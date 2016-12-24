“The only ones to survive will be the Individuals, Groups, and Organizations who continually create Tacit/Explicit knowled...
1. Exchange Tacit to Tacit Knowledge Face to Face 2. Exchange Tacit to Tacit Knowledge over Social Media 3. Exchange Tacit...
Management Expectations: Understands how the work of the group fits with the aims of the company Works with preceding stag...
AppendixCompletely optional Process Examples for SECI if you don’t already have processes in place
SECI Externalization Process Example Instructions 1a) Write down or think about several positive aspects associated with c...
SECI Combination Process Example 1) Invite stakeholders Consider the work you intend to share, and the stakeholders it mig...
  1. 1. “The only ones to survive will be the Individuals, Groups, and Organizations who continually create Tacit/Explicit knowledge together.” Group Individual
  3. 3. 1. Exchange Tacit to Tacit Knowledge Face to Face 2. Exchange Tacit to Tacit Knowledge over Social Media 3. Exchange Tacit to Explicit Knowledge over Social Media 4. Exchange Tacit to Explicit Knowledge with Internal Teams 5. Exchange Tacit to Explicit Knowledge with External Teams 6. Exchange Tacit to Explicit Knowledge for Customer Feedback7. Internalize Explicit to Tacit Knowledge then keep socializing
  4. 4. Management Expectations: Understands how the work of the group fits with the aims of the company Works with preceding stages and with following stages Tries to create joy in work for everybody Uses figures to understand people to improve learning, not for compliance Is a coach and counsel, not a judge Works to improve the system that they and their people work in Creates Trust Does not expect perfection Listens and learns Enables team to be able to do their work Front Line Team Expectations: Innovation of Product and Service Innovation of Process Improvement of existing Products and Services Improvement of existing Processes The Leader is a Servant You cannot do company-wide transformations without clear expectations up front for people Edward Deming created these “Fun” Expectations
  6. 6. SECI Externalization Process Example Instructions 1a) Write down or think about several positive aspects associated with completing your goal. 1b) Hone in the most positive aspects. This could be one especially large benefit, or a few smaller ones. Then take a few moments to visualize those benefits. The longer and the more detail, the better. 2a) Write down or think about several obstacles in the way of you completing your goal. 2b) Hone in the largest obstacles. This could be one especially large obstacle, or a few smaller ones. Then take a few moments to visualize those obstacles. The longer and the more detail, the better.
  7. 7. SECI Combination Process Example 1) Invite stakeholders Consider the work you intend to share, and the stakeholders it might affect. If you’re not sure who to invite, err on the side of inclusivity. Combination meetings bring stakeholders together across organizational silos and levels of hierarchy , bringing diverse perspectives into the conversation and promoting a culture of transparency and inclusion. 2) Tell your story Features and requirements are forgotten. Stories endure. Stories show context. They have characters, relationships, and plots. Stories reveal a holistic picture of what makes up a user’s experience and help audience understand the stakes in a way that goes beyond project line items. In other words: stories make us care. 3) Listen for feedback and misalignment Whether they’re an intern or a senior vice president, good feedback can come from anyone. Give everyone a chance to make their feedback heard. Capture what you hear without judgement. Combination meetings reveal alignment or misalignment on a team. If a meeting goes well, congratulations—you’re one step closer to moving forward. If disagreements arise, don’t panic. It’s time to take another SECI loop around the problem and try again.

