Edith Cherloaba _ Portfolio_

Edith T. Cherloaba Portfolio Phone Number: 0049-15203863069 E-mail: edith.cherloaba@gmail.com
LIST OF CONTENTS Inter - Actuando Cervantes’ Light Linear Urban Park in Puente de Vallecas Senses collage. Synes-Tech Nigh...
Inter - Actuando:Connecting people and programmatic functions through a new mobility system and hybrid programme boxes The...
5 LONGITUDINAL SECTION_IMPLANTATION AND PROGRAMATIC PREVIEW Pº General Martínez Campos 6
STRUCTURAL FLOOR PLAN 7 STRUCTURAL PLAN: level +5.5mSTRUCTURAL ORDERS The intervention adapts to the urban environment and...
TRANSVERSAL SECTION: programmatic planning Aerial view User perception from a crossed streetAerial viewBird view Bird view...
AXONOMETRIC PROJECTION: PROJECT INSERTION. STRUCTURAL ORDER. WATER SYSTEM 11 SOUTH ELEVATION: DEVELOPEMENT OF THE HYDROPON...
SITE PLAN. LINEAR PARK LONGITUDINAL SECTION 13 Linear Urban Park in Puente de Vallecas Group work with Laura Vicioso Gil a...
Senses collage. Full Moon Party. Synes-Tech Nightclub My project began from the analysis of the four elements present in t...
SITE PLAN VIEW OF THE PROJECT 17 SENSORIAL MODEL 18 The model was created on the panel board for the final presentation. I...
Puu: construction game for kids Group work with: Katarzyna Cebula y Chenta Tsai The final objective of the was to bring cl...
Cervantes’ Light Light, art and space metamorphosis workshop__Tutor: Marian Álvaro During a five-day workshop, we transfor...
Ema’s garden Commissionedv preliminary design The dwelling is divided in two apartments with two generation of members fro...
  3. 3. Inter - Actuando:Connecting people and programmatic functions through a new mobility system and hybrid programme boxes The main characteristic of the Chamberi neighbourhood is the fluctuation of several types of users due to the huge concentration of different cultural urban equipment. These users have an effect on the urban space where they are moving since they produce accumulations of masses at peak hours, especially if the timetables overlap. Nevertheless, the way in which the functions are organized in the studied area make the relation between the users and the public space close to impossible. Taking into account the analysis of the existing urban situations, I took on the following intervention strategies: 1. Separation at several levels according to the type of transportation 2. From a functional point of view, the project will be divided into two distinctive parts. The first usage will be as the exchange of relations between several agents (actors, schools, shop owners, etc.), and the second function will be a mode of transportation exchange (automobiles, bikes, busses, the tube and the pedestrian). 3. In regards to the previous point, there are going to be different morphologies for the two aspects. The first one is going to be a bridge and a junction that will be used as equipment and educative cultural and it will have some other hybrid programmes. The second one is going to be two ramps for the pedestrians and for the bicycles, respectively. These will connect the pre-existent urban space with the other means of transportation. 4. The timetables for the new programs were to be coordinated taking into account the ones of the pre-existing users. My participating city intends to transform the already existing public space web and their relation with the public equipment buildings by inserting functional plug-ins as an urban stage that could accommodate a huge amount of functions according to the necessities of the area of study. I put in place an urban learning strategy that provides an easier relation between the users by having a shared knowledge. The isolated cells of the schools, public space, theatres, museums, private foundations, and dwellings from the neighbourhood transforms into hybrid cells. The proosal is going to take into account the existing urban planning and encountered urban situations, such as: Project implantation View from a crossing street VProject implantation View from a th e pedestrian bridge Project implantation View from an apartment window URBAN PLAN STRATEGY 3 4 Project implantation Street view CHANGES IN FACHADE ALIGNMENT BRIDGES BUILDING ISOLATED IN A PLOT SQUARES CONNECTION TO THE PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ROUNDABOUT
  4. 4. 5 LONGITUDINAL SECTION_IMPLANTATION AND PROGRAMATIC PREVIEW Pº General Martínez Campos 6
  5. 5. STRUCTURAL FLOOR PLAN 7 STRUCTURAL PLAN: level +5.5mSTRUCTURAL ORDERS The intervention adapts to the urban environment and intervenes in it by laying on the existing structure. ¬ some spaces are demolished in order to adapt the existing space to the new plug-in programmes. Firstly, the existing foundations and the vertical structure are improved and, afterwards, we operate in the existing buildings. STRUCTURAL SECTIONS Estructura triangulada 1a Pantalla HA Ia y IIa Estructura triangulada 2a Pantalla HA IIIa y IVa Estructura triangulada 3a + Pantalla HA Va y VIa Estructura triangulada 4a + Pantalla HA VIIa y VIIIa 8
  6. 6. TRANSVERSAL SECTION: programmatic planning Aerial view User perception from a crossed streetAerial viewBird view Bird view PRESENTATION MODEL 9 FOLD-OUT LIGHTING PLAN LONGITUDINAL SECTION_NEW LIGHTING SYSTEM AND LED SCREENS Nightview user perception of the bridge from the street level 10 The led screen, that are faced towards the street, will function as a public space.Inhabitants, as well as businesses from the area can rent a space and use it. Led screens Flexible solar panel Due to the organic shape of the project, light -harvesting will happen through the flexible solar panels which are 30 cm width. LANES SEPARATION THROUGH LEDS Nightview user perception of the bridge
  7. 7. AXONOMETRIC PROJECTION: PROJECT INSERTION. STRUCTURAL ORDER. WATER SYSTEM 11 SOUTH ELEVATION: DEVELOPEMENT OF THE HYDROPONIC GARDEN NORTH ELEVATION: DEVELOPEMENT OF THE HYDROPONIC GARDEN 12 IRRIGATION SYSTEM AND WATER RECOLLECTION CONNECTION TO THE PUBLIC WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM EVACAUTION OS THE WASTE SANITARY WATER PLANT CONTAINER POT FOR THE HYDROPONIC GARDEN RECOLLECTION OF WATER_ DETAIL
  8. 8. SITE PLAN. LINEAR PARK LONGITUDINAL SECTION 13 Linear Urban Park in Puente de Vallecas Group work with Laura Vicioso Gil and Celia Rodriguez González Present situation: Puente de Vallecas is perceived as a collection of neighbourhoods that are structured according to the distinct boarders: the M-30 and A-3 highways, the railway and the Cerro del Tio Pio and Albufera central axe. Each neighbourhood presents a differentiated problem, but mainly the most important ones are presented at the borders, where the absence of urban equipment and green spaces, the badly planned urban fabric and the inexistence of connections produce the isolation of these. AXONOMETRIC VIEW_ SECTOR A 14 Present situation: Current ordinances: Urban project SPORTIVE URBAN EQUIPMENT AND ORGANIZATIONURBAN ANALYSIS OF THE AREA AND ORDINANCES Current ordinances: The Planning strategies and ordinances for the Puente de Vallecas dates back from 2009 and it divides the areas by theuse giving priority to the residential dwellings and implementing some public equipment in empty sites. Some of them were already built while some of them are still pending. Nevertheless, sporting equipment isn’t enough. The problem at the border is not solved and the environmental im- pact of the vehicular traffic is something that the ordinance does not even comply. Urban project: The proposal was designed as a protection screen against the M30 noise pollution at the margin of the area. By introducing public space programme and sports urban equipment, we created an attraction focal point for all Vallecas. In order to eliminate the isolation problem, we generated elevated pedestrian crosses above the M-30, so that the city is connected and makes easier the use of the new area.
  9. 9. Senses collage. Full Moon Party. Synes-Tech Nightclub My project began from the analysis of the four elements present in the cala: the cliff, the sea, the woods and the beach. In addition, I based my research on the effects that psychedelic drugs have on people: synaesthesia, empathy, alteration state of the identity and the alteration of time. Each element from the island was associated to one of the effects of psychedelic drugs. Thirdly, I also looked at the type of music that the original Full Moon Party was show casting. Therefore, each element from the island would have its own nightclub related to the drugs’ effects and one of the music genres that was listened in the original Full Moon Party. Although, the effects won’t be caused by the drugs but by the environment created with all four natural elements. LONGITUDINAL SECTION 18 15 SENSORIAL MATRIX The table summarises the way the spaces are created: 1. Each natural element from the area has a musical genre associated, and this corresponds to a nightclub 2. The five senses intersect with the natural elements 3. Choosing one from each side, in the intersection a space will form out of two materials in order to confuse the user and re-create synaesthesia. 16
  10. 10. SITE PLAN VIEW OF THE PROJECT 17 SENSORIAL MODEL 18 The model was created on the panel board for the final presentation. It was interactive and the half-spheres could be taken away and the person could either see, feel, smell, touch or hear the inside of the doms. This corresponded to the elements that were used to create the ambient inside the full moon party spaces.
  11. 11. Puu: construction game for kids Group work with: Katarzyna Cebula y Chenta Tsai The final objective of the was to bring clindren between 3 to 6 years old closer to the architecture world and learn about building stable structures through play. The many possibilities and outcomes of the final product develop children’s imagination and cvvvcreativity while also improving their logical thinking by having a hands-on experience. 19 Casa Cuna Internship_EnriqueKrahe Architect My contribution consisted in drawing the presentation designs of the Casa Cuna project for Enrique Krahe’s Architectural Office. I took part in the analysis of the Delft area which consisted of the axe from the Westlandseweg crossing through the train station taking of the direction of the viaduct. In addition, I participated in the making of the concept drawings of the urban project and in the preparation of a TedTalk’s visuals. 20 Trainsperency Internship_EnriqueKrahe Architect
  12. 12. Cervantes’ Light Light, art and space metamorphosis workshop__Tutor: Marian Álvaro During a five-day workshop, we transform the Quinta de Cervantes Garden in Alcalá de Henares by using light as a medium to build an interactive installation that produced the metamorphosis of the spaces composing the garden. During the opening event, visitors were able to experience the space and have a stroll while the tunnel’s plastic covering moved along the wind. Therefore, it inflated and deflated due to its action. The coloured lights, which formed graduated shading, affected the individual perceptions while walking through it. 21 Sacred. Secret. Landscape workshop__Brito.Rodriguez Studio, Lisbon The workshop addressed the design of a place of seclusion, intimacy, reflection and silence for an individual in the green outdoor area surrounding Igreja da Memória in Lisbon. My project tried to convey the perpendicular relation between the wall that contained the terrain and separated the pedestal where the church was situated from the street. I represented this relation between the two architectonic elements through three different tunnels that had diverse spatial and visual situations while stil respecting the existing landscape and topography. Mobile Vegetable Garden LABORATÓRIO DE INTERVENÇÃO EM ARQUITECTURA INSITU_Coordinated by Filipa Ramalhete; Pedro Campos Costa; Alexandra Paio. Segundo Torrão is a little town that is situated at the south of Tagus River. A huge amount of the inha- bitants of the Segundo Torrão live in sub-humane conditions without water, electricity or sewage system. This area is also affected by high rates of poverty and unemployment. By taking part in this workshop, we intended to solve a few of the problems that hit the area and make a better living place for the inhabitants. Based on civic involvement, the workshop was divided in three parts: _the analysis and conception of the possible solutions for the problematic area in collaboration with the residents, _the designing and building of all the necessary pieces in the construction lab, _the assembly of all the designed pieces on site Our group focused on one of the squares of the neighbourhood where we designed a meeting place that included a communal act and a landscape intervention in order to better the urban living conditionsand experience. Secondly, we created mobile vegetable gardens. These gave the inhabitants the opportunity to be self-sufficient. They could grow their own food and store tools and material inside the little “houses”. Further- more, they also could move it around the neighbourhood in order for the entire population to be able to use it. 22
  13. 13. Ema’s garden Commissionedv preliminary design The dwelling is divided in two apartments with two generation of members from the same family living together. The commission consisted in organizing two parking spots, a workshop, a little deck and joining the pre-existent water sources into an artificial lake. 23 L-Shaped entertainment space in the backside garden Commissionedv preliminary design The commissioned preliminary design was to create and organise a multifunctional space for special gatherings that can also function as an entertainment space where the preteenager son of the family could have his friends over. It had to keep the existent storage space and a spot for parking but include new programmes like a barbecue and a campfire place, a huge sitting area, vegetation and a parking space for a trailer. This space was solved by having two types of furniture. There was a fixed feature of benches and vegetation pots. The second types were movable and foldable features like the chaise-lounges and the covered-up fire space. This last one had as an example the Japanese camp and barbecue place. . 24
