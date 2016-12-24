1 DOUGLAS J. HHAALLLLOOCCKK PPrrooffeessssiioonnaall SSuummmmaarryy Dedicated counsel with an extensive background in liti...
2 ADMINISTRATIVE FUNCTIONS:  Organizing & maintaining law libraries, documents & case files;  Supervising staff & junior...
3 Attorney Ward, Hocker & Thornton, LLP (formerly Clark, Ward & Cave) October 1995 to June 1998 333 W. Vine, Suite 1100, L...
4 2002 Co-Chairperson - Fayette County Bar Association Business & Corporate Practice Group.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

djh resume_F 12-21-16

23 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
23
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

djh resume_F 12-21-16

  1. 1. 1 DOUGLAS J. HHAALLLLOOCCKK PPrrooffeessssiioonnaall SSuummmmaarryy Dedicated counsel with an extensive background in litigation, complex commercial disputes, contract negotiation/litigation, exposure avoidance, strategic planning, trials, arbitration/mediation & BSA/AML Compliance. SSkkiillllss  Civil/Criminal Litigation  Preemptive Compliance Consulting  Insurance Defense & Coverage Disputes  Public speaking  Corporate & business legal issues  Bankruptcy creditor representation  Legal writing  Mediation/Arbitration  Contract negotiation & drafting  Construction defects  Family Law  Regulatory compliance  Supervise Staff & Paralegals  Corporate transactions  BSA/AML Compliance & Analysis EExxppeerriieennccee During the last 22 years, I have excelled in the following areas: LITIGATION:  Advising clients on available courses of action & possible repercussions/risks/cost;  Formulating strategy & preemptive claims/exposure avoidance;  Directing all aspects of trials, hearings & mediation;  Deposing witnesses, drafting legal memos, briefs, discovery requests, & correspondence;  Conducting appeals before the State & Federal appellate courts;  Conducting legal research;  Witnesses preparation;  Preparing discovery, pleadings & exhibit binders for hearings, depositions & trials;  Consulting as a freelance researcher & advisor;  Conducting settlement negotiations & trials for cases worth over $1,000,000.00 in claims & counterclaims;  Working with clients to resolve pre-litigation disputes;  Resolving post-judgment settlements & default judgments;  Medical malpractice defense; employment law; insurance defense/interpretation/litigation; worker's compensation defense; OSHA compliance/investigations; unemployment claim defense; automobile collisions; accident reconstruction; personal injury; product liability defense; criminal defense; subrogation claims; collections; & product liability defense. 100 BurdsallAve. Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky 41017 (859) 396-9240 Doughallock2011@gmail.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/doughallock
  2. 2. 2 ADMINISTRATIVE FUNCTIONS:  Organizing & maintaining law libraries, documents & case files;  Supervising staff & junior counsel;  Maintaining records of client & vendor contracts;  Accounts Receivable/Payable;  Client Intake;  Supply Inventory Management;  Tax & Fee Management & Billing Review. BANKRUPTCY:  Representing parties at Section 341(a) meetings;  Prosecuting hundreds of Adversary Claims;  Business Bankruptcy & workouts;  Trustee Representation;  (Citi) Monitored consumer accounts in active bankruptcy;  (Citi) Consulted & advised outside bankruptcy counselregarding timing of Motions for Relief from Stay & other Motions to obtain possession of collateral. REAL ESTATE/CONSTRUCTION:  NMLS #1099479;  Construction defect litigation;  Liens/leases; landlord/tenant disputes; real estate closings,title searches,foreclosures;  Boundary Disputes. CONTRACTS/CORPORATE:  Transactional work & litigation, including Mergers & Acquisitions, Franchise Acquisition, Dissolutions, Franchise Sales & On-Going Concern Sales;  Commercial contract negotiation & drafting; corporate compliance, formation & governance;  Uniform Commercial Code drafting & litigation;  Tax Evasion & Tax Assessment Appeals;  BSA/AML Compliance/Analysis. EDISCOVERY, DOCUMENT REVIEW & CODING:  Conducting & leading extensive eDiscovery, document review, & coding projects;  Experience leveraging document management platforms such as Relativity, Ringtail, Diligence, Case Logistix & many others. ADMINISTRATIVE LAW:  OSHA Compliance;  Worker’s Compensation Defense;  EEOC Matters;  Unemployment Appeals. FAMILY MATTERS:  Divorce, custody & child support & custody;  Probate & Wills/Trusts; Will Contests/Disputes;  Dependency & Neglect. EEmmppllooyyeerrss BSA/AMLProject & Program Management Consultant May 2016 to Present BSA/AMLOCCRelationship Memo Writer Douglas J. Hallock Legal Consulting (Current Project for NTT Data Consulting, Inc.) – Louisville, Kentucky Legal Consultant Douglas J. Hallock Legal Consulting – Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky November 2013 to Present Bankruptcy Specialist II CitiMortgage -Florence, Kentucky 41042 July 2013 to October 2013 (859) 283-3700 Attorney/Business Owner Law Office of Douglas J. Hallock – Louisville, Kentucky April 2002 to July 2013 (502) 554-3836 or (859) 396-9240 Attorney Frost Brown Todd, LLC (legacy Frost & Jacobs) June 1998 toApril 2002 2700 Lexington Financial Center, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 (859) 231-0000
  3. 3. 3 Attorney Ward, Hocker & Thornton, LLP (formerly Clark, Ward & Cave) October 1995 to June 1998 333 W. Vine, Suite 1100, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 (859) 422-6000 Law Clerk/Attorney Gerry Calvert LawOffices May 1990 to October 1995 115 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 (859) 252-0884 EEdduuccaattiioonn University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky Bachelor of Arts – with Distinction - Departmental Honors in Writing & Editing - 1991 Major: English/ Professional Writing & Editing; Minor: Philosophy Multiple Semester Dean's List & National Dean's List Music Scholarship recipient University of Kentucky, College of Law, Lexington, Kentucky J.D. 1994; Admitted to Kentucky Bar 10/21/94 Final Class Standing - Top 17% Best Appellate Brief Award Grade-on Candidate to Kentucky Journal of Natural Resources PPuubblliisshheedd WWoorrkkss “The Shrinking Realm of Sovereign Immunity in Kentucky” Local Government Law News, Volume 1, Issue 3 (1999). Chapter 7 of Debtor/Creditor Relations in Kentucky, UK CLE Practice Manual Series (2d Ed., 2002) - Chapter 7, “Enforcement of Statutory Liens and Bond Claims.” Chapter 22 of Kentucky Real Estate Law and Practice, UK CLE Practice Manual Series (3d Ed., 2007) - Chapter 22], “Kentucky Mechanic’s and Materialmens Liens on Public and Private Projects and Other Liens Against Real Property.” SSeemmiinnaarr && PPrreesseennttaattiioonn EExxppeerriieennccee Extensive experience presenting commercial seminar programs as well as preparing/publishing extensive commercial seminar/educational materials for not only legal counsel but also for HR Managers & Risk Managers concerning subjects such as: Contract drafting/negotiation; Worker’s Compensation Law; Trial & Discovery Techniques; Lorman Annual Worker’s Compensation Update; Personal Injury/Product Liability Defense; Mechanic's Lien & Construction Dispute/Defects; Insurance coverage disputes & insurance policy interpretation. PPaasstt//PPrreesseenntt PPrrooffeessssiioonnaall AAffffiilliiaattiioonnss Member of the Lexington Young Professionals Association Board Member & Officer for the Lexington Children’s Theatre Kentucky Bar Association,Licensed Member Fayette County Bar Association Louisville Bar Association Kentucky Academy of Trial Attorneys
  4. 4. 4 2002 Co-Chairperson - Fayette County Bar Association Business & Corporate Practice Group.

×