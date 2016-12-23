Playbook-Design By Friday - Solar Energy Marketing

W H O W E A R E , W H AT W E D O , H O W W E D O I T We Create Experiences That Deliver Results.
OUR MARKETING STRATEGIES... Generate More Revenue Your Business Discuss your businesses goals Research and audit of your...
OUR STRATEGIES... Generate More Revenue for Your Business
OUR STRATEGIES... Create Warm Leads for Your Sales Team
DesignByFriday.com | SolarEnergyMarketing.net | © Copyright 2016 OUR BRANDING... Creates Trust With Your Prospects We crea...
OUR BRANDS LAST... Beaulieu Vineyards 25 Years Strong
DesignByFriday.com | SolarEnergyMarketing.net | © Copyright 2016 OUR DESIGNS... Win Awards New York Art Directors Club “Sa...
DesignByFriday.com | SolarEnergyMarketing.net | © Copyright 2016 OUR MESSAGING... Engages More Prospects in Every Part of ...
OUR MESSAGING... Helps Engage Email Subscribers 36% AVERAGE EMAIL OPEN RATE E M A I L C A M PA I G N : ProQuality Contracting
DesignByFriday.com | SolarEnergyMarketing.net | © Copyright 2016 OUR MESSAGING... Educates Your Prospects on Solar Our Con...
OUR WEBSITE PROCESS... Generates Better Results PLANNING Schedule weekly online meetings Approve final website sitemap ...
OUR WEBSITES... Go Above Beyond Client Expectations
OUR WEBSITES... Attract Convert More of Your Prospects
OUR CLIENTS... Stay With Us for Years ASPEN HAS BEEN A LOYAL CLIENT FOR 25+ YEARS
WHO WE HAVE WORKED WITH
DesignByFriday.com | SolarEnergyMarketing.net | © Copyright 2016 GOOGLE CERTIFICATIONS AdWords Search Certification Google...
DesignByFriday.com | SolarEnergyMarketing.net | © Copyright 2016 LEARNING MENTORING Marketing strategies, trends, and tec...
MENTORING OTHER WEB PROFESSIONALS
OUR SERVICES... Consulting, Strategy, Web, Online, Content, Email, Branding, Print Consulting Services • Marketing Strat...
HOW TO GET STARTED Book a Time with Debra at DesignByFriday.com/appointment
“Debra and her team blew me away with their expertise, clear direction, organization and the overall quality of their work...
“Debra and her team have done an exceptional job for us at ProQuality Contracting. We have engaged with them for over a ye...
“I am constantly impressed by Design By Friday’s creativity, especially because in my computer software business, the artw...
Playbook-Design By Friday - Solar Energy Marketing

  W H O W E A R E , W H AT W E D O , H O W W E D O I T We Create Experiences That Deliver Results.
  WHO WE ARE... We Are Both an In House and Virtual Team Debra Scarpa Owner, Marketing Strategist, Art Director, Programmer, & Content Strategist Ashley Blaesing Project Manager, Designer, Programmer, & Content Writer
  GREAT STRATEGIES... Target Every Part of The Sales Process INCREASE Your ROI GENERATING LEADS CAPTURING LEADS NURTURING LEADS BUILDING TRUST CLOSING SALES MEASURING RESULTS Marketing success is no accident. It is the process of getting to know your prospects and making adjustments. D E B R A S C A R P A " "
  OUR PROCESS... Is Why We're Different We focus on every part of the process in order to give you the largest return on your investment. STRATEGY BRANDING MESSAGING PROGRAMMING USER EXPERIENCE
  5. 5. OUR MARKETING STRATEGIES... Generate More Revenue Your Business Discuss your businesses goals Research and audit of your businesses online marketing Discuss the gut feeling you want prospects to feel when they interact with your brand Discuss your current marketing opportunities Marketing Strategies Review your strategic marketing plan created specific for your business Discuss your marketing plan timeline needed to help you reach your goals Discuss which opportunities will give you the biggest ROI Competitive Analysis Research and discuss your online competition Discuss your competition’s strengths Discuss your competition’s weaknesses Discuss opportunities for your business Marketing Plan Final review of your custom marketing plan At this time, the marketing plan can be adjusted so it best fits your needs and goals We recommend these meetings for businesses that are interested in generating and converting more leads. All meetings are held over the phone or in an online meeting using a screenshare software. Prior to each meeting, we conduct research on the upcoming meeting subject so we can present the proper resources for each discussion. Prospect’s Persona Create a persona based on your company’s ideal client Discuss where your ideal client is doing research and spending time Discuss problems you are solving for your customers Discuss what is holding prospects back from doing business with you Online Opportunities Research and discuss SEO keywords Research and discuss long tail keyword opportunities Research and discuss online ad opportunities Research and discuss social media opportunities
  6. 6. DesignByFriday.com | SolarEnergyMarketing.net | © Copyright 2016 OUR STRATEGIES... Generate More Revenue for Your Business GENERATING LEADS WITH MARKETING AUTOMATION: Example: ProQuality Contracting Earned 19% Marketing Qualified Leads From Their Email Funnel. How Solar Works
  7. 7. DesignByFriday.com | SolarEnergyMarketing.net | © Copyright 2016 OUR STRATEGIES... Create Warm Leads for Your Sales Team CREATING WARM LEADS WITH MARKETING AUTOMATION: Example: Sort Your Leads with a Lead Score to See Who is Most Interested. Sample  Lead Lead  Score  61
  8. 8. DesignByFriday.com | SolarEnergyMarketing.net | © Copyright 2016 OUR BRANDING... Creates Trust With Your Prospects We create experiences that stand out, delights users, and builds trust with your prospects. PROFESSIONAL Your brand image should build trust by reflecting the quality of work you offer your clients FEELING Great branding creates a positive gut feeling when a prospect interacts with your brand CONSISTENCY Consistent branding provides a positive experience each time they interact with you
  9. 9. DesignByFriday.com | SolarEnergyMarketing.net | © Copyright 2016 OUR BRANDS LAST... Beaulieu Vineyards 25 Years Strong
  10. 10. DesignByFriday.com | SolarEnergyMarketing.net | © Copyright 2016 OUR DESIGNS... Win Awards New York Art Directors Club “Sales Kit” Sacramento Advertising Club “The Innovative PC Recognition Program” Sacramento Advertising Club “Bringing Intelligence to the Network” Sacramento Advertising Club “AFIS21 Sales Kit” Sacramento Advertising Club “AFIS21 Sales Kit Video” San Francisco Art Directors Club “Sufix Racquet Strings” Western Art Directors Club “Sufix Racquet Strings” Western Art Directors Club “Taru Table Tent”
  11. 11. DesignByFriday.com | SolarEnergyMarketing.net | © Copyright 2016 OUR MESSAGING... Engages More Prospects in Every Part of the Sales Cycle GENERATE LEADS WITH CONTENT YOUR PROSPECTS ARE SEARCHING FOR CAPTURE LEADS WITH CONTENT THAT SOLVES YOUR PROSPECTS PROBLEMS NURTURE LEADS WITH CONTENT THAT IS INFORMATIVE AND EDUCATIONAL CONVERT LEADS WITH CONTENT THAT BUILDS TRUST
  12. 12. DesignByFriday.com | SolarEnergyMarketing.net | © Copyright 2016 OUR MESSAGING... Helps Engage Email Subscribers 36% AVERAGE EMAIL OPEN RATE E M A I L C A M PA I G N : ProQuality Contracting
  13. 13. DesignByFriday.com | SolarEnergyMarketing.net | © Copyright 2016 OUR MESSAGING... Educates Your Prospects on Solar Our Content Writer has Over 10 Years Experience Writing for Solar Energy Companies We Reguarly Attend CALSEIA’s Webinars to Keep Up to Date on Solar News and Policies. Website Content Email Funnel Content Landing Page Content Case Study EBook Content Social Media Content
  14. 14. OUR WEBSITE PROCESS... Generates Better Results PLANNING Schedule weekly online meetings Approve final website sitemap Review keywords and get approval Review written content, photos, graphics and set due dates Collect usernames and passwords WIREFRAME Discuss and review website layouts and styles Review website navigation Create wireframes for home page and any needed inside pages Create a wireframe of any custom website functionality needed CONTENT MEETING 1 OPTION 1: We write the copy Online interview with the client to generate a outline and recording for the copywriter OPTION 2: You write the copy First 1/2 of the final content is due at this time CONTENT MEETING 2 OPTION 1: We write the copy Review round 1 of website content from copywriter and make any adjustments needed OPTION 2: You write the copy Final 1/2 of the final content is due at this time CONTENT MEETING 3 Content approval DESIGN MEETING 1 Present and review website designs in an online meeting Review home page design options and make any adjustments needed Review selected inside page design options and make adjustments needed DESIGN MEETING 2 Make any additional revisions and get final design approval PROGRAMMING After we have all the final content for your website we will start programming Program home page and inside pages Program any custom website functionality Program mobile website Make any additional revisions and get live website approval PROGRAM CONTENT Add content and images to the home page Add content and images to the inside pages Add content and images to custom web apps CLIENT REVIEW Review website layout and design Review website navigation Review home page layout and content Review the layout and content of each inside page Review web app layouts, functionality and content Make any final adjustments needed DELIVERY TRAINING Test the mobile website and all forms Make your website live Set up website reporting backup service Set up your custom website admin help page Schedule your first online training meeting
  15. 15. DesignByFriday.com | SolarEnergyMarketing.net | © Copyright 2016 OUR WEBSITES... Go Above Beyond Client Expectations
  16. 16. DesignByFriday.com | SolarEnergyMarketing.net | © Copyright 2016 OUR WEBSITES... Attract Convert More of Your Prospects
  2 0 1 3 Tool most trusted by protection engineers ASPEN Applications Fault simulation Relay coordination Circuit breaker rating Arc flash calculations Relay loadability studies Advanced features Stepped event analysis Current-limited models for wind and solar plants Vendor-specific distance relay models Communication assisted protection schemes Automatic relay coordination checking ASPEN OneLiner™ ASPEN OneLiner Short circuit and relay coordination program proven in utilities worldwide 2 0 1 0 ASPEN OneLiner Short circuit and relay coordination program that takes you places Proven tool for protection engineers ASPEN Applications Fault simulation Relay coordination Voltage sag analysis Circuit breaker rating Arc flash calculation Advanced features Stepped event analysis Current-limited wind generator model Communication assisted protection schemes Vendor-specific distance relay models Automatic relay coordination checking ASPEN OneLiner™ 2 0 1 1 ASPEN OneLiner Short circuit and relay coordination program proven in utilities in 51 countries Proven tool for protection engineers ASPEN Applications Fault simulation Relay coordination Voltage sag analysis Circuit breaker rating Arc flash calculation Advanced features Stepped event analysis Current-limited wind generator model Communication assisted protection schemes Vendor-specific distance relay models Automatic relay coordination checking ASPEN OneLiner™ 2 0 1 2 ASPEN Relay Database Proven in 140 utilities. Now with tools for PRC-005 compliance Proven tool for protection engineers ASPEN Applications Stores data of relays and related equipment Archieves relay settings Records results of relay tests Tracks operating maintenance activities Exchanges relay data with OneLiner™ Advanced features PRC-005 activity form library Customizable data fields and reports Complete audit trail Built-in scripting engine and event triggers Windows, web, and off-line interface ASPEN Relay Database™ 2 0 1 4 Build your own model or extract data from GIS ASPEN Applications Voltage-drop analysis Fault simulation Relay coordination Arc flash calculation Harmonics analysis Advanced features Intermediate fault on lines, stepped event simulation Single-, 2- and 3-phase untransposed line model Unbalanced load, shunt and transformer models Distance and overcurrent relay models Feeder protection coordination report ASPEN DistriView™ ASPEN DistriView Powerful and easy-to-use software For distribution network analysis 2 0 1 5 Powerful, fast, intuitive and easy to use ASPEN Applications PRC compliance Fault location Circuit breaker rating Relay setting and testing System-wide coordination studies Advanced features Simulates breaker-failure conditions Models wind and solar plants and VSC converters Time-distance diagram Vendor-specific distance relay models Relay coordination checking with stepped events ASPEN OneLiner™ ASPEN OneLiner Short circuit and relay coordination program trusted by utilities worldwide
  WHO WE HAVE WORKED WITH
  GOOGLE CERTIFICATIONS AdWords Search Certification Google AdWords Fundamentals and Search Advertising Certification AdWords Display Certification Google AdWords Fundamentals and Display Advertising Certification Analytics Certification Successful Completion of the Google Analytics Certification
  LEARNING MENTORING Marketing strategies, trends, and technology are always changing whether it is online or off. As a leader in the industry, we are always educating ourselves, along with others in our community. C E R T I F I E D M E N T O R I N G E D U C AT I N G Act-On Agency Partner: Marketing Automation Strategies, Design, Implementation *Act-On University Certified Adobe Business Catalyst Certified Partner: Website Strategies, Design, Content Marketing, Programming CALSEIA Marketing Expert: Educational Marketing Webinars for CALSEIA Members SolarWorld Partner: Installer Summit Presenter on Marketing for Solar Companies UGurus: Mastermind Presenter and Mentor for Web Professionals
  MENTORING OTHER WEB PROFESSIONALS
  22. 22. OUR SERVICES... Consulting, Strategy, Web, Online, Content, Email, Branding, Print Consulting Services • Marketing Strategy Consulting • Marketing Strategy Development • Branding Consulting • Website Consulting Content Development • Experienced Writer in the Solar Industry • Conversion Focused Content • Website Content Creation • Ebook Content Creation • Case Study Content Creation Website Services • Website Lead Generation • Website Strategy Development • Website Content Development • Website Design Programming • Mobile Website Development • SEO Keyword Research Integration Online Services • PPC (AdWords) • SEO (on-page off-page) • SEO Long Tail Keyword (Google RankBrain) • Social Media Marketing for Both Posts Ads • Landing Page Creation Marketing Automation Email Marketing Services • Email Funnel Strategy • Email Content Development • Email Design Programming • Landing Page Creation • Salesforce Integration Branding Print Services • Branding Strategy • Logo Creation • Direct Mail Canvassing • Brochure Development • Tradeshow Displays • Car Wraps Signage
  HOW TO GET STARTED Book a Time with Debra
  "Debra and her team blew me away with their expertise, clear direction, organization and the overall quality of their work. I have worked with many graphic designers, marketing executives and web developers. Debra is hands down, the best. — Adam Boucher, Promise Energy
  "Debra and her team have done an exceptional job for us at ProQuality Contracting. We have engaged with them for over a year now. They have facilitated the integration of Sales Force with Act On from start to finish, as well as created designed and implemented a beautiful new website. On a weekly basis they design an email blast that is professional as well as creative and entertaining. Their years of experience has added great value to our marketing efforts. — Michael Trozera, ProQuality Contracting, Inc.
  "I am constantly impressed by Design By Friday's creativity, especially because in my computer software business, the artwork has to convey messages that are abstract. Without exception, Design By Friday's work is on-time and on-budget. I am very, very pleased with Their work and would recommend them highly. — Sherman Chan, ASPEN Inc.

×