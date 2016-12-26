¿El Señor escucha¿El Señor escucha “TODO”?“TODO”? 1 de 121 de 12
Búscanos en:Búscanos en: www.elpoderdelaoracion.com www.facebook.com/elpoderdelaoracion/ @orartienepoder Visítanos en nues...
Patrocinado por:Patrocinado por:
#60 ¡El Señor escucha todo!

  1. 1. ¿El Señor escucha¿El Señor escucha “TODO”?“TODO”? 1 de 121 de 12
  2. 2. Un padre de familia,Un padre de familia, antes del desayuno,antes del desayuno, dio las gracias a Diosdio las gracias a Dios por la comida comopor la comida como de costumbre.de costumbre.
  3. 3. Inmediatamente despuésInmediatamente después comenzó a quejarse de locomenzó a quejarse de lo mal que le iban las cosas,mal que le iban las cosas, de todos los problemasde todos los problemas y de lo mal que estabay de lo mal que estaba preparada la comida.preparada la comida.
  4. 4. Su hijita menor loSu hijita menor lo interrumpió y le dijo:interrumpió y le dijo: -“Papá, ¿tú crees-“Papá, ¿tú crees que Dios escuchóque Dios escuchó la oración que hicistela oración que hiciste hace un momento?-hace un momento?-
  5. 5. ““¡Por supuesto!”¡Por supuesto!” -respondió el papá-respondió el papá sin dudarlo.-sin dudarlo.- ¿Y crees que también¿Y crees que también escuchó lo que dijisteescuchó lo que dijiste sobre el pan, los huevossobre el pan, los huevos y el café?y el café?
  6. 6. ““Ehh, Si”, - respondió,Ehh, Si”, - respondió, esta vez no tan seguro.-esta vez no tan seguro.- Entonces papá,Entonces papá, -preguntó la niña,--preguntó la niña,- ¿Cuál de las dos cosas¿Cuál de las dos cosas habrá creído Dios?habrá creído Dios?
  7. 7. El padre reconoció suEl padre reconoció su error y le pidió a suerror y le pidió a su pequeña hija que lepequeña hija que le acompañara de nuevoacompañara de nuevo en una sencilla, peroen una sencilla, pero sentida oración:sentida oración:
  8. 8. ““Señor, gracias por estosSeñor, gracias por estos alimentos, y ayúdanos aalimentos, y ayúdanos a mostrarte siempre no solomostrarte siempre no solo con palabras sino concon palabras sino con hechos, el agradecimientohechos, el agradecimiento por todas las bendicionespor todas las bendiciones que nos das cada día.”que nos das cada día.” En el nombre de Jesús, Amén.En el nombre de Jesús, Amén.
  9. 9.    ““Entrad porEntrad por sus puertas consus puertas con acción de gracias,acción de gracias, Por sus atriosPor sus atrios con alabanza”.con alabanza”. (Salmos 100:4)(Salmos 100:4)
  10. 10. Comparte este mensaje conComparte este mensaje con tus amigos y seres queridos,tus amigos y seres queridos, y participemos juntos de estay participemos juntos de esta misión voluntaria de Amor:misión voluntaria de Amor: «¡«¡Y les dijo:Y les dijo: Id por todo el mundo y predicadId por todo el mundo y predicad el evangelio a toda criaturael evangelio a toda criatura!»!» (Marcos 16:15)(Marcos 16:15)
  11. 11. Búscanos en:Búscanos en: www.elpoderdelaoracion.com www.facebook.com/elpoderdelaoracion/ @orartienepoder Visítanos en nuestro canal info@elpoderdelaoracion.com
  12. 12. Patrocinado por:Patrocinado por:

×