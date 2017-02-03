All, I thinkI got thisright,butI will letyoudecided.The following hypothetical researchexample isbasedon research model as...
6. Hypothetical SamplingSize: 7. Hypothetical Critical Chi Square Calculation: 8. Hypothetical ObservedChi Square Data: 9....
3. Hypothetical Directional Casual Research Hypotheses: Null HypothesisH0: A company’sfirst-lineorganizationsthatdonothave...
Confidence Interval = 5% Sample Size (n) = 278 non-managersatthe first-line level of the company(Sample calculations obtai...
accept an alternative hypothesiswhenyoudon'thave adequate power.Plainlyspeaking,it occurs whenwe are failingtoobserve adif...
9. Hypothetical Conclusionand Recommendation: Conclusion: Of the 30 first-line organizationssampledasignificantnumber29 of...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Research_Example

59 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
59
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Research_Example

  1. 1. All, I thinkI got thisright,butI will letyoudecided.The following hypothetical researchexample isbasedon research model asshownbelow. If possible Iwouldrequestforthose whoare interestedpleasereview the researchhypothetical processbelow,computations,andconclusions.Iamlookingtoensure that quantitative researchprocessandcomputationsare correctinthishypothetical exampleandif not where didIgo wrong and/orwhatcouldI have done better. Thank youinadvance, Dr. DavidGilbert Hypothetical ResearchExample: Research Model Example: Operationalization Questions Concept Juvenile (Babbie pp 44) Concept Delinquency (Babbie pp 44) Observation Obseration Proposition Poor Youths are likely to break the law to gain material comforts than are rich youths Hypothesis Pooryouthshavehigherdelinquencyratesthandorichyouths or Delinquencyisinverselyrelatedtosocialclass Operationalization Operationalized or Testable Hypothesis Highest incidence of delinquents will be found among respondents who are in lowest family income bracket Observation (Hypothesis Testing) Theory Juvenile Delinquency A Theory is a systematic explanation for concepts that relate to a particular aspect of life. Theories explain observations by means of concepts (Babbie pp 43). A Theory is a systematic explanation for concepts that relate to a particular aspect of life. Theories explain observations by means of concepts (Babbie pp 43). A Fact social scientists generally use it to refer to some phenomenon that has been observed. (Babbie pp 43). A Fact social scientists generally use it to refer to some phenomenon that has been observed. (Babbie pp 43). Postulate Everyone desires material comforts Fact Fact Fact Postulate The ability to obtain material comforts is easier for the wealth than for the poor Fact Fact Fact A Concept are abstract elements representing classes of phenomena within a field of study (Babbie pp 44). A Concept are abstract elements representing classes of phenomena within a field of study (Babbie pp 44). Postulates are fundamental assertions taken to be true, on which Theory is grounded (Babbie pp 44). Postulates are fundamental assertions taken to be true, on which Theory is grounded (Babbie pp 44). Variable Delinquent VariablesSocialClass Demographics Propositions are specific conclusions about the relationships among concepts that are derived from the postulated groundwork (Babbie pp 44). Propositions are specific conclusions about the relationships among concepts that are derived from the postulated groundwork (Babbie pp 44). A Hypothesis is a specified testable expectation about empirical reality that follows from a general Proposition A Hypothesis is a specified testable expectation about empirical reality that follows from a general Proposition Operationalization means specifying the exact operations involved in measuring a variable Operationalization means specifying the exact operations involved in measuring a variable Attribute < 10K A Variable is special kind of concept. Here I have Identified the variable Delinquent A Variable is special kind of concept. Here I have Identified the variable Delinquent Attribute No Attribute Yes Variable is made up of two or more attributes. In the example of Delinquent the attributes are Yes or No. Yes you are a delinquent or no you are not a delinquent. To Operationalize the variable Delinquent you could ask the question Have you ever stolen anything? With the answers being either yes or no. Variable is made up of two or more attributes. In the example of Delinquent the attributes are Yes or No. Yes you are a delinquent or no you are not a delinquent. To Operationalize the variable Delinquent you could ask the question Have you ever stolen anything? With the answers being either yes or no. Attribute > 50K Attribute 25K - 50K Attribute 10K - 25K Operationalized Hypothesis is a Hypothesis that takes two or more Operationalized variables which can be compared. Operationalized Hypothesis is a Hypothesis that takes two or more Operationalized variables which can be compared. Empirical Generalizations Theories Hypothesis Observations DeductionInductive Results Juvenile Delinquency vs. Family Income 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 $- $10,000 $20,000 $30,000 $40,000 $50,000 $60,000 Family Income Delinquency Data Used for Other Studies Inductive and Deductive Process Flow The Practice of Social Research 10th Edition Earl Babbie; Chapter 2, pp 43 - 47 Does the Results Support the Theory IncomeAgeGender Research ProcessExample: 1. Hypothetical ProblemStatement: 2. Hypothetical Proposition(Claim): 3. Hypothetical Directional Casual ResearchHypotheses: 4. Hypothetical Operational ResearchQuestion: 5. Hypothetical Operational/Testable ResearchHypotheses:
  2. 2. 6. Hypothetical SamplingSize: 7. Hypothetical Critical Chi Square Calculation: 8. Hypothetical ObservedChi Square Data: 9. Hypothetical ConclusionandRecommendation: Hypothetical Example: 1. Hypothetical ProblemStatement: Situation Statement: The XYZ company has1,200 employeesbothmanagersandnon-managers.Withincompanythere are 100 first-line organizationsconsistingof anaverage of 10 non-managersperfirstline organizationor 1000 non-managersatthe first-linelevel of the company. An impromptustudywasconductedatthe XYZ Companyinwhich2 employeesfrom5first-line organizations,10employees intotal,were randomlyselectedandaskedthe questionif theirrespected first-lineorganizationshad amissionstatement.Fromthe responses,only2of the 10 employees signifiedthattheirorganizationdidhave amissionstatement.The 2 employeeswere fromthe same organization.Meaningthat1 out of 5 or 20% of first-lineorganizationssampledhad amissionstatement and that 4 out of 5 or 80% first-lineorganizationsdidnothave amissionstatementleadingtothe first postulate. Of all the 100 first-line organizationswithinthe companywe expectthat80% will nothave some degree of a clearly andsuccinctly defined,documented,andcommunicatedmission statement. Researchhasfoundthat organizationsthathave a clearlydefined,documentedandcommunicated missionstatementperformsignificantbetterthanthose organizationsthatdonot. ProblemStatementFormulation: Postulate 1: 80% of first-line organizations at the XYZ company do not have some sort of mission statement. Postulate 2: Most organizations that do not have clearly and succinctly defined, documented, and communicated mission statement perform significantly poorer than those that do. Proposition: 80% of first-line organizations at the XYZ company do not have clearly and succinctly defined, documented, and communicated mission statement thus perform significantly poorer than those that do. ProblemStatement: The problemisthat eightypercent(80%) of XYZ company’sfirst-lineorganizationsdonothave clearly and succinctlydefined,documented,andcommunicatedmissionstatementsresultinginsignificantly poorerorganizational performance. 2. Hypothetical Proposition(Claim): First-lineorganizationsthathave clearlyandsuccinctlydefined,documented,andcommunicated missionstatementsperformsignificantlybetterthanthose thatdo not.
  3. 3. 3. Hypothetical Directional Casual Research Hypotheses: Null HypothesisH0: A company’sfirst-lineorganizationsthatdonothave [no] a clearly and succinctly defined,documented,andcommunicatedmission statements performsignificantlypoorerthanthose thatdo. AlternativeHypothesisH1: 80% of the first-line organizations atthe XYZ Company:yes,dohave some degree of a clearly andsuccinctly defined,documented,andcommunicated missionstatementandthusperformsignificantlybetterthanthose that do not. 4. Hypothetical Operational ResearchQuestion: Doesyour organizationhave aclearly andsuccinctly defined,documented,andcommunicated mission statementthatdescribesinasingle succinctsentence who,what,forwhom, why,where,andwhenthe organizationdoeswhatitdoes? Hypothetical Operational ResearchQuestion Survey Design: Do not have (No) Do have to some degree (Yes) No. Question Disagree Somewhat Agree Mostly Agree Strongly Agree Very Strongly Agree 1 Doesyour organizationhave aclearly and succinctly defined,documented,and communicated missionstatementthat describesinasingle succinctsentence who,what,for whom,why,where,and whenthe organizationdoeswhatit does? 5. Hypothetical Operational/Testable ResearchHypotheses: Null HypothesisH0: A significantnumberof XYZCompany’sfirst-lineorganizationsdonothave a clearly andsuccinctly defined,documented,andcommunicatedmission statement. Null HypothesisH1: A significantnumberof XYZCompany’sfirst-lineorganizationsdohave a clearly andsuccinctly defined,documented,andcommunicatedmission statement. 6. Hypothetical Sampling Size: SamplingType = Stage One Type ClusterSampling Population(N) = 1000 non-managersatthe first-linelevel of the company.Mangersare notpart of the population. Confidence Level = 95%
  4. 4. Confidence Interval = 5% Sample Size (n) = 278 non-managersatthe first-line level of the company(Sample calculations obtainedfrom http://www.surveysystem.com/sscalc.htm) Numberof departmentstobe surveyedusingclusteringsampling:278/10 = 27.8 or 30 first-line organizationstobe randomlysampledoutof 100 total.Of the 30 first-line organizationstobe sampled we expectthat80% or 24 will nothave some degree of aclearly andsuccinctly defined,documented, and communicatedmission statementand6first-line organizations will have some degree of aclearly and succinctly defined,documented,andcommunicatedmission statement. 7. Hypothetical Critical Chi Square Calculation: Level of Significance (chance percentage ofType 1 error to occur): α = 0.01 = 1% Degreesof Freedom(d.f.): d.f.= k-1; where k= numberof categories k = 2 d.f.= k-1 = 2-1 = 1 Chi Square ProbabilityDistribution Table Critical Chi Square:X2 c = 6.635 Type 1 and Type 2 Errors Defined: Type I error, also known as a “false positive”:the errorof rejectinganull hypothesiswhenitis actuallytrue.Inotherwords,thisis the error of acceptingan alternative hypothesis(thereal hypothesisof interest) whenthe resultscanbe attributedtochance.Plainlyspeaking,itoccurs whenwe are observinga difference whenintruththere isnone (ormore specifically - no statisticallysignificantdifference).So, the probabilityof making atype I errorin a testwith rejectionregionRis P(R|H0 istrue). Type II error, also known as a "false negative": the errorof not rejectinganull hypothesiswhen the alternative hypothesisisthe true state of nature.Inother words,thisisthe error of failingto Selected Right Tail Areas df 0.995 0.99 0.975 0.95 0.9 0.1 0.05 0.025 0.01 0.005 1 --- --- 0.001 0.004 0.016 2.706 3.841 5.024 6.635 7.879 2 0.01 0.02 0.051 0.103 0.211 4.605 5.991 7.378 9.21 10.597 3 0.072 0.115 0.216 0.352 0.584 6.251 7.815 9.348 11.345 12.838 4 0.207 0.297 0.484 0.711 1.064 7.779 9.488 11.143 13.277 14.86 5 0.412 0.554 0.831 1.145 1.61 9.236 11.07 12.833 15.086 16.75 6 0.676 0.872 1.237 1.635 2.204 10.645 12.592 14.449 16.812 18.548 7 0.989 1.239 1.69 2.167 2.833 12.017 14.067 16.013 18.475 20.278 8 1.344 1.646 2.18 2.733 3.49 13.362 15.507 17.535 20.09 21.955 9 1.735 2.088 2.7 3.325 4.168 14.684 16.919 19.023 21.666 23.589 10 2.156 2.558 3.247 3.94 4.865 15.987 18.307 20.483 23.209 25.188 11 2.603 3.053 3.816 4.575 5.578 17.275 19.675 21.92 24.725 26.757 12 3.074 3.571 4.404 5.226 6.304 18.549 21.026 23.337 26.217 28.3 α
  5. 5. accept an alternative hypothesiswhenyoudon'thave adequate power.Plainlyspeaking,it occurs whenwe are failingtoobserve adifferencewhenintruththere isone.So,the probability of makinga type IIerror in a testwithrejectionregionRis1-P(R|H1 istrue).The powerof the testcan be P(R|H1 istrue). http://www.stat.berkeley.edu/~hhuang/STAT141/Lecture-FDR.pdf 8. Hypothetical ObservedChi Square Data: d.f. = 1 X2 c = 6.635 α = 0.01 1 - α = 1 - 0.01 = 0.99 Do Not Reject H0 α = 0.01 Reject H0 X2 = 5.210 Of the one first-line organizationthatdoeshave some degreeof aclearly andsuccinctly defined, documented,andcommunicatedmission statementthatdescribesinasingle succinctsentence who, what,for whom,why,where,andwhenthe organizationdoeswhatitdoes the 10 employeesof that first-lineorganizationprovidedthe followingresults: Do not have (No) Do have to some degree (Yes) Question Disagree Somewhat Agree Mostly Agree Strongly Agree Very Strongly Agree Doesyour organizationhave aclearly and succinctly defined,documented, and communicated missionstatement that describesinasingle succinct sentence who,what,forwhom,why, where,andwhenthe organizationdoes whatit does? 6 3 1 Categories Observed (O) Expected (E) (O-E) (O-E) 2 X 2 = ∑(O-E) 2 /E No, does not have Mission Statements 29 24 5 25 1.04 Yes, does have Mission Statements 1 6 -5 25 4.17 Total: X 2 = 30 30 5.21
  6. 6. 9. Hypothetical Conclusionand Recommendation: Conclusion: Of the 30 first-line organizationssampledasignificantnumber29 of 30 first-line organizationswithinthe XYZcompanywitha 95% confidence level anda1% chance of a Type 1 error occurringdo not some degree of aclearly and succinctly defined,documented,andcommunicated missionstatementandthusperform significantlypoorerthanthose organizationsthatdohave clearly andsuccinctly defined,documented,andcommunicated missionstatement;therefore,the null hypothesisisacceptedandthe alternative hypothesisisrejected. Of the one first-line organizationssampledthatdidhave some sortof mission statementsix or60% somewhatagreedtothe researchquestionthattheir‘first- line organizationthatdoeshave some degreeof aclearly andsuccinctly defined, documented,andcommunicated missionstatementthatdescribesinasingle succinctsentence who,what,forwhom, why,where,andwhenthe organization doeswhatit does’,three or30% mostlyagreedandonly1 or 10% stronglyagreed; meaningthatof the one first-line organizationssampledthatdidhave a mission statementthatorganization’smissionstatementmostlikelyonlyhasafew of the elementsneededinapropermissionstatementandismostlikelyincomplete. Recommendation: All first-line organizationshouldcreate aclearly andsuccinctly defined, documented,andcommunicated missionstatementbaseduponthe article Bottom-UpMissionStatementwrittenbyDavidW.GilbertandPete Morgan. 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Very Strongly Agree Strongly Agree Mostly Agree Somewhat Agree Disagree Results Selection Mission Statement Results

×