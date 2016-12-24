DESPOJANDO EXHIBIÓ PÚBLICAMENTE LOS HUMILLÓ DELANTE DE TODOS, AL PASEARLOS COMO PRISIONEROS SU DESFILE VICTORIOSO
EL DESFILE VICTORIOSO
SIEMPRE NOS LLEVA EN EL DESFILE VICTORIOSO DE CRISTO
¿Quién nos separará del amor de Cristo?
La Armadura de Dios
La Armadura de Dios
La Armadura de Dios
La Armadura de Dios
La Armadura de Dios
La Armadura de Dios
La Armadura de Dios
La Armadura de Dios
La Armadura de Dios
La Armadura de Dios
La Armadura de Dios
La Armadura de Dios
La Armadura de Dios
La Armadura de Dios
La Armadura de Dios
La Armadura de Dios
La Armadura de Dios
La Armadura de Dios
La Armadura de Dios
La Armadura de Dios
La Armadura de Dios
La Armadura de Dios
La Armadura de Dios
La Armadura de Dios
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La Armadura de Dios

65 views

Published on

Presentación diseñada para exponer el tema de la Armadura de Dios, de manera dinámica y sencilla. Las diapositivas sugieren una base de partida para que el expositor pueda añadir su propio conocimiento. Bendiciones.

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
0 Comments
1 Like
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

No Downloads
Views
Total views
65
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
1
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

La Armadura de Dios

  1. 1. DESPOJANDO EXHIBIÓ PÚBLICAMENTE LOS HUMILLÓ DELANTE DE TODOS, AL PASEARLOS COMO PRISIONEROS SU DESFILE VICTORIOSO
  2. 2. EL DESFILE VICTORIOSO
  3. 3. SIEMPRE NOS LLEVA EN EL DESFILE VICTORIOSO DE CRISTO
  4. 4. ¿Quién nos separará del amor de Cristo?

×