¡Versículos de perdón!¡Versículos de perdón! 1 de 141 de 14
Amig@s, el perdón es una calleAmig@s, el perdón es una calle de doble vía. Debemos aprenderde doble vía. Debemos aprender ...
"Entonces se le acercó Pedro"Entonces se le acercó Pedro y le dijo: Señor, ¿cuántas vecesy le dijo: Señor, ¿cuántas veces ...
"...con toda humildad"...con toda humildad y mansedumbre,y mansedumbre, soportándoos consoportándoos con paciencia los uno...
"No juzguéis, y no seréis"No juzguéis, y no seréis juzgados; no condenéis,juzgados; no condenéis, y no seréis condenados;y...
"Y cuando estéis orando, perdonad,"Y cuando estéis orando, perdonad, si tenéis algo contra alguno, parasi tenéis algo cont...
"Si confesamos nuestros"Si confesamos nuestros pecados, él es fiel y justopecados, él es fiel y justo para perdonar nuestr...
"Bienaventurado aquel"Bienaventurado aquel cuya transgresióncuya transgresión ha sido perdonada, yha sido perdonada, y cub...
"Os escribo a vosotros,"Os escribo a vosotros, hijitos, porque vuestroshijitos, porque vuestros pecados os han sidopecados...
"...y he aquí yo estoy con"...y he aquí yo estoy con vosotros todos los días,vosotros todos los días, hasta el fin del mun...
Comparte este mensaje conComparte este mensaje con tus amigos y seres queridos,tus amigos y seres queridos, y participemos...
Búscanos en: www.elpoderdelaoracion.com www.facebook.com/elpoderdelaoracion/ @orartienepoder
Patrocinado por:
#61 ¡Promesas de la biblia #9!

¡Las promesas de Dios son poderosas! Fueron escritas para ti y para mí, así que apropiémonos de ellas y clamemos con fe grandes victorias en Su nombre.

#61 ¡Promesas de la biblia #9!

  1. 1. ¡Versículos de perdón!¡Versículos de perdón! 1 de 141 de 14
  2. 2. Amig@s, el perdón es una calleAmig@s, el perdón es una calle de doble vía. Debemos aprenderde doble vía. Debemos aprender a perdonar, para ser perdonados.a perdonar, para ser perdonados. Tomemos las promesas que nosTomemos las promesas que nos ofrece Su Palabra, para recorrerofrece Su Palabra, para recorrer con valor y fe, el maravillosocon valor y fe, el maravilloso camino del perdón.camino del perdón.
  3. 3. "Entonces se le acercó Pedro"Entonces se le acercó Pedro y le dijo: Señor, ¿cuántas vecesy le dijo: Señor, ¿cuántas veces perdonaré a mi hermano queperdonaré a mi hermano que peque contra mí? ¿Hasta siete?peque contra mí? ¿Hasta siete? Jesús le dijo: No te digoJesús le dijo: No te digo hasta siete, sino aun hastahasta siete, sino aun hasta setenta veces siete."setenta veces siete." (Mateo 18:21-22)(Mateo 18:21-22)
  4. 4. "...con toda humildad"...con toda humildad y mansedumbre,y mansedumbre, soportándoos consoportándoos con paciencia los unos apaciencia los unos a los otros en amor..."los otros en amor..." (Efesios 4:2)(Efesios 4:2)
  5. 5. "No juzguéis, y no seréis"No juzguéis, y no seréis juzgados; no condenéis,juzgados; no condenéis, y no seréis condenados;y no seréis condenados; perdonad, y seréisperdonad, y seréis perdonados."perdonados." (Lucas 6:37)(Lucas 6:37)
  6. 6. "Y cuando estéis orando, perdonad,"Y cuando estéis orando, perdonad, si tenéis algo contra alguno, parasi tenéis algo contra alguno, para que también vuestro Padre que estáque también vuestro Padre que está en los cielos os perdone a vosotrosen los cielos os perdone a vosotros vuestras ofensas. Porque si vosotrosvuestras ofensas. Porque si vosotros no perdonáis, tampoco vuestro Padreno perdonáis, tampoco vuestro Padre que está en los cielos os perdonaráque está en los cielos os perdonará vuestras ofensas."vuestras ofensas." (Marcos 11:25-26)(Marcos 11:25-26)
  7. 7. "Si confesamos nuestros"Si confesamos nuestros pecados, él es fiel y justopecados, él es fiel y justo para perdonar nuestrospara perdonar nuestros pecados, y limpiarnospecados, y limpiarnos de toda maldad."de toda maldad." (1 Juan 1:9)(1 Juan 1:9)
  8. 8. "Bienaventurado aquel"Bienaventurado aquel cuya transgresióncuya transgresión ha sido perdonada, yha sido perdonada, y cubierto su pecado."cubierto su pecado." (Salmos 32:1)(Salmos 32:1)
  9. 9. "Os escribo a vosotros,"Os escribo a vosotros, hijitos, porque vuestroshijitos, porque vuestros pecados os han sidopecados os han sido perdonados porperdonados por Su nombre."Su nombre." (1 Juan 2:12)(1 Juan 2:12)
  10. 10. "...y he aquí yo estoy con"...y he aquí yo estoy con vosotros todos los días,vosotros todos los días, hasta el fin del mundo.hasta el fin del mundo. Amén."Amén." (Mateo 28:20)(Mateo 28:20)
  11. 11. Comparte este mensaje conComparte este mensaje con tus amigos y seres queridos,tus amigos y seres queridos, y participemos juntos de estay participemos juntos de esta misión voluntaria de Amor:misión voluntaria de Amor: «¡«¡Y les dijo:Y les dijo: Id por todo el mundo y predicadId por todo el mundo y predicad el evangelio a toda criaturael evangelio a toda criatura!»!» (Marcos 16:15)(Marcos 16:15)
  Búscanos en: www.elpoderdelaoracion.com www.facebook.com/elpoderdelaoracion/ @orartienepoder info@elpoderdelaoracion.com
  Patrocinado por:

