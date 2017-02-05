UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN HUMANAS Y TECNOLOGÍAS CARRERA DE PSICOLOGÍA EDUCAT...
PRUEBAS OBJETIVAS DEFINICIÓN DE PRUEBA: “PRUEBA” es un instrumento destinado a recoger información sobre los aprendizajes ...
 Pueden ser corregidas rápidamente y por cualquier persona que tenga conocimientos del tema evaluado.  Se pueden calific...
1.2. Completación: se espera que el estudiante complete llenando los espacios en blanco. Recomendación:  Evitar que el pl...
Ejemplo: 4. De correspondencia o apareamiento: Consisten en la presentación de dos o más columnas de palabras, frases u or...
RECOMENDACIONES PARA REALIZAR LAS PRUEBAS OBJETIVAS Expresión clara de las reglas de la prueba. Se recomienda redactar ins...
Linkgrafías. UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA ANDRÉS BELLO. (2011). Informe sobre Pruebas Objetivas. Recuperado de http://w2.ucab.edu....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Universidad nacional de chimborazo pruebas objetivas

40 views

Published on

Pruebas Objetivas

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
40
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
8
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Universidad nacional de chimborazo pruebas objetivas

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN HUMANAS Y TECNOLOGÍAS CARRERA DE PSICOLOGÍA EDUCATIVA EVALUACIÓN EDUCATIVA NOMBRE: DEYSY MARIBEL SEVILLA VALDIVIEZO SEMESTRE: 6° “A” TEMA: PRUEBAS OBJETIVAS Fecha: 16/01/2017
  2. 2. PRUEBAS OBJETIVAS DEFINICIÓN DE PRUEBA: “PRUEBA” es un instrumento destinado a recoger información sobre los aprendizajes logrados por los estudiantes o participantes de un proceso de instrucción, que se preparan para medir el comportamiento o ejecución de una persona en una tarea o situación determinada. LAS PRUEBAS OBJETIVAS: Las pruebas objetivas, señala Delgado (2005), constituyen un valioso instrumento de aprendizaje, ya que facilitan al estudiante conocer de manera bastante fiable y rápida su progreso. Son aquellas que se caracterizan porque intentan eliminar en la medida posible la subjetividad del proceso cuando debe analizar, procesar y calificar. Además, la respuesta que debe dar el alumno es sumamente corta y muchas veces se limita a colocar un número, una letra, una palabra o simplemente una raya para unir dos sentencias, subrayar palabras o letras; permiten evaluar conocimientos, capacidades, destrezas, rendimiento, aptitudes, actitudes, inteligencia, etc. Definidas como «demostraciones escritas formadas por una serie de planteamientos donde el alumno selecciona una respuesta correcta y precisa entre una variedad de opciones» Se trata de un tipo de examen escrito estructurado a cada alumno; se le presentan preguntas cuyas características principales son:  La presencia de un alto número de preguntas o ítems.  Las preguntas o ítems se traducen en fórmulas cerradas en las cuales el alumno no elabora la respuesta sino que sólo ha de señalar la respuesta o bien completarla con elementos muy precisos que se limitan a una sola palabra o frase breve. No hay por tanto, elaboración de la respuesta ni libertad para hacerlo.  No puedan dar lugar a cuestionarse su corrección o incorrección  La determinación de las respuestas aceptables o rechazables ha de ser relacionada al tema y exacta, lo cual da lugar a que se puedan calificar objetivamente y significa que, independientemente de quién las valore, se llegará a los mismos resultados de medida.  Favorecer la objetividad en la corrección  Las respuestas cerradas: el estudiante sólo tiene que escoger, señalar o completar respuestas con elementos muy concretos. VENTAJAS DE LAS PRUEBAS OBJETIVAS  Son eficientes en la evaluación del manejo del conocimiento (no argumentativo).  Tienden a ser una muestra representativa de los objetivos a evaluar.
  3. 3.  Pueden ser corregidas rápidamente y por cualquier persona que tenga conocimientos del tema evaluado.  Se pueden calificar con mucha seguridad, ya que por lo general la valoración consiste en indicar si la respuesta es correcta o incorrecta y la calificación de la prueba no es influida por factores extraños, tales como la subjetividad del calificador o el vocabulario utilizado.  Pueden medir niveles de razonamiento complejo, tales como inferencias, organización de ideas, comparaciones y contraste.  Las mismas pruebas pueden utilizarse en otras ocasiones o lugares, o resulta fácil modificar las ya existentes.  Tienen un valor diagnóstico de fácil interpretación, identifican con claridad puntos no sabidos o no entendidos, etc. DESVENTAJAS DE LAS PRUEBAS OBJETIVAS  La principal desventaja en nuestra área del conocimiento es que no están concebidas para evaluar las competencias de razonamiento de los estudiantes.  Mediante las pruebas objetivas resulta sumamente difícil evaluar los procedimientos de argumentación que lleva a cabo el estudiante para sustentar sus posturas o conclusiones.  Tampoco están concebidas para evaluar la sintaxis, entendida ésta como la «parte de gramática que se encarga de estudiar las posibilidades combinatorias de los signos lingüísticos para construir oraciones lógicas y, por consecuencia, un discurso coherente»  Son difíciles de elaborar, ya que requieren de un esfuerzo elevado para la correcta formulación de las preguntas y de las opciones de respuesta.  Son poco económicas en cuanto al empleo de papel y en cuanto al tiempo elaborado para su confección. CLASIFICACIÓN DEL TIPO DE PREGUNTAS 1. De respuestas restringidas: Se pide al estudiante que produzca su respuesta y no simplemente que la reconozca, utilizando expresiones muy breves: frases o simples palabras. 1.1 Respuesta breve: serie de preguntas hechas para que los estudiantes respondan por medio de una palabra, frase, número o símbolo. Recomendación:  En el caso de que el estudiante deba citar nombres, se deben especificar cuántos son.  El planteamiento de la pregunta debe requerir una respuesta breve.
  4. 4. 1.2. Completación: se espera que el estudiante complete llenando los espacios en blanco. Recomendación:  Evitar que el planteamiento pudiera tener varias respuestas correctas.  Evitar la exagerada importancia de la memorización como indicador del logro de los objetivos. Ejemplo: La última CENA fue pintada por…………………….. en el año……….. 2. De respuesta alterna: Son aquellas situaciones problemáticas propuestas de tal manera que sólo hay una solución posible entre dos alternativas. 2.1. Verdadero y falso. 2.2. Otras formas de respuesta alterna: Correcto-incorrecto / Si-no / Igual u opuesto Recomendación  Elaborar acepciones que sean completamente correctos o incorrectos, evitando que el estudiante tenga dudas.  Evitar el uso de palabras redactadas en forma negativa. Ejemplo: 3. Múltiples opciones: Serie de situaciones problemáticas que van seguidas de tres o más soluciones posibles, de las cuales una sola (se lección simple) o varias (selección múltiple) es o son verdaderas o definitivamente mejores que las demás. Es de notar la complejidad que puede revestir la corrección de las pruebas de selección múltiple (por ejemplo, si el estudiante acierta respuesta una, pero yerra en la otra). Recomendaciones:  El enunciado debe ser formulado de manera clara y directa  Se debe evitar colocar las opciones con las palabras “todas las anteriores”, “ninguna de las anteriores”
  5. 5. Ejemplo: 4. De correspondencia o apareamiento: Consisten en la presentación de dos o más columnas de palabras, frases u oraciones, las cuales deberán ser asociadas de acuerdo con las instrucciones dadas en el enunciado. 5. Recomendaciones:  Usar más respuestas que preguntas  Colocar una sola respuesta correcta para cada pregunta Ejemplo: 5. De ordenamiento: Se presentan al estudiante una serie de elementos que debe ordenar o jerarquizar según cierto criterio que puede ser numérico, cronológico o espacial. Ejemplo:
  6. 6. RECOMENDACIONES PARA REALIZAR LAS PRUEBAS OBJETIVAS Expresión clara de las reglas de la prueba. Se recomienda redactar instrucciones precisas para la resolución de cada parte de la prueba. Si opta por aplicar el factor de corrección expréselo claramente. Empleo de la misma cantidad de opciones de respuesta. En cada parte de la prueba debe procurarse colocar igual número de opciones de respuesta ante cada pregunta. Si opta por un aplicar factor de corrección, ello permitirá hacerlo de manera apropiada, según lo indicado en el punto Empleo de diversos tipos y formulación de una cantidad razonable de preguntas. Se recomienda dividir la prueba objetiva en distintas partes que contengan diversos tipos de preguntas. Por ejemplo, la prueba puede estar integrada por una parte de verdadero y falso, otra parte de selección simple o múltiple y otra de completación. Se recomienda formular al menos diez preguntas. Redacte planteamientos claros y concisos. Se deben evitar dobles negaciones y/o preguntas que puedan ser interpretadas de diversas maneras. El nivel de dificultad no radica en la complejidad de la pregunta, sino en la sutileza de las diferencias entre las opciones de respuesta. Preguntas complejas y enrevesadas tienden a desconcertar o confundir al estudiante y no a dificultar el nivel de exigencia de la prueba. CORRECCIÓN Y CALIFICACIÓN Generalidades: El profesor debe establecer cuidadosamente y de antemano cuál es la respuesta correcta a cada una de las preguntas, así como el criterio de corrección. Para ello puede construir una clave, la cual debe probarse y revisarse hasta estar seguros de que no contiene errores. Morales, Morles y Muñoz afirman que: «Para la asignación de la puntuación general de la prueba deben sumarse los puntajes obtenidos por el alumno en cada parte o sección de la prueba. El método más general de obtener puntaje es dar un punto a cada respuesta correcta. Algunos expertos recomiendan dar valores distintos a los diferentes reactivos o ítems, pero se ha demostrado que tal procedimiento además de poco práctico, no produce resultados sustancialmente distintos a los que se logran con la asignación de un mismo valor para todos los ítems»
  7. 7. Linkgrafías. UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA ANDRÉS BELLO. (2011). Informe sobre Pruebas Objetivas. Recuperado de http://w2.ucab.edu.ve/tl_files/Derecho/Archivos/Coordinaciones/Informe%20Pruebas% 20Objetivas%201.6.pdf N.N. (2013). Pruebas Objetivas. Recuperado de http://es.slideshare.net/AmilcarSC/presentacion-22675475 Masabanda, J. (2016). Pruebas Objetivas. Recuperado de http://es.slideshare.net/JesseniaMasabanda/prueba-objetiva-g9 Hernandez, T. (2015). Aprendizajes Técnicas e Instrumentos de Evaluación. Recuperado de http://slideplayer.es/slide/3574270/

×