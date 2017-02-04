Management of Diseases - Symptoms in Clinical Medical Departments

Management of Diseases` Types – Symptoms – other Illness Definitions in Clinical Medical Departments Physician - Epidemiol...
Differences between • Disease – Syndrome - Symptom • Illness – Sickness • Infectious / Contagious – Non Infectious – Genet...
Remember ( Summary ) • A Disease is a pathophysiological response to internal or external factors. a disease refers to an ...
What is an injury? Generally an injury is something that has occurred by way of an accident or due to a sudden event or in...
What is considered a disease? A disease is generally a condition of gradual onset, having developed over a reasonably exte...
Summary 1. The symptom caused by a syndrome does not have an established reason behind it. In case of a disease, the cause...
In normal conversation, "illness", "disease" and "sickness" are interchanged a great deal. However, there is actually some...
Disease Disease : the doctor’s judgment(the scientific view) of what the patient’s problem is. Disease is more specific an...
Diseases • "Diseases" are specific things. They are labels for concepts of ill health in which we think we know that "mech...
Diseases • One of the original definitions of ‘what is a disease?’ was published in the BMJ in 1900 and defines disease as...
Disorder Disorder: a derangement or abnormality of function; a morbid physical or mental state. • A "disorder" simply mean...
Disorder Disorder : ((( The disruption of the disease to the normal or regular functions in the body or a part of the body...
Examples of Disorder Disorder resulting from cardiovascular disease is an arrhythmia or heart failure. ===================...
Syndrome - SUPPLEMENT SUPPLEMENT (since the words "condition" and "syndrome" were added to the Question) A condition is a ...
Syndrome A syndrome does not have any of these features. Even the symptoms that are present are usually not consistent, an...
A syndrome is a bunch of symptoms that often occur together. Many diseases can cause the same syndrome. Syndrome ( group ...
Syndrome Syndrome refers to a disease or a disorder that has more than one identifying feature or symptom. In other words,...
Illness , Medical sociology Illness is the objective diagnosis that an external impartial observer is able to make based o...
Illness Illness is a general term that people will use to describe themselves when they do not feel well. They may or may ...
What Causes Illness? How illness is explained often varies radically from culture to culture. Likewise, the methods consid...
What Causes Illness? , Naturalistic Explanation The naturalistic explanation assumes that illness is only due to impersona...
What Causes Illness? , Personalistic Explanation Curers usually must use supernatural means to understand what is wrong wi...
What Causes Illness? , Personalistic Explanation >> Susto In personalistic medical systems, spirit possession, loss, or da...
Illness , Personalistic Explanation Evil Eye : Another common type of soul loss in Latin America and around the Mediterran...
Sickness , Medical sociology Sickness is the social role that the patient adopts as the patient and other concerned stakeh...
Infectious diseases are caused by pathogens. They are said to be communicable because they can be passed from one person t...
Community diseases >> Communicable : (commun >> in community) >> sudden attack : outbreak – epidemic – pandemic ,,, >> i...
COMMUNICABLE DISEASES NON COMMUNICABLE DISEASES CONTAGEOUS DISEASE SPREADS FROM ONE PERSON TO ANOTHER GENERALLY INVOLVES T...
Infectious Diseases & Contagious Diseases Infectious diseases are caused by microscopic germs (such as bacteria or viruses...
Zoonotic Diseases ‫الحيوانات‬ ‫طريق‬ ‫عن‬–‫الطيور‬-‫الحشرات‬
Communicable diseases, Prevention For communicable diseases, prevention depends on the method of transmission, and you try...
In Infectious Disease ( Life Cycle of Micro-Organisms )
PolioMyelitis ( Vertical Transmission Infection = Vaccine ) but not Genetic Disease
Genetic diseases Genetic diseases are ones that you get mostly or partly because of faulty genes. You can only give them t...
Genetic diseases Diabetes Mellitus , although it has large genetic components, is only a genetic disease in a small number...
Genetic diseases, Prevention Prevention efforts are very different for communicable and genetic diseases. If a disease is ...
Difference of Working Definitions & Operational Definitions of Impairment , Disability , Handicap Public Health & Communit...
Definitions 1. Working definitions of Impairment , Disability , Handicap The WHO ; World Health Organization’s Internatio...
Impairment : “in the context of health experience, impairment is any loss or abnormality of psychological, physiological ...
Disability : ‘in the context of health experience, a disability is any restriction or lack in ability (resulting from an ...
Functional Handicap :  It represents the social consequences of Impairments or Disabilities. It is thus a social phenom...
 Dependency : is defined as “a state in which an individual is reliant upon other(s) for assistance in meeting a recogniz...
2. Operational definitions of Disability Operational definitions of Disability, on the whole, concentrate upon 1. Activiti...
1-Activities of daily living (ADL): The term ‘activities of daily living' includes activities that are basic to daily life...
2- Instrumental activities of daily living (IADL) The scope was broadened with IADL concept, which incorporates measures o...
The emerging concept of ‘preclinical disability’ focuses on identifying stages in the natural history of functional loss ...
Conceptual Framework for Disability The following map demonstrates the current understanding of interactions between the d...
Health condition
• Function and disability are seen as an interaction or complex relationship between the health and the contextual factors...
3- Models of Functioning and Disability Models of Functioning Models of Disability
A- Medical models The medical model views disability as a personal problem, directly caused by disease, trauma or other he...
B- Social models The social model of disability, on the other hand, sees the issue mainly as socially created, as a matter...
Risk factors and Disability 1. Age 2. Sex 3. Socio-Economic Status (SES) 4. Lifestyle factor as a predictor of Disability ...
Management ,, Basic before Dealing e` patient Risk factors : 1. Synergism for causes of disease. 2. Increase pathogenesis...
Risk factors 5 O`s ( specially in Internal Medicine ) 1. Operative.....pelvic surgery 2. Oncology 3. Old 4. OCP 5. OBESITY
Risk Factor Definitions RISK FACTOR Something that increases the chances of getting a disease Intrinsic ( Non Modifiable) ...
Risk Factors are Multiple & Differ according to the Cancer Type RISK FACTORS Age Obesity & Physical inactivity Bacteria H....
Risk Factors : Modifiable can be changed 1. Obesity 2. Physical inactivity 3. Impaired fasting glucose levels 4. Impaired ...
Risk Factors : Non Modifiable cannot be changed 1. Age 2. Race/ethnicity 3. Previous gestational diabetes (GDM) 4. Family ...
Risk Factors and Disability 1. Age 2. Sex 3. Socio-Economic Status (SES) 4. Lifestyle factor as a predictor of Disability ...
Management Medical & Personal & Demographic History of Patient C/P ( Clinical Picture ) : 1. Symptoms : patient own word...
Infection & Non Infection cause Inflammation Cardinal features of Inflammation are 5
Management ,, cont, Investigation 1. Laboratory ( Chemistry – Micro-Organisms – Immunology ). 2. Radiological : Abd. sona...
Preventive & Curative TTT Prevention ( 4 Groups ) Curative Symptomatic TTT. Curative Disease TTT. Curative TTT of Comp...
4 Levels of Prevention & Control Levels of Prevention : 1. Primordial (prevention of risk factors) 2. Primary (General & ...
Triad ‫مثلث‬ : Poverty ‫الفقر‬ – Illiteracy ‫الجهل‬ – Disease ‫المرض‬ Disease Illiteracy Poverty
1- General (Non-specific) Prevention I) Primary prevention • Sanitary Environment • Health education • Health promotion • ...
General (Non-specific) Prevention it means improving level of health (mainly for population, in addition to families & ind...
2- Specific Prevention I) Primary prevention •Vaccine : prevention for all bacteria ,,, except Tetanus bacteria by Ig (Imm...
Specific Prevention I) Primary Prevention B) Specific prevention : intervention for specific disease : • Immunization (act...
3- International Prevention Measures I) Primary Prevention International travellers : • Valid international vaccination c...
II) Secondary Prevention  Early detection of diseases : a) Periodic examination (individual-oriented) (follow up) : To b...
Regarding Oral Route ( Drugs : Tablet / Capsule ) to Avoid Oesophagitis
III) Tertiary prevention ( Rehabilitation ) Def.: Applied to individuals with a Disability. Forms of rehabilitation: 1. Me...
III) Tertiary prevention Treatment ; TTT ; of Complications as : 1.Illness. 2.Disability. 3.Handicapped.
While Non-Communicable diseases ( Non-Infectious ) >> :- The Prevention is : Primordial ( Prevention of Risk Factors). ...
Control Measures to be taken for existing infections Objectives : 1. Case finding : detection & diagnosis of cases (pati...
Control of Human 3 C`s: Control of Cases & Control of Carriers & Control of Contacts
‫أ‬‫نواع‬‫الطب‬ ‫كلية‬ ‫تخصصات‬ ‫في‬ ‫العالج‬
‫طب‬ ‫و‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫الصحة‬ ‫قسم‬‫المجتمع‬ •‫المرض‬ ‫سبب‬ ‫بتساعد‬ ‫اللي‬ ‫الخطورة‬ ‫عوامل‬ ‫تعرف‬ •‫العالج‬:‫الوقاية‬‫الخطو...
‫الباطنة‬ ‫االمراض‬ ‫قسم‬ ‫تعرف‬‫المريض‬ ‫علي‬ ‫المرضية‬ ‫العالمات‬ ‫العالج‬: .1‫دوائي‬ .2‫منظار‬ .3‫تداخلية‬ ‫قسطرة‬(‫اال...
‫الجراحة‬ ‫قسم‬:‫االنسان‬ ‫جسم‬ ‫فس‬ ‫االعضاء‬ ‫تشريح‬ ‫تعرف‬ ‫العالج‬:‫جراحية‬ ‫عملية‬-‫منظار‬‫المرارة‬ ‫عالج‬ ‫حاالت‬ ‫م...
‫عالج‬‫االسالم‬ ‫في‬ ‫الشرعية‬ ‫الرقية‬ ‫العالج‬: .1‫من‬‫القران‬Quran:‫الفاتحة‬ ‫سورة‬–‫الكرسي‬ ‫اية‬–‫البقرة‬ ‫سورة‬ ‫من‬...
‫العالج‬‫باألعشاب‬‫و‬‫النباتات‬ .I( Plantae ) Plants .IIHerbal Treatment e.x. ; Green tea – Fruits – Vegetables – Fibers …
‫الطب‬‫البديل‬ •Tele-Medicine‫بعد‬ ‫عن‬ ‫العالج‬ ‫هو‬ ‫و‬ •‫العالج‬‫النحل‬ ‫لسعات‬ •‫العالج‬‫النحل‬ ‫عسل‬ •‫عالج‬‫البروبول...
‫االمصال‬ ‫و‬ ‫التعطميات‬(‫المجتمع‬ ‫طب‬ ‫و‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫الصحة‬ ‫قسم‬ ‫فروع‬ ‫احد‬... )‫وز‬ ‫في‬ ‫وهي‬‫ارة‬ ‫من‬ ‫شهادات‬ ‫ع...
‫عالج‬‫السرطان‬ .1‫العالج‬‫باالوزون‬(O3: )Cancer, AIDS, and Multiple Sclerosis .2‫العالج‬‫االشعاعي‬ .3‫الكيماوي‬ ‫العالج‬ ...
Medical Marijuana use in Cancer care / TTT
‫جذعية‬ ‫خاليا‬ ‫زرع‬=‫العظمي‬ ‫النخاع‬ ‫زراعة‬(‫وهي‬‫مقبولة‬‫دوليا‬) ,,,,((‫عكس‬‫ه‬ ‫و‬ ‫االستنساخ‬ ‫في‬ ‫النواة‬ ‫منزوعة...
‫عالج‬‫العقم‬(‫اطفال‬ ‫انجاب‬)‫التوليد‬ ‫و‬ ‫النساء‬ ‫قسم‬ ‫في‬(‫الوال‬‫دة‬) treatment of Infertility •‫األنابيب‬ ‫أطفال‬ ...
ttt • Prevention ( avoid risk factors ): 4 groups • Symptomatic ttt • Disease / syndrome ttt • Ttt of complication • Ttt o...
    1. 1. Management of Diseases` Types – Symptoms – other Illness Definitions in Clinical Medical Departments Physician - Epidemiologist / Khaled M. Almaz Assistant lecturer, Community Medicine Department, Aswan University hospital, Aswan, Egypt Master Degree in Public Health , October 2011 Master Degree in Internal Medicine , April 2015
    2. 2. Differences between • Disease – Syndrome - Symptom • Illness – Sickness • Infectious / Contagious – Non Infectious – Genetic
    3. 3. Remember ( Summary ) • A Disease is a pathophysiological response to internal or external factors. a disease refers to an established condition. • A Disorder is a disruption to regular bodily structure and function. • A Syndrome is a collection of signs and symptoms associated with a specific health-related cause. A syndrome refers to a group of symptoms, • A Condition is an abnormal state of health that interferes with normal or regular feelings of wellbeing.
    4. 4. What is an injury? Generally an injury is something that has occurred by way of an accident or due to a sudden event or incident. For example, a lower back disc injury caused by a fall at work or lifting something heavy giving rise to a lower back problem. However, it is not just physical conditions that are deemed to be an injury under the SRCA. Certainly on occasions a psychological condition has been accepted. Particularly where the psychological condition has arisen as a consequence of an obvious, work-related event and the psychological symptoms have occurred shortly after an incident at work. For example, someone witnessing a traumatic incident or event which gives rise to a post traumatic stress disorder, with the symptoms that follow shortly after, is likely to be considered an injury under the SRCA.
    5. 5. What is considered a disease? A disease is generally a condition of gradual onset, having developed over a reasonably extended period of time. For example a back injury that has arisen as a result of prolonged lifting, carrying or bending at work, which causes degenerative changes in a person’s spine, may be considered a disease. Equally a shoulder condition that has developed gradually over a period of time due to repetitive activities or repetitive use of a person’s upper limb, where the symptoms have developed or worsened gradually over a period of many years, is likely to be considered a disease. Like an injury, both physical and psychological conditions, depending upon the circumstances in which they develop, can both be assessed as a disease under the SRCA. It is largely dependent on the specific circumstances of the worker’s employment and the medical condition suffered.
    6. 6. Summary 1. The symptom caused by a syndrome does not have an established reason behind it. In case of a disease, the cause is identified. 2. For the reason above, treatment of a syndrome is mainly symptomatic. In case of a disease, the underlying cause is treated. 3. A disease causes changes in the anatomy; a syndrome may not produce any such changes.
    7. 7. In normal conversation, "illness", "disease" and "sickness" are interchanged a great deal. However, there is actually some specific difference, especially when used by physicians or any health organization. In general, "illness" is more general then / than "disease", which in turn is more general then / than "sickness". Summary
    8. 8. Disease Disease : the doctor’s judgment(the scientific view) of what the patient’s problem is. Disease is more specific and is determined by a physician or health worker. Disease is an objectively measurable pathological… A disease a condition that is marked by 3 basic factors:- 1.An established biological cause behind the condition… 2.A defined group of symptoms… 3.Consistent change in anatomy due to the condition… Disease: a definite pathological process having a characteristic set of signs and symptoms. It may affect the whole body or any of its parts, and its etiology, pathology, and prognosis may be known or unknown. Note : illness, mal, sickness, and syndrome.
    9. 9. Diseases • "Diseases" are specific things. They are labels for concepts of ill health in which we think we know that "mechanism A causes symptoms B." The titles for a story, you might say. • "Parkinson's disease" is the title of a story that says that if you lose more neurons in deep parts of the brain than usual, you get this set of symptoms that can include tremor, rigidity etc. • "Pneumococcal pneumonia" is the title of a story that says that these microbes called "pneumococcus" have infected your lungs, causing symptoms that can include cough, fever, etc. • There remain a few diseases whose underlying cause we're not yet clear about. So in many such cases, we simply mention a symptom, preceded by the modifying word "essential" = "we don't know the cause." One example is "Essential Tremor."
    10. 10. Diseases • One of the original definitions of ‘what is a disease?’ was published in the BMJ in 1900 and defines disease as : ((( Resulting from a pathophysiological response to external or internal factors .((( • Today, doctors treat and diagnose a disease based on abnormality in systemic function (e.g. cardiovascular disease ; CVD ) that causes both physical and emotional signs and symptoms to prevent pain, dysfunction, distress, social problems or death.
    11. 11. Disorder Disorder: a derangement or abnormality of function; a morbid physical or mental state. • A "disorder" simply means something is not working right. Parkinson's disease is indeed a "disorder" of a part of the nervous system, because that part doesn't work right. Example in other Medical Field : My car has a vibration because there is a disorder of my wheel alignment. You get the drift ...
    12. 12. Disorder Disorder : ((( The disruption of the disease to the normal or regular functions in the body or a part of the body ))). Disorders can be classified into: 1. Mental 2. Physical 3. Genetic 4. Emotional 5. Behavioural 6. Structural
    13. 13. Examples of Disorder Disorder resulting from cardiovascular disease is an arrhythmia or heart failure. ===================== Genetic diseases are ones that you get mostly or partly because of faulty genes. You can only give them to your children, not to anybody else (except in a very small number of very weird exceptions). Genetic Diseases happen by 1. Random Mutation 2. because the Mother (for an X Linked Disorder) 3. both parents are Carriers, even though they don't have the disease.
    14. 14. Syndrome - SUPPLEMENT SUPPLEMENT (since the words "condition" and "syndrome" were added to the Question) A condition is a state of being. It can refer to how severe a disease is ("his condition remains critical"); to something that falls just short of a disease ("the condition of being poor"); how healthy someone is ("she is in great condition "). There are a few other meanings, but these seem most relevant to health.
    15. 15. Syndrome A syndrome does not have any of these features. Even the symptoms that are present are usually not consistent, and definitely not traceable to a single cause. A syndrome is a bunch of symptoms that often occur together. Many diseases can cause the same syndrome. E.X., fever and a sore throat is a very common syndrome. It can be caused by diseases as different as Bacterial Pharyngitis, the flu , Cancer of the larynx. Itis = Inflammation 5 Criteria..
    16. 16. A syndrome is a bunch of symptoms that often occur together. Many diseases can cause the same syndrome. Syndrome ( group of Diseases ) Syndrome ( group of Symptoms )  Question : is there a rare / Not Common Syndrome : ( group of Syndromes )
    17. 17. Syndrome Syndrome refers to a disease or a disorder that has more than one identifying feature or symptom. In other words, a syndrome is: “a collection or set of signs and symptoms that characterise a particular condition.” Down syndrome is a well-known genetic disorder, and is characterised by having an extra copy of chromosome 21 in combination with a number of distinctive physical features at birth. Syndrome can be caused by a number of diseases or can be a medical condition, which is defined as: “an abnormal state of health that interferes with the usual activities or feeling of wellbeing.” Chronic Fatigue Syndrome is a neurological condition, diagnosed from a collection of symptoms in addition to the main symptom of post-exertional malaise.
    18. 18. Illness , Medical sociology Illness is the objective diagnosis that an external impartial observer is able to make based on the constellation of symptoms which the patient presents. Illness : what the patient personally feels Illness is very similar to disease, in everyday speech a disease is typically perceived as a problem more serious or incurable (e.g. a genetic disease). Illness , on the other hand, is simply the cause of a temporary state of ill health (e.g. the flu).
    19. 19. Illness Illness is a general term that people will use to describe themselves when they do not feel well. They may or may not have been diagnosed by a doctor. Illness is a feeling of not being normal and healthy. Illness may, in fact, be due to a disease.
    20. 20. What Causes Illness? How illness is explained often varies radically from culture to culture. Likewise, the methods considered acceptable for curing illness in one culture may be rejected by another. These differences can be broadly generalized in terms of two explanatory traditions ,, naturalistic & personalistic.
    21. 21. What Causes Illness? , Naturalistic Explanation The naturalistic explanation assumes that illness is only due to impersonal, mechanistic causes in nature that can be potentially understood and cured by the application of the scientific method of discovery. Typical causes of illness accepted in naturalistic medical systems include: 1. Organic breakdown or deterioration (e.g., tooth decay, heart failure, senility) 2. Obstruction (e.g., kidney stones, arterial blockage due to plaque build-up) 3. Injury (e.g., broken bones, bullet wounds) 4. Imbalance (e.g., too much or too little of specific hormones and salts in the blood) 5. Malnutrition (e.g., too much or too little food, not enough proteins, vitamins, or minerals) 6. Parasites (e.g., bacteria, viruses, amoebas, worms)
    22. 22. What Causes Illness? , Personalistic Explanation Curers usually must use supernatural means to understand what is wrong with their patients and to return them to health. Typical causes of illness in personalistic medical systems include: 1. intrusion of foreign objects into the body by supernatural means 2. spirit possession, loss, or damage 3. bewitching
    23. 23. What Causes Illness? , Personalistic Explanation >> Susto In personalistic medical systems, spirit possession, loss, or damage are seen as the result of actions by supernatural beings or people. Typical incidents that can cause susto include: 1. the sudden, unexpected barking of a dog 2. being thrown from a horse 3. tripping over an unnoticed object 4. sharing a hospital ward with a patient who has died during the night 5. having a nighttime encounter with a ghost who keeps your spirit from finding its way back into your body before you wake 6. being socially impinged upon by society (e.g., being forced to do something that you do not want to do) 7. being in a social situation that causes you to have fear or anger
    24. 24. Illness , Personalistic Explanation Evil Eye : Another common type of soul loss in Latin America and around the Mediterranean Basin is the "evil eye" or mal de ojo click this icon to hear the preceding term pronounced in Spanish. This Illness results from the perception that some people are "stronger" than others and that their strength can harm "weak" people. Aire : In personalistic medical systems, Bewitching is often thought to be a cause of changed behavior or illness. Bewitching involves the use of magical acts and supernatural powers either by humans or supernatural beings. This may involve sympathetic magic, contagious magic, or simply the casting of a spell.
    25. 25. Sickness , Medical sociology Sickness is the social role that the patient adopts as the patient and other concerned stakeholders, in relationship with the patient, interpret the meaning of the illness. Sickness : medical problems as understood from society’s perspective. Sickness is usually applied if people miss work or cannot function normally in society. Sickness is a generic term referring to a condition you experience when do not feel well. Sickness may refer to being nauseated (e.g. motion sickness) or just being unwell because you are ill or tired.
    26. 26. Infectious diseases are caused by pathogens. They are said to be communicable because they can be passed from one person to another. Examples found in this activity are malaria, mononucleosis and a possible bacterial infection. NON COMMUNICABLE DISEASES = Noninfectious diseases are not caused by pathogens. These diseases are not passed from one person to another. Examples in this activity are pernicious anemia, sickle cell anemia (an inherited disease), and acute lymphocytic leukemia. COMMUNICABLE DISEASES & NON COMMUNICABLE DISEASES
    27. 27. Community diseases >> Communicable : (commun >> in community) >> sudden attack : outbreak – epidemic – pandemic ,,, >> in addition to : endemic , not sudden Examples : Viral , Bacterial , Fungal , Parasitic… ============================ Non-Communicable : (commun >> in community) >> endemic , not sudden Examples : Diabetes Mellitus , Cancer , Mental Health Problems … etc.
    28. 28. COMMUNICABLE DISEASES NON COMMUNICABLE DISEASES CONTAGEOUS DISEASE SPREADS FROM ONE PERSON TO ANOTHER GENERALLY INVOLVES THE LOWER SAOCIOECONOMIC GROUP VEHICLES OF TRANSMISSION AND THE VECTORS PLAY A MAJOR ROLE IN THE SPREAD OF DISEASE. TREATMENT OF THE ETIOLOGICAL AGENT IS THE REMEDY. ACUTE DISEASES REQUIRING ACTIVE MEDICAL CARE. TREATED CONSERVATIVELY NON CONTAGEOUS DISEASE DOESNOT SPREAD FROM ONE PERSON TO THE OTHER INVOLVES GENERALLY AFFLUENT CLASS DIETARY HABITS, ENVIRONMENT AND LIFESTYLE PLAY A ROLE IN THE CAUSATION OF THESE DISEASES. CHANGING THE DIETARY HABITS, LIFESTYLE AND TRHE ENVIRONMENT IS THE PERMANENT REMEDY. CHRONIC DISEASES NEED LONG LASTING CHRONIC TREATMENT. TREATED CONSERVATIVELY AND SURGICALLY.
    29. 29. Infectious Diseases & Contagious Diseases Infectious diseases are caused by microscopic germs (such as bacteria or viruses) that get into the body and cause problems. Some — but not all — infectious diseases spread directly from one person to another. Infectious diseases that spread from person to person are said to be contagious. Some infections spread to people from an animal or insect, but are not contagious from another human. Lyme disease : You can't catch it from someone you're hanging out with or pass in the street. It comes from the bite of an infected tick.
    30. 30. Zoonotic Diseases ‫الحيوانات‬ ‫طريق‬ ‫عن‬–‫الطيور‬-‫الحشرات‬
    31. 31. Communicable diseases, Prevention For communicable diseases, prevention depends on the method of transmission, and you try to prevent transmission. For instance, with HIV, you avoid having unprotected sex with somebody who has HIV, and you avoid breastfeeding your baby if you are a woman with HIV, so that you don't catch it. And if you use IV drugs, you do not share needles and if you run a hospital or are giving vaccines, you do not reuse needles for multiple patients. For things like the flu, you get vaccinated so your body can fight it and then don't worry about catching it, or else you avoid people with the flu.
    32. 32. In Infectious Disease ( Life Cycle of Micro-Organisms )
    33. 33. PolioMyelitis ( Vertical Transmission Infection = Vaccine ) but not Genetic Disease
    34. 34. Genetic diseases Genetic diseases are ones that you get mostly or partly because of faulty genes. You can only give them to your children, not to anybody else (except in a very small number of very weird exceptions). Genetic diseases include : cystic fibrosis, color blindness, muscular dystrophies, albinism, achondroplastic , dwarfism, polycystic kidney disease. Genetic Diseases happen by 1. Random Mutation 2. because the Mother (for an X Linked Disorder) 3. both parents are Carriers, even though they don't have the disease. Sometimes a person has a genetic disease because one or both of their parents had it. Many diseases are not communicable or genetic.
    35. 35. Genetic diseases Diabetes Mellitus , although it has large genetic components, is only a genetic disease in a small number of cases (about 3% of all cases of diabetes are totally genetic). Most people with Diabetes Mellitus (both type 1 and type 2) do not carry a gene that made it more likely than not that they would develop diabetes, although they carried higher risk genes. And although a very small number of cases of Diabetes Mellitus are triggered by infections, the vast majority of cases of diabetes are environmental and/or lifestyle related, even if nobody knows what in the environment caused them.
    36. 36. Genetic diseases, Prevention Prevention efforts are very different for communicable and genetic diseases. If a disease is recessive and autosomal and genetic, you can prevent it by having carriers not marry each other. In certain communities, people get tested to see if they are carriers and if they are... they don't marry each other. In that way they avoid creating people with the disorder. If you are willing to resort to it, you can also do abortions of fetuses that either have genetic disorders or that have genes that indicate a very high likelihood of it, or if you use IVF you can prevent implantation of those embryos.
    37. 37. Difference of Working Definitions & Operational Definitions of Impairment , Disability , Handicap Public Health & Community Medicine
    38. 38. Definitions 1. Working definitions of Impairment , Disability , Handicap The WHO ; World Health Organization’s International Classification of Impairments, Disabilities and Handicaps provide a consistent terminology and a classification system. These concepts lead to the concept of dependency on other people or service providers.
    39. 39. Impairment : “in the context of health experience, impairment is any loss or abnormality of psychological, physiological or anatomical structure or function”. It represents deviation from some norms in the individual’s biomedical status. While impairment is concerned with biological function, disability is concerned with activities expected of the person or the body.
    40. 40. Disability : ‘in the context of health experience, a disability is any restriction or lack in ability (resulting from an impairment) to perform an activity in the manner or within range considered normal for a human being’.
    41. 41. Functional Handicap :  It represents the social consequences of Impairments or Disabilities. It is thus a social phenomenon and a relative concept. ‘In the context of health experience, a Handicap is a disadvantage for a given individual resulting from an Impairment or a Disability that limits or prevents the fulfillment of a role that is normal- depending on age, sex and social and cultural factors- for that individual’.
    42. 42.  Dependency : is defined as “a state in which an individual is reliant upon other(s) for assistance in meeting a recognized need”.
    43. 43. 2. Operational definitions of Disability Operational definitions of Disability, on the whole, concentrate upon 1. Activities of daily living (ADL), 2. Instrumental activities of daily living (IADL)
    44. 44. 1-Activities of daily living (ADL): The term ‘activities of daily living' includes activities that are basic to daily life, such as bathing, dressing, feeding, continence, transfer from bed and chair and toileting.
    45. 45. 2- Instrumental activities of daily living (IADL) The scope was broadened with IADL concept, which incorporates measures of more complex adaptive or self-maintaining functions such as housekeeping and grocery shopping, i.e. doing heavy housework, light housework, cooking, transportation and marketing.
    46. 46. The emerging concept of ‘preclinical disability’ focuses on identifying stages in the natural history of functional loss that precede the onset of overt ADL or IADL dependencies. This phenomenon has been measured in terms of adaptive modification in the performance of common tasks such as doing heavy housework and walking up and down stairs. In addition to screening and care planning for individual patients.
    47. 47. Conceptual Framework for Disability The following map demonstrates the current understanding of interactions between the dimensions of ICIDH-2.
    48. 48. Health condition
    49. 49. • Function and disability are seen as an interaction or complex relationship between the health and the contextual factors (i.e., environmental and personal factors). • There is a dynamic interaction among these factors. • Interventions at one element level have the potential to modify other related elements. • The interaction works in two directions; even the presence of a disability may modify the health condition itself.
    50. 50. 3- Models of Functioning and Disability Models of Functioning Models of Disability
    51. 51. A- Medical models The medical model views disability as a personal problem, directly caused by disease, trauma or other health condition, which requires medical care provided in the form of individual treatment by professionals. Medical care is viewed as the main issue, and at the end, the principal response of the political level is that of modifying or reforming health care policy.
    52. 52. B- Social models The social model of disability, on the other hand, sees the issue mainly as socially created, as a matter of the full integration of individuals into society. Disability is not an attribute of an individual, but rather a complex collection of conditions, many of which are created by the social environment. Hence, the management of the problem requires social action, and it is a collective responsibility of society at large to make the environmental modifications necessary for the full participation of people with disabilities in all areas of social life and at political level it becomes a question of human rights.
    53. 53. Risk factors and Disability 1. Age 2. Sex 3. Socio-Economic Status (SES) 4. Lifestyle factor as a predictor of Disability 5. Body Mass Index (BMI) 6. Skeletal Muscle Mass cut points 7. Foot pain and Disability 8. Drug Abuse (illicit drugs) 9. Race
    54. 54. Management ,, Basic before Dealing e` patient Risk factors : 1. Synergism for causes of disease. 2. Increase pathogenesis mechanisms for occurrence of disease. ================ Cause/s : of Disease / Symptom / Syndrome.
    55. 55. Risk factors 5 O`s ( specially in Internal Medicine ) 1. Operative.....pelvic surgery 2. Oncology 3. Old 4. OCP 5. OBESITY
    56. 56. Risk Factor Definitions RISK FACTOR Something that increases the chances of getting a disease Intrinsic ( Non Modifiable) Risk Factor …is an integral part of the individual and cannot be changed (genetics, age, etc.) Extrinsic ( Modifiable) Risk Factor …is related to an individual’s own actions and environment (tobacco, pollution, diet, etc.)
    57. 57. Risk Factors are Multiple & Differ according to the Cancer Type RISK FACTORS Age Obesity & Physical inactivity Bacteria H.pylori Hormones Reproductive Physical Radiation Diet Smoking tobacco General Health Immunity Hereditary Gene Susceptibility Chemicals Viruses HPV HBV EBV Sun exposure Alcohol Lifestyle and many others Occupational hazards Chronic Infections Environmental pollution Food contaminants
    58. 58. Risk Factors : Modifiable can be changed 1. Obesity 2. Physical inactivity 3. Impaired fasting glucose levels 4. Impaired glucose tolerance (IGT) 5. Body fat distribution
    59. 59. Risk Factors : Non Modifiable cannot be changed 1. Age 2. Race/ethnicity 3. Previous gestational diabetes (GDM) 4. Family history of diabetes
    60. 60. Risk Factors and Disability 1. Age 2. Sex 3. Socio-Economic Status (SES) 4. Lifestyle factor as a predictor of Disability 5. Body Mass Index (BMI) 6. Skeletal Muscle Mass cut points 7. Foot pain and Disability 8. Drug Abuse (illicit drugs) 9. Race
    61. 61. Management Medical & Personal & Demographic History of Patient C/P ( Clinical Picture ) : 1. Symptoms : patient own word (History ) 2. Signs : detected by physician (History & Clinical Medical Examination ) 3. Complication of Disease / Symptom / Syndrome.
    62. 62. Infection & Non Infection cause Inflammation Cardinal features of Inflammation are 5
    63. 63. Management ,, cont, Investigation 1. Laboratory ( Chemistry – Micro-Organisms – Immunology ). 2. Radiological : Abd. sonar ( GIT / Urology ) – Echo ( Heart ) – CXR +/- Chest Sonar - CT +/- MRI Brain. 3. ECG.
    64. 64. Preventive & Curative TTT Prevention ( 4 Groups ) Curative Symptomatic TTT. Curative Disease TTT. Curative TTT of Complication/s. Curative TTT of Drug Side Effects. Curative TTT of Surgical Operation/s or Surgical Procedure/s. Curative Palliative TTT . Curative : Private Rule between physicians : Let Patient Die in Peace.
    65. 65. 4 Levels of Prevention & Control Levels of Prevention : 1. Primordial (prevention of risk factors) 2. Primary (General & Specific) : Health Education – Personal Hygiene – Immunization. 3. Secondary: Early Diagnosis and detection by screening – Treatment. 4. Tertiary : TTT of Complication – Rehabilitation ( to increase survival). *** Complications are 3 : Illness – Disability – Handicapped. Note : Immunization : pre exposure – post exposure. So differentiate between immunization if primary or secondary. Active immunization > vaccine ,,,, Passive immunization > Immunoglobulin.
    66. 66. Triad ‫مثلث‬ : Poverty ‫الفقر‬ – Illiteracy ‫الجهل‬ – Disease ‫المرض‬ Disease Illiteracy Poverty
    67. 67. 1- General (Non-specific) Prevention I) Primary prevention • Sanitary Environment • Health education • Health promotion • Personal hygiene • Clean instrument when hair cutting or dental treatment • Infection control measures in health care services
    68. 68. General (Non-specific) Prevention it means improving level of health (mainly for population, in addition to families & individuals) : • Health education. • Nutritional care. • Environmental sanitation. • Healthy life style. • Health legislation. • Community development.
    69. 69. 2- Specific Prevention I) Primary prevention •Vaccine : prevention for all bacteria ,,, except Tetanus bacteria by Ig (Immuno- globulin)… •Ig , Immuno-globulin : prevention for all viruses ,,, except Influenza Virus by vaccine…
    70. 70. Specific Prevention I) Primary Prevention B) Specific prevention : intervention for specific disease : • Immunization (active & passive). • Chemoprophylaxis. • Nutrient supplementation. • Therapeutic diets. • Wearing protective clothes or masks to prevent occupational hazards.
    71. 71. 3- International Prevention Measures I) Primary Prevention International travellers : • Valid international vaccination certificate • Chemoprophylaxis is required for travellers Imported animals : quarantine measures Imported goods : authorized disinfection certificate Means of transportation as ships or planes : ‫شهادة‬‫الفئران‬ ‫إبادة‬ ‫من‬ ‫إعفاء‬derrating certificate
    72. 72. II) Secondary Prevention  Early detection of diseases : a) Periodic examination (individual-oriented) (follow up) : To be cost- effective, periodic examinations should be based on the at-risk concept (Priority is given to vulnerable groups)… b) Screening tests (Disease-oriented, community- based) : e.g. Schistosoma survey.. Proper treatment : to achieve cure & prevent complications (e.g. proper treatment in streptococcal pharyngitis to prevent rheumatic fever). Treatment of Disease Treatment of Symptoms (symptomatic treatment ; TTT )
    73. 73. Regarding Oral Route ( Drugs : Tablet / Capsule ) to Avoid Oesophagitis
    74. 74. III) Tertiary prevention ( Rehabilitation ) Def.: Applied to individuals with a Disability. Forms of rehabilitation: 1. Medical rehabilitation : to achieve maximum physical abilities (even by appliances) 2. Social/Vocational rehabilitation : include education & training for a suitable job. 3. Psychological rehabilitation : To the individual to cope with the disability. To the family to accept the handicapped & learn how to deal with him. To the social environment (e.g. school environment) to accept the handicapped as an active member, & provide him with proper environment.
    75. 75. III) Tertiary prevention Treatment ; TTT ; of Complications as : 1.Illness. 2.Disability. 3.Handicapped.
    76. 76. While Non-Communicable diseases ( Non-Infectious ) >> :- The Prevention is : Primordial ( Prevention of Risk Factors). Primary (as Health Education , Cleaning Environment). Secondary (Early Detection). Tertiary ( Treatment ; TTT ; of Complications).
    77. 77. Control Measures to be taken for existing infections Objectives : 1. Case finding : detection & diagnosis of cases (patients) 2. Treatment of cases & prevent complications 3. Measures for contacts & protect high risky groups 4. Prevent spread of infections
    78. 78. Control of Human 3 C`s: Control of Cases & Control of Carriers & Control of Contacts
    79. 79. ‫أ‬‫نواع‬‫الطب‬ ‫كلية‬ ‫تخصصات‬ ‫في‬ ‫العالج‬
    80. 80. ‫طب‬ ‫و‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫الصحة‬ ‫قسم‬‫المجتمع‬ •‫المرض‬ ‫سبب‬ ‫بتساعد‬ ‫اللي‬ ‫الخطورة‬ ‫عوامل‬ ‫تعرف‬ •‫العالج‬:‫الوقاية‬‫الخطورة‬ ‫عوامل‬ ‫ضد‬‫معدية‬ ‫غير‬ ‫او‬ ‫معدية‬ ‫امراض‬ ‫سواء‬ •‫معدية‬ ‫الغير‬ ‫االمراض‬:(‫السكري‬ ‫البول‬–‫الضغط‬–‫التدخين‬–‫السمنة‬–‫ال‬ ‫االمراض‬‫نفسية‬ ‫ال‬6‫المشهورين‬)
    81. 81. ‫الباطنة‬ ‫االمراض‬ ‫قسم‬ ‫تعرف‬‫المريض‬ ‫علي‬ ‫المرضية‬ ‫العالمات‬ ‫العالج‬: .1‫دوائي‬ .2‫منظار‬ .3‫تداخلية‬ ‫قسطرة‬(‫االشعة‬–‫القلب‬ ‫امراض‬ ‫قسم‬–‫العصبية‬ ‫امراض‬ ‫قسم‬) .4‫السموم‬ ‫عالج‬(‫السموم‬ ‫و‬ ‫الشرعي‬ ‫الطب‬ ‫قسم‬ ‫مثل‬) .5‫الماجوت‬Maggot therapy .6‫الجراثيم‬Prebiotics–Probiotics(‫النافعة‬ ‫البكتريا‬ ‫و‬ ‫البكتريا‬(‫الب‬ ‫زراعة‬ ‫مثل‬‫راز‬) ,,‫الطفيليات‬ ‫خاصة‬ ‫الجراثيم‬ ‫باقي‬ ‫و‬Helminthic Therapy. .7‫الكلي‬ ‫غسيل‬ .8‫االعضاء‬ ‫زراعة‬(‫جراحي‬ ‫عالج‬)
    82. 82. ‫الجراحة‬ ‫قسم‬:‫االنسان‬ ‫جسم‬ ‫فس‬ ‫االعضاء‬ ‫تشريح‬ ‫تعرف‬ ‫العالج‬:‫جراحية‬ ‫عملية‬-‫منظار‬‫المرارة‬ ‫عالج‬ ‫حاالت‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫من‬‫الجراحات‬ ‫ضمن‬: .1‫النسا‬‫الوالدة‬ ‫و‬ .2‫المسالك‬ .3‫التناسلية‬ ‫و‬ ‫الذكورة‬ ‫امراض‬ ‫في‬ ‫دكتوراة‬ .4‫العظام‬ .5‫عامة‬ ‫جراحة‬ .6‫االعضاء‬ ‫زرع‬ ‫جراحة‬ .7‫اورام‬ ‫جراحة‬ .8‫صدر‬ ‫و‬ ‫قلب‬ ‫جراحة‬ .9‫اعصاب‬ ‫و‬ ‫مخ‬ ‫جراحة‬ .10‫حروق‬ ‫و‬ ‫تجميل‬ ‫جراحة‬ .11‫العيون‬ ‫الرمد‬ ‫جراحة‬ .12‫الحنجرة‬ ‫و‬ ‫االذن‬ ‫و‬ ‫االنف‬ ‫جراحة‬ .13‫الفكين‬ ‫و‬ ‫الوجه‬ ‫جراحة‬ .14‫االطفال‬ ‫جراحة‬ .15‫و‬ ‫الوريد‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫الدموية‬ ‫االوعية‬ ‫جراحة‬‫الشريان‬
    83. 83. ‫عالج‬‫االسالم‬ ‫في‬ ‫الشرعية‬ ‫الرقية‬ ‫العالج‬: .1‫من‬‫القران‬Quran:‫الفاتحة‬ ‫سورة‬–‫الكرسي‬ ‫اية‬–‫البقرة‬ ‫سورة‬ ‫من‬ ‫ايتين‬ ‫اخر‬– ‫الكافرون‬ ‫سورة‬–‫االخالص‬–‫المعوذتين‬ ‫و‬‫تحديد‬ ‫بدون‬ ‫القران‬ ‫ايات‬ ‫قراءة‬ ‫يجوز‬:‫للناس‬ ‫شفاء‬ .2‫الدعاء‬Prey‫المعروف‬‫الدعاء‬ ‫او‬ ‫الصحيحة‬ ‫االحاديث‬ ‫من‬‫بالشفاء‬
    84. 84. ‫العالج‬‫باألعشاب‬‫و‬‫النباتات‬ .I( Plantae ) Plants .IIHerbal Treatment e.x. ; Green tea – Fruits – Vegetables – Fibers …
    85. 85. ‫الطب‬‫البديل‬ •Tele-Medicine‫بعد‬ ‫عن‬ ‫العالج‬ ‫هو‬ ‫و‬ •‫العالج‬‫النحل‬ ‫لسعات‬ •‫العالج‬‫النحل‬ ‫عسل‬ •‫عالج‬‫البروبوليس‬–‫للنحل‬ ‫خاصة‬ ‫مناحل‬ ‫منتجات‬ ‫من‬ •‫العالج‬‫بالحجامة‬( ...‫الطب‬ ‫علي‬ ‫حاصل‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫و‬ ‫العالج‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫في‬ ‫متخصص‬ ‫طبيب‬) •‫الصينية‬ ‫االبر‬Chinese Needles‫السمنة‬ ‫عالج‬ ‫حاالت‬ ‫مثل‬..‫اخري‬ ‫امراض‬ ‫و‬
    86. 86. ‫االمصال‬ ‫و‬ ‫التعطميات‬(‫المجتمع‬ ‫طب‬ ‫و‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫الصحة‬ ‫قسم‬ ‫فروع‬ ‫احد‬... )‫وز‬ ‫في‬ ‫وهي‬‫ارة‬ ‫من‬ ‫شهادات‬ ‫علي‬ ‫الحصول‬ ‫الصحة‬ ‫ألطباء‬ ‫يشترط‬ ‫ال‬ ‫و‬ ‫الوقائي‬ ‫الطب‬ ‫قطاع‬ ‫في‬ ‫الصحة‬‫كلية‬ ‫الجراحة‬ ‫و‬ ‫الطب‬ ‫بكالوريوس‬ ‫علي‬ ‫الحصول‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫الطب‬.... ‫دبلومة‬ ‫اطباء‬ ‫لكن‬‫ماجستير‬‫المصرية‬ ‫الجامعات‬ ‫في‬ ‫دكتوراة‬...‫بتص‬ ‫يقومون‬ ‫ال‬‫او‬ ‫نيع‬ ‫المرضي‬ ‫لعالج‬ ‫التطعيم‬ ‫شراء‬).... •‫تطعيم‬:Vaccine •‫مصل‬:Immunoglobulin
    87. 87. ‫عالج‬‫السرطان‬ .1‫العالج‬‫باالوزون‬(O3: )Cancer, AIDS, and Multiple Sclerosis .2‫العالج‬‫االشعاعي‬ .3‫الكيماوي‬ ‫العالج‬ .4‫ميرجوانا‬(‫البانجو‬) .5‫البكتريا‬(‫النافعة‬ ‫البكتريا‬ ‫مثل‬)Bacterial Cancer Therapy
    88. 88. Medical Marijuana use in Cancer care / TTT
    89. 89. ‫جذعية‬ ‫خاليا‬ ‫زرع‬=‫العظمي‬ ‫النخاع‬ ‫زراعة‬(‫وهي‬‫مقبولة‬‫دوليا‬) ,,,,((‫عكس‬‫ه‬ ‫و‬ ‫االستنساخ‬ ‫في‬ ‫النواة‬ ‫منزوعة‬ ‫خاليا‬ ‫زرع‬‫و‬‫محرم‬‫دوليا‬.... )) •‫خ‬‫اصة‬‫الدم‬ ‫امراض‬ ‫عالج‬ •‫وبعض‬‫م‬ ‫اخر‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫في‬ ‫تجريبي‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫أيضا‬ ‫وتستخدم‬ ‫المناعية‬ ‫او‬ ‫الوراثية‬ ‫األمراض‬‫ن‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫لها‬ ‫فعاليتها‬ ‫يثبت‬ ‫لم‬ ‫ولكن‬ ‫األمراض‬ •‫وخالفا‬‫السائد‬ ‫لألنطباع‬ •‫زراعة‬‫جراحية‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫ليست‬ ‫العظمي‬ ‫النخاع‬ •‫وتتم‬‫ق‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المضاعفات‬ ‫في‬ ‫اعلى‬ ‫احتمال‬ ‫مع‬ ‫ولكن‬ ‫الدم‬ ‫نقل‬ ‫لعملية‬ ‫مشابهه‬ ‫بطريقة‬‫تكون‬ ‫د‬ ‫أحيانا‬ ‫خطيرة‬.
    90. 90. ‫عالج‬‫العقم‬(‫اطفال‬ ‫انجاب‬)‫التوليد‬ ‫و‬ ‫النساء‬ ‫قسم‬ ‫في‬(‫الوال‬‫دة‬) treatment of Infertility •‫األنابيب‬ ‫أطفال‬ ‫و‬ ‫المجهري‬ ‫الحقن‬IVF and ICSI
    91. 91. ttt • Prevention ( avoid risk factors ): 4 groups • Symptomatic ttt • Disease / syndrome ttt • Ttt of complication • Ttt of drug side effects • Palliative • ( private rule between physicians : Let Patient Die in Peace )

