necesarios para vivir en sociedad y poder producir al máximo en las empresas, en la escuela y en todo el entorno de la persona.

×