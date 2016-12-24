Page 1 Divya Somara Software Engineer Mobile: +91 9440410344 Email ID: somaradivya@gmail.com Career Objective: To excel in...
Page 2 Work Experience: Project #1: ADVANCED SALES CAPABILITY Team Member: March/2016-Till Date Project Domain Oil and Gas...
Page 3 Project #2: IM SERVICES Team Member: March/2015-February/2016 Project Domain Oil and Gas Industry Client Royal Dutc...
Page 4 Project #3: FSO Team Member: January/2015-March/2015 Project Domain Oil and Gas Industry Client Royal Dutch Shell, ...
Page 5 Project Description: Onboarding tool is a tool developed for SHELL users where the line manager will be assigning t...
  1. 1. Page 1 Divya Somara Software Engineer Mobile: +91 9440410344 Email ID: somaradivya@gmail.com Career Objective: To excel in the field of IT by converting my innovative ideas and acquired skills into executable business values in a highly cordial and professional environment for continuous learning and improvement. Professional Summary:  Have experience working with web based technologies HTML,JavaScript,CSS,Jquery.  Worked on REST calls to perform CRUD operations on SharePoint Lists and Libraries.  Have good exposure on working with SharePoint 2013 and SharePoint online.  Ability to understand and analyze the business requirements.  Good experience on working with SharePoint out-of-box features.  Good expertise on energy domain.  Good knowledge on Office365.  Specialized in preparation of Manual Test Cases for Functional testing on Sharepoint and dotnet applications based on the Business Requirement Document.  Good exposure on ASP.Net  Experience in preparing reports on MS Excel.  Well Experienced in using Ticket Handling tool-Service Manager 9(SM9) and Migration Tool-Share Gate.  Experience in working with SharePoint 2013 designer workflows.  An effective communicator, quick learner and Team member with excellent relationship building and interpersonal skills. Strong Analytical, problem solving and organizational abilities.  Zeal to learn new technologies. Experience Details: Organization Designation Duration Accenture Services Private Limited Software Engineer July 2014 –Till Date Skills: WEB APPLICATION SERVER SharePoint 2013, SharePoint Online LANGUAGES HTML, JavaScript, CSS, JQuery, ASP.Net PROJECT ACQUIRED SKILLS C# language, SQL, Manual Testing, MS-Excel, IDE Visual Studio 2013 LINGUISTIC SKILLS English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu SOFT SKILLS Collaboration, Problem solving, Communication and interpersonal skills.
  2. 2. Page 2 Work Experience: Project #1: ADVANCED SALES CAPABILITY Team Member: March/2016-Till Date Project Domain Oil and Gas Industry Client Royal Dutch Shell, Netherlands Organization Accenture Team Size Project : 5 Environment (with skill versions) Technologies Used: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery, Rest API, SharePoint 2013 Functional Web Application O/s Windows Project Description: SHELL is one of the most valuable oil and gas companies in the world. ADVANCED SALES CAPABILITY is a learning portal designed for SHELL users where the courses for different levels are provided to enhance the knowledge of the users in all domains. Responsibilities:  Responsible for analyzing the requirement document provided by the client.  Responsible for designing the site based on the functional Design document using HTML,CSS,HTML5,CSS3,JavaScript and JQuery  Implemented functionalities through JavaScript and JQuery.  Collaborating with onshore team in daily status call and make changes to the site according to their requirement.  Implemented REST calls to perform crud operations on SharePoint lists and libraries.  Using Rest Call to populate Notifications, Upcoming events data from sharepoint lists and libraries on to the main page.  Responsible for using JavaScript and JQuery for client side validations.  Implementing carousel on the main page using BootStrap.  Responsible for using REST API to populate all the information related to a course when a user clicks on the particular course.  Created CSS files in order to maintain consistent look throughout the site.
  3. 3. Page 3 Project #2: IM SERVICES Team Member: March/2015-February/2016 Project Domain Oil and Gas Industry Client Royal Dutch Shell, Netherlands Organization Accenture Team Size 7 Environment (with skill versions) Languages: HTML,CSS,JavaScript Tools : Service Manager Tool, Sharegate Tool for migration. Functional Web Application O/s Windows Server 2008 Project Description: SHELL Oil & Gas Company is the United States-based subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, a multinational “oil major” of Anglo-Dutch origins, which is amongst the largest oil companies in the world. IM Services is a SharePoint Portal which provides support to the SHELL employees globally with SharePoint related issues. Responsibilities:  Providing fixes to the incidents and Service requests Logged using Service Manager 9 tool.  Solving medium/complex requests, which involved both technical implementation (permissions, roles setup) and end-user interaction  Developed Webpages using HTML, CSS, JavaScript.  Customize pages by adding custom webparts based on the user requirement.  Provided technical support for various site components and site content.  Performed migration of site content from LiveLink To Sharepoint using ShareGate Migration Tool.  Troubleshooting the issues during the migration.  Customizing the Page Layouts/site pages using HTML,CSS based on requirements specified by the users.  Worked on content types,lists and libraries.  Led the permission management module of the project, have been a single point of contact for over 8 geographical locations and ensured end-to-end client deliverables as per the business standards.  Performed customizations on permission hierarchy.  Preparing Monitoring reports and Security reports using Excel.  Handling UI related Issues.  Creating SharePoint Sites using different templates.  Understanding the requirement specified by the user clearly and provide ontime resolution of the issues.  Responsible for tracking of tickets and resolution of escalated support incidents.  Coordination with Onshore team and keep them updated with the daily status.  Demonstrating project related activities to the team.  Handled complete transition process of a project to different vendor and ensured stress free transition, involving documentation of business architecture and knowledge transfer sessions.
  4. 4. Page 4 Project #3: FSO Team Member: January/2015-March/2015 Project Domain Oil and Gas Industry Client Royal Dutch Shell, Netherlands Organization Accenture Team Size Project : 5 Environment (with skill versions) WEB APPLICATION SERVER: SharePoint 2013, SharePoint Online(Office365) Functional Web Application O/s Windows Project Description: FSO is a custom permission level developed and deployed on to SharePoint sites using which we can limit the privileges of site owners and site collection administrators on SharePoint sites. Responsibilities:  Responsible for permission management on SharePoint 2013 sites.  Interacting with users of SharePoint sites and fixing the issues faced by them after FSO retrofit.  Played crucial role in using ACAM tool which can be used to assign bulk roles to the users on multiple sites at once saving lots of business time (atleast of 30%)and money.  Also implemented role expiry and attestation process that will help acam administrators and users to prevent stale and out of date assignments and ensure that they are removed in timely fashion.  Worked on providing the users custom permissions on the SharePoint sites.  Using this tool role based management is made in which a role will be created by tool and any number of users can be added to this role and can be given required permissions on particular SharePoint sites. Project #4: Onboarding Tool Team Member: September/2014-December/2014 Project Domain Oil and Gas Industry Client Royal Dutch Shell, Netherlands Organization Accenture Team Size Project : 5 Environment (with skill versions) WEB APPLICATION SERVER: SharePoint 2013, SharePoint Online(Office365) LANGUAGES: HTML,CSS,JavaScript,Jquery,REST API Functional Web Application O/s Windows
  5. 5. Page 5 Project Description: Onboarding tool is a tool developed for SHELL users where the line manager will be assigning the challenges and activities to be done by the employee. Badges and Reward Points will be awarded to the employee’s based on their score and progress of the activities. Responsibilities:  Responsible for Developing the tool using HTML ,CSS, JavaScript, JQuery and REST API.  Performed testing on the tool including browser compatibility and error checking.  Performed happy path testing on the tool and verified end to end functionality.  Specialized in creating test conditions and detailed Test Cases for complete coverage of Business Requirements and Functional Specifications  Debugged and fixed issues by collaborating with development team's  Communicating with the clients and discuss the requirement and make changes accordingly.  Conducting manual testing on the tool and documenting the bugs.  Performed manual testing and ensured error free Go Live within the time frame. Education: Degree Specialization University Year of passing Percentage Graduation B.TECH (ECE) Karunya University, Coimbatore 2014 75.5 Intermediate MPC Board of Intermediate 2009 92.2 Secondary SSC Board of Secondary Education 2007 89 Personal Details: Divya Somara Particular Details Name Divya Somara Father Name Purushotham Somara Gender Female Marital Status Single Nationality Indian Languages Known English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

