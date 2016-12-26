Seeking Help Of Emergency Dental in Philadelphia For Immediate Attention Although dental emergencies do not occur often, b...
Dental Implant Philadelphia

Dr. Gerald Regni, DMD
937 Christian St.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(888) 296-6746

http://www.philly-dentist.com


Dr. Gerald Regni is a highly qualified and experienced dentist, providing general and cosmetic dentistry services in the greater Philadelphia area. With more than 26 years of experience, including dentistry at its highest level – over 1,000 implant cases and 1,000 cosmetic cases – you will find Dr. Regni a trusted partner in your dental care. Whether you’re looking for a cosmetic dentist or an emergency dentist, he’s got you covered.

Dental Implant Philadelphia

  1. 1. Seeking Help Of Emergency Dental in Philadelphia For Immediate Attention Although dental emergencies do not occur often, but you might need the assistance of Emergency Dentalin Philadelphia when the situation becomes demanding. When do you need the services of an emergency dentist? What are those situations that might compel you to visit a dentist? You have to know the reasons for accessing emergency dental care services. Many times, delay in seeking the services of a dentist can lead to major problems in your teeth particularly in cases of trauma and accidents. When you need quick and effective treatment for protecting your teeth, you have to call an emergency dentist. Treatment for a severe toothache One of the most common reasons for seeking the attention of EmergencyDental in Philadelphia is a severe toothache that occurs suddenly and is far too painful than normal toothaches. Often the pain stays in a specific area in the teeth and becomes worse when you eat or drink. When you experience severe pain in the teeth that also spreads to your gums, the doctor has to find out the underlying cause of such pain. Severe tooth pain may also lead to swelling in the mouth for which you need to take medicines that the emergency dentist prescribes. Dentists cannot start treatment until the pain recedes completely. Profuse bleeding and trauma Another situation that demands the attention of Emergency Dental in Philadelphia is constant bleeding and trauma. If your tooth has fallen out suddenly, the bleeding must ideally stop after some time. However, if it does not stop within time and the patient bites on something hard accidentally, it may lead to clots that are painful. In addition to this, accidents and trauma can also result in loss of teeth and there might be constant bleeding from the area of injury inside the mouth. When you consult a dentist that has specialized in emergency dental care, it is possible to stop the bleeding by applying pressure techniques. Doctors often use hemostatic agents to stop bleeding and prevent further damage. Fracture in teeth A fracture in your teeth especially those that affect the inner layers need the attention of an Emergency Dental in Philadelphia. Delay in such treatments may lead to permanent damage. However, if you have already visited a dentist for seeking medical attention in such cases, the dentist might place padding on the affected area and watch out for further complications in the dental region. Often people do not understand whether there is a fracture on the teeth. Therefore, it is essential to seek the services of an emergency dentist when the pain in teeth becomes unbearable. Complications after surgery The services of an emergency dentist are much sought after when you have to undergo a dental surgery. For instance, tooth extraction comes with major complications, and you may need to visit a dentist immediately if there is an unbearable pain in the region of extraction. Although it is common to experience some discomfort after extraction or minor bleeding, complications might occur at any time.
  2. 2. Things To Consider Before Choosing An Emergency Dentist in Philadelphia There are multiple causes of serious dental emergencies, and if you are not sure what situations would demand the attention of an Emergency Dentist in Philadelphia, you have got to know the checklist properly. Emergency dental services do not include all kinds of treatments, but it is enough to get started when you experience severe pain or there are major complications that a patient might experience after dental treatment. For instance, you might need to visit a dentist for swollen gums, cuts that have developed infections inside the mouth, cracked or broken teeth and a missing tooth or crown. However, choosing an appropriate dental emergency service is more than a daunting task. Comparing the services Although you might not have the patience to go through a checklist for choosing an emergency dental clinic, it is worth spending your money. For an Emergency Dentist in Philadelphia, it is good to choose a clinic because you can get several doctors in one place. If your dentist has left for vacation, it is more important to choose a clinic carefully and do not forget to carry all your previous prescriptions when you have to visit a dentist in a hurry. You can also check whether the clinic has enough capacity in case you need immediate hospitalization. In addition to this, locating a clinic in your area will help you travel if you need to visit a dentist frequently. Qualifications of the dentist It is imperative that you know whether an Emergency Dentist in Philadelphia has the expertise to handle emergency cases. After all, it is hard to predict the complications that might arise in the case of dental surgeries and treatments. You might experience severe pain even when you are not expecting such situations to arise. Ideally, emergency services should be available 24X7 but you must not forget to ask whether the doctor you have consulted is available at odd hours. Tooth pain is often unbearable and persists for a long time despite taking painkillers. Under such circumstances, the doctor may ask you to take admission in a hospital for getting proper treatment. Significance of location and hours Many people overlook the location of the dental clinic for seeking the attention of an Emergency Dentist in Philadelphia. The clinic that you choose must be located at a convenient place that allows you to drive easily at any time of the day or night. Whether you are at home or in your workplace, you should be able to get the attention of an emergency dentist immediately when the complications in your teeth become worse and the pain becomes intolerable. Make sure that you have provided the details of the clinic with your family for allowing them to take you to the doctor. Whether it is a broken jaw or cracked tooth that is the cause of pain in a particular region inside the mouth, you have to seek the services of an emergency dentist. Do not ignore tooth pain as the complication might worsen at any time.
  3. 3. Choose Philadelphia Emergency Dentist For Additional Benefits Dental Emergency is likely to involve teeth and gums that require immediate treatment by a dentist to bring quick relief. It is not always necessary for oral emergencies to involve pain. However, a minor fracture in the dental set or sudden pain in your jaws means that you have an urgent issue that needs to be looked at. Depending on the type of pain experienced your Philadelphia Emergency Dentist will determine the cause of the injury and treat you accordingly. If the cause of the emergency is a fungal or bacterial infection, your dental surgeon will immediately involve him or herself in procedures leading to teeth restoration. Reasons To Visit Emergency Dentist Apart from visiting a dentist for regular check-ups, you can visit an Philadelphia Emergency Dentist in case if you are suffering from a sudden toothache that had cropped up an hour ago. If you catch a glimpse of your tooth missing its filling, make an attempt to visit a dentist to begin with procedures to restore the missing material. In case of a loose or broken brace try reaching out to your dental surgeon as quickly as possible. Your dental practitioner is the only person that can fix the wire or replace it with a new one to help you feel comfortable. Treatment Received In Emergencies In case of an Enamel fracture, where you are likely to lose the surface of your tooth, an Philadelphia Emergency Dentist will treat you to get smooth edges again. Crown and root facture, on the other hand, involves stabilizing loose segments with the help of cement if, the fragment is still available. In case if the fragment appears to be missing, your dentist will extract the tooth and begin with procedures related to dental implantation. For a singular root fracture, the dental practitioner will first take an x-ray of the part displaced and then splint over the loose fragments to stabilize them. This procedure takes a minimum time of four months. The entire treatment however, depends on the location of the fracture and the amount of damage taken place. Booking An Emergency Dentist Booking an Philadelphia Emergency Dentist is now possible with the help of clinical apps. By downloading a free dentistry clinical app you can get continual updates related to medical use. These apps are useful in locating the nearest dispensary that provides for home visitation of dentists during an emergency. Advantages of Visiting Qualified Dentist Visiting an Emergency Dentist In Philadelphia will lead to effective tooth polishing to remove plaque. While going for a check-up, you can make it a point to discuss about the latest dental hygiene products to help you use the latest technology to maintain the health of your teeth. You can talk to your practitioner about providing you with a detailed explanation of periodontal infection and how it can lead to other health problems. To help you understand the depth of your oral disease your dentist will also talk about the various reasons that can lead to a tooth infection and erosion of other teeth attached to it, with time.
  4. 4. Visit Philadelphia Cosmetic DentistFor Better Teeth Care And ImprovedSmile The job of a dentist involves treating dental diseases and infections. However, before performing any surgical or non-surgical tasks, your Philadelphia Cosmetic Dentist is most likely to sit with you and talk about the reason that has led to the formation of oral infection. Your dental practitioner will ensure providing dental hygiene instructions to you for future precautions. It is the duty of a dentist to discuss your diet with you in detail and recommend you to avoid sweets until your treatment is over. Application of fluoride varnishes will always be recommended by a licensed dentalsurgeon to help you improve and maintainteeth. Reasons To Visit A Dentist Since, gum disease is most likely to lead to adult tooth loss,an early diagnosis of the same can save you from going through its advanced stage, periodontitis. In case of a toothache that has not been cured with the help of a recommended pain killer by your dentist, a re- visitation can save you from developing oral cancer. Regular visits and check-ups can help in early detection of cavities and broken fillings. Gum infection can lead to the development of heart disease, pancreatic cancer and strokes. By visiting a Philadelphia Cosmetic Dentist you can avoid gum and oral contamination and get better teeth and smile. Necessity Of Dental Cleaning Apart from treating crooked teeth or implanting a tooth to minimize the gap, your Philadelphia Emergency Dentist is sure to clean your teeth to prevent future development of oral infections. The yellowish wall that builds up on your teeth is called plaque. Excessive buildup of the same film can lead to tooth erosion. The acidic constituent in this wall formation is most likely to eat up your tooth enamel. This construction if left untreated can become a major cause of cavities accumulation and tooth loss. While a minor formation of plaque can be removed by regular brushing, a major collection of the same requires your visit to a dentist for dental cleaning or teeth whitening. Procedures Followed In Teeth Whitening To begin with the procedures of cosmetic dentistry, a Philadelphia Cosmetic Dentist will first make use of a substance to cover your gums and teeth. Once this procedure is over, your dentist will take a whitening agent and place it on your teeth. This whitening agent may or may not be activated by a laser light. However, heat is sure to be used for the agent to act fast. After the agent is applied the dental practitioner will shine light on your dentals for some time. If your dentals are badly discolored, the dentist may advise you to continue with the bleaching procedure for a few days at home. Home Tools For Oral Cleaning Apart from visiting a Philadelphia Cosmetic Dentist for dental cleaning, you can make use of some home remedies to maintain and promote the overall health of your teeth. Brushing twice a day can help your oral fight plaque and cavities. Electric toothbrushes are highly effective to meet this requirement.

