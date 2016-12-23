6 Ways Marketing Automation Increases ROI How to increase your company’s revenue with marketing automation in place. 916.6...
8.8913 | debra@SolarEnergyMarketing.net916.60 | http://www.solarenergymarketing.net © Copyright 2015 Solar Energy Marketin...
1 . O R G A N I Z I N G L E A D S M E A N S M O R E S A L E S Do you have a list of leads but no idea where they came from...
3 . T R AC K I N G L E A D ’S B E H AV I O R S H E L P S C LO S E M O R E S A L E S It’s important to know what your prosp...
This is some of the most valuable information that you can get your hands on. Let the actions of your leads tell you what ...
Companies that use marketing automation to nurture leads see a 451% increase in qualified leads. (Source: Hubspot.com) 916...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

EBOOK - 6 Ways Marketing Automation Increases ROI - DBF

86 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
86
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

EBOOK - 6 Ways Marketing Automation Increases ROI - DBF

  1. 1. 6 Ways Marketing Automation Increases ROI How to increase your company’s revenue with marketing automation in place. 916.608.8913 | debra@designbyfriday.com | http://www.designbyfriday.com © Copyright 2016 Design By Friday
  2. 2. 8.8913 | debra@SolarEnergyMarketing.net916.60 | http://www.solarenergymarketing.net © Copyright 2015 Solar Energy Marketing, DBA of Design By Friday You’ve probably heard about marketing automation. But do you know what it is, what it’s potential is for increasing ROI, or if it’s a good fit for your company? We’ll take you through 6 ways that will show you how it helps to increase your ROI and how to figure out if marketing automation is a good fit for you. F I R S T O F F, W H AT I S I T ? Simply put, the marketing automation software enables your marketing to become automated. It connects with your CRM (example: Salesforce), webinar tools, social media platforms, Adwords, analytics, and more. Essentially, it’s a one-stop-shop. Through the use of browser cookies, your website visitor’s behaviors are tracked, giving you valuable information so you know who to call, when, and what they’re interested in using a feature called lead scoring. People with higher scores are more interested in your products or services and should be contacted by your sales team. This process results in a higher ROI because your sales team is only spending time where it needs to be spent. Marketing automation software can be implemented by your company or an outside hired agency. There are many marketing automation software options available and most have similar base features. Your choice will depend on features wanted and budget. So, let’s see if marketing automation is a good fit for your business. Follow the list starting on the next page and if you relate to each item—you’re a great fit. Companies that invest in marketing automation solutions see 70% faster sales cycle times, and 54% improvement in quota achievement. (Source: Salesforce.com) 916.608.8913 | debra@designbyfriday.com | http://www.designbyfriday.com © Copyright 2016 Design By Friday
  3. 3. 1 . O R G A N I Z I N G L E A D S M E A N S M O R E S A L E S Do you have a list of leads but no idea where they came from or what they’re interested in? Marketing automation helps you change that by integrating with a CRM, such as Salesforce. With a CRM like Salesforce synced, you can easily segment leads into lists based on: • Where you met them • What they’re interested in • What website page they have visited • What website forms they have filled out • What webinars they have attended • And more… This process allows your sales team to become more efficient and have better conversations with your prospects—leading to more sales. The more information your sales team knows about your leads, the higher the ROI your company will receive. 2 . S E G M E N T I N G N U R T U R I N G L E A D S F O R B E T T E R CO N V E R S I O N S One of the best strategies to utilize with marketing automation is segmenting your email list and nurturing each segment based on interests and/or behaviors. This strategy is a great way to engage your leads for the first time or cross-sell current customers on your other products and services they might be interested in for higher ROI. Depending on your company’s needs, creating segmented email funnels can be set up to ensure your leads and customers are getting the information they want, such as: • Other products and services • New product releases • Webinar invitations • Recent blog posts • Latest eBook download • Company news Figuring out what the people on your list are interested in is essential to increasing conversions, overall ROI, and positive engagement with your brand. With marketing automation in place, this strategy is simple to implement and brings your sales team better, more qualified leads that are further down the sales cycle if not already ready to buy. 916.608.8913 | debra@designbyfriday.com | http://www.designbyfriday.com © Copyright 2016 Design By Friday
  4. 4. 3 . T R AC K I N G L E A D ’S B E H AV I O R S H E L P S C LO S E M O R E S A L E S It’s important to know what your prospects are doing on your website—if you’re not doing it, you’re missing out on closing more sales. With marketing automation in place, you can answer the following questions about your leads: • What are they interested in? • How often are they visiting your website? • Are they opening your emails? • Are they clicking on your emails? • Are they registering for webinars and attending? • Are they downloading any pdfs or filling out forms? • Are they visiting your contact page without filling out the form or calling you? You can use this data to either send trigger-based messages to them, or learn about your content and how to improve it for higher conversions. In addition, alerts can be sent to your sales team when visitors perform certain actions on your website so they know it’s time to contact this person and close the sale. 4 . I N C R E A S E R O I BY K N O W I N G W H O TO C A L L F I R S T Unqualified leads are a waste of your company’s time. With marketing automation, you’ll generate more Marketing Qualified Leads that will increase sales and ROI. The reason behind the software is to score leads based on their actions and behaviors. Lead scoring lets your sales team know who they should call first and who is the most qualified when it comes to your marketing efforts online. Email and SMS text alerts can be set up for the actions on your website that are most valuable to your company so that your sales team knows when it’s time to take action. Lead scoring is based on things like: • Web pages visited • Forms submitted • Webinars attended • Emails opened • Emails clicked on • Much,much more… 34% Average Increase of Sales With Marketing Automation Source: Pardot 916.608.8913 | debra@designbyfriday.com | http://www.designbyfriday.com © Copyright 2016 Design By Friday
  5. 5. This is some of the most valuable information that you can get your hands on. Let the actions of your leads tell you what they are interested in and send them content based on those actions. This can help to reduce your email opt-out rate because people are no longer receiving emails that they aren’t interested in. What’s more is that you can personalize anything—emails, landing pages, and forms can bring up previously cookied visitors to make their experience with your brand more personalized and unique. 5 . N U R T U R E “ N OT R I G H T N O W ” L E A D S I N TO S A L E S It happens all the time, your sales team is talking to a prospect but they are not ready to buy right now. Then, they may or may not be contacted again in several months and they will buy or say“not now”again. Chances are, this is where they fall through the cracks. Sound familiar? Here’s how you avoid that with marketing automation: 1. Lead gives the sales team a“not now”response 2. Sales team puts the lead into a nurturing email funnel that will send them a number of emails over time 3. Lead may contact the company interested,or 4. If the lead does nothing,they will continue to receive emails automatically to nurture them on the products or services they are interested in until they are ready to buy This process of lead nurturing built into marketing automation software allows for your business to retain top- of-mind position within your prospects. Leads are no longer lost, and over time, more sales are won furthermore increasing your ROI. Companies using marketing automation generate twice as many leads as those using just email software. (Source: Autopilot) 916.608.8913 | debra@designbyfriday.com | http://www.designbyfriday.com © Copyright 2016 Design By Friday
  6. 6. Companies that use marketing automation to nurture leads see a 451% increase in qualified leads. (Source: Hubspot.com) 916.608.8913 | debra@designbyfriday.com | http://www.designbyfriday.com © Copyright 2016 Design By Friday 6 . F O C U S I N G YO U R M A R K E T I N G I N V E S T M E N T TO I N C R E A S E R O I You want your investment into marketing automation software to wisely increase your ROI. Through testing and reporting within the software, you’re able to easily figure out which marketing efforts are the highest converting for your company. Should you be using more email marketing and landing pages than social media? Are events you’re attending bringing you Marketing Qualified Leads? If you hold webinars, are they worth your time? Being able to answer these questions and more allows your marketing and sales teams to focus their efforts in areas that will bring your company the most revenue. W H AT ’S N E X T Were you able to relate your company to the 6 points? If so, marketing automation software will be the tool for you to implement in order to generate more sales and a high ROI, fast. 75% of companies that use marketing automation see an ROI in only 12 months—if that’s a statistic your company wants to be a part of, it’s time to start looking into marketing automation. If you’d like to book a strategy session with us to discuss your company goals and marketing automation, visit the link below or call us at: 916-608-8913. Call us at 916-608-8913 to book your Free Strategy Session or visit the link below: http://goo.gl/lDtb1L

×