Dony Mathew-C.V

  1. 1. DONY CHACKO MATHEW Vattadiyil House, Thumpamon P.O, Pathanamthitta District, Kerala, India, 689502, Tel: (+91) 8943577092 Email: donycmathew84@gmail.com LinkedIn: https://tw.linkedin.com/in/donycmathew EDUCATION National Chung Hsing University Taichung, Taiwan Ph.D., Life Sciences February 2016 § Research Interests: Bioremediation, Soil Health, Microbiology, Plant Tissue Culture, Mycology, Phytoprotection, Plant Growth Promoting Bacteria. § Dissertation: “Plant-Associated Photobacterium halotolerans MELD1: Biological and Genomic Studies”. PSG College of Arts and Science Tamilnadu, India M.Sc., Biotechnology July 2008 Karpagam University Tamilnadu, India B.Sc., Biotechnology July 2006 SELECTED GRANTS AND HONOR § Taiwan Government Scholarship 2009-13 § National Chung Hsing University Scholarship 2013-16 § NSC, Travel grant to attend 15th Biodegradation and Bioremediation August 2011 Symposium (IBBS-15). § NSC, Travel grant to attend “ International Federation of Environmental May 2012 Health 2012th World Congress (IFEH-12). WORKS IN PROGRESS § “Waste biomass utilization” for the book “Contemporary renewable energy technologies for sustainable agriculture”. Gincy Marina Mathew, Dony Chacko Mathew and Sanu Jacob (Accepted, In Press). PRESENTATIONS § “Virotherapy” in the National Seminar on “Recent Trends in Biosciences” on 23-24th February 2006 conducted by Vivekanandha College of Arts and Science for Women, Erode, Tamilnadu, India.
  2. 2. DONY CHACKO MATHEW, Page 2 § “Counter measures and Treatment Technology” in National Level Seminar on “ Challenges for Green Environment” on 22nd February 2006, conducted by Department of Biochemistry, Karpagam Arts and Science College, Tamilnadu, India. § “Vigna unguiculata ssp. Sesquipedalis in the phytoremediation of mercury and lead”, Dony Chacko Mathew, Gincy Marina Mathew and Chieh-Chen Hunag. IFEH World Congress on Environmental Health, 22th-27th May 2012, Vilnius, Lithuania. § Isolation and Characterization of a potential mercury resistant endophytes, Photobacterium ssp. MELD1, Dony Chacko Mathew, Ying-Ning Ho and Chieh Chen Huang. 15th International Biodeterioration and Biodegradation Symposium (IBBS-15), 19th -24th September 2011, Vienna, Austria. PUBLICATIONS/ CONFERENCE PAPERS § Genomic sequence analysis of a plant-associated Photobacterium halotolerans MELD1: from marine to terrestrial environment?” Dony Chacko Mathew, Shou-chen Lo, Gincy Marina Mathew, Kung-Hao Chang, Chieh-Chen Huang. Standard in Genomic Sciences. doi: 10.1186/s40793-016-0177-3 (2016). § “Lignocellulosic activity of gut symbionts residing in the termite gut of Odontotermes formosanus”. Gincy Marina Mathew and Dony Chacko Mathew. International Conference on Advances in Bioprocess Technology Biospectrum 2015, 26-28 November 2015, Kerala, India. § “Genome Sequence of Photobacterium halotolerans MELD1, with mercury reductase (merA), isolated from Phragmites australis”. Dony Chacko Mathew, Gincy Marina Mathew, Ronnie Gicaraya Gicana and Chieh Chen Huang. Genome Announc 3(3):e00530-15 (2015). § “A Rhizosphere-Associated Symbiont, Photobacterium spp. Strain MELD1, and Its Targeted Synergistic Activity for Phytoprotection against Mercury”. Dony Chacko Mathew, Ying-Ning Ho, Ronnie Giacarya Gicana, Gincy Marina Mathew, Mei-Chieh Chien and Chieh Chen Huang. PLoS ONE 10(3):e0121178 (2015). § “Synergistic collaboration of gut symbionts in Odontotermes formosanus for lignocellulosic degradation and bio-hydrogen production”. Gincy Marina Mathew, Dony Chacko Mathew, Shou-Chen Lo, Georgy Mathew Alexios, Jia-Cih Yang, Jagathala Mahalingam Sashikumar, Tanveer Mahamadali Shaikh and Chieh Chen Huang. Bioresource Technology 145:337-334 (2013). § Selection and application of endophytic bacterium Achromobacter xylosoxidans strain F3B for improving phytoremediation of phenolic pollutants. Ying-Ning Ho, Dony Chacko Mathew, Shu-Chuan Hsiao, Chun-Hao Shih, Mei-Fang Chien, Hsing-Mei Chiang and Chieh- Chen Huang, Journal of Hazardous Material 219-220:43-49 (2013). § “Microbial community analysis in the termite gut and fungus comb of Odontotermes formosanus: The implication of Bacillus as mutualists”, Gincy Marina Mathew, Yu-Ming Ju, Chi-Yung Lai, Dony Chacko Mathew and Chieh-Chen Huang. FEMS Microbiology Ecology 79(2): 504-517 (2012).
  3. 3. DONY CHACKO MATHEW, Page 3 TEACHING and MENTORING § Invited Speaker on “Mercury and their Remediation Technique” in the Environmental Engineering Department of Ming Chi University of Technology, New Taipei, Taiwan (February 2016). § Lecturer for “Applied Microbiology” undergraduate course (self-designed course), Department of Life Science, National Chung Hsing University, Taichung, Taiwan (August 2015- January 2016). § Taught 45 local and International student’s in the course “ Applied Microbiology” § Oversaw 4 graduate students thesis correction and submission. SKILLS § Proficient in MEGA 7 and RAST software’s. § Isolation, Characterization and Identification of Bacteria and Fungi. § Experience in techniques likes PCR, GC-MS, and DGGE. § Analysis of Whole Genome Sequencing. § Isolation of bacteria characterization by 16sr RNA. § Plant Tissue Culture. AFFLIATION § Lifetime member of Biotech Research Society, India (BRSI). § Lifetime member of Asian Federation of Biotechnology (AFOB). REFERENCES Dr. Chieh-Chen Huang (Ph.D Supervisor) Department of Life Sciences, National Chung Hsing University, 145 Xingda road, South District Taichung city, Taiwan Tel: +886-988375251 cchuang@nchu.edu.tw Dr. Kasthuri Venkateswaran California Institute of Technology, Jet Propulsion Laboratory Biotechnology and Planetary Protection Group; M/S 89-2 4800 Oak Grove Dr., Pasadena, CA 91109 Tel: (818) 393-1481; Fax: (818) 3934176 kjvenkat@jpl.nasa.gov Dr. Fengsheng Su Department of Safety, Health and Environmental Engineering, Ming Chi University of Technology No. 84, Gongzhuan Rd, Taishan District, New Taipei City, Taiwan 243 Tel: +886-2908-9899#4419 fsu@mail.mcut.edu.tw

