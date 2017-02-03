Dawn_Rezler_resume

Dawn L. Rezler 11404 Rockwell Place email: dawnrezler@yahoo.com Austin, Texas 78726 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Key member of corpor...
  1. 1. Dawn L. Rezler 11404 Rockwell Place email: dawnrezler@yahoo.com Austin, Texas 78726 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Key member of corporate IT teams working closely with analysts, developers, QA teams and business stakeholders to develop quality solutions through Agile project management and SDLC processes. Tasked with system and operational analysis, business process improvements, data conversion, documentation of scope for system application innovation and/or support upgrades. Recognized for effective leadership with cross functional teams from concept to completion of software products across complex enterprise systems. CAREER HIGHLIGHTS SUMMARY OF QUALIFICATIONS: Excellent oral and written communication skills; strong analytical and problem solving skills; self-starter with good interpersonal skills to work independently and as a team with people of all technical levels. Lead system and application process improvement projects by documenting clear concise requirements, leading analysis sessions, Visio conceptual diagrams and UML Models, completing use cases, epics/user stories, interface control documents and functional specifications by following structured methodologies, managing issues and risks and completing post implementation training and support. Proficient in areas of business application delivery, systems development and system integration projects by utilizing Rational Unified Process, Agile, Scrum or Waterfall methodologies. Product detailed artifacts detailing functionality, defining workflow processes, navigation mock-ups, create content wireframes of front end interface by considering business requirements and usability best practices. Maintain product roadmap, product planning and strategy. Manage stakeholder relationships for implementations and integration projects. Analyze vendor products as part of RFP submission analysis and provide evaluation assessments. Manage program and project communications and serve as a liaison to team, business sponsors and project stakeholders. Experience coordinating and developing testing documentation such as test approach plans, performance evaluation plans and user acceptance test execution and test results management. EMPLOYMENT PROGRESSION Hewlett Packard Enterprise– Austin, TX Project Manager/Product Manager/Business Analyst October 2011- present Have participated as both Business Analyst and Project Manager, within HP.com’ s eCommerce and Marketing Technology IT team as well as Global Functions IT supporting Global Supply Chain, product and procurement enterprise systems . Responsible for project SDLC planning, design and release documentation as well as support coordination and facilitation of new and complex project requests from business requirements to project delivery. Responsible for addressing needs and opportunities with cross functional partners to support the overall strategy, goals and long-term/short-term product roadmaps. This includes managing, gathering and prioritizing business and product requirements across marketing, commercial and consumer business teams. Define the product vision and working closely with technology leadership to deliver projects on time and budget. Document prioritized feature lists and product requirements based on inputs to support requested enhancements in ALM to support UAT cycles. Present quarterly core product metrics for analysis of system performance, including transactional analysis, user access and content metrics. Communicate release features, monitors smoke testing status and executes release planning/coordination. Track project deliverables and support documentation in Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) tool. Conduct and document daily scrum meetings with development team (traditional Agile). Work with service desk team to ensure user support issues are resolved on a daily basis. Recent Project Successes:  Re-architect CMS infrastructure to a scalable Adobe cloud publishing platform  Supported supply chain, product and procurement teams by participating in a wide portfolio of projects (CRM integration project, product compliance standards project, supply chain system consolidation and upgrade projects for global users, HR Workday customization)
  2. 2.  As a lead project manager, collaborated with outside vendor on OOB Corporate Communication application and infrastructure upgrade project - including resolving data integrity issues, performance improvement, queried reporting, and basic collaboration improvements.  Integration to create, edit, and manage reports within Salesforce, Tableau, Vertica and other reporting & database systems a method to provide dashboard and standard reporting tools for use enterprise wide. ACS Inc - Xerox/ Austin, TX Lead Business Analyst August 2010- September 2011 Work as a Senior Business Analyst supporting an ACS Xerox solutions team for a transaction based enterprise web application which provides child support collection processing in 16 states. Major project was technical transformation for the state of California processing nearly 2.3 Billion dollars in domestic and foreign payments and disbursements through paper check, IVR and Web (EFT/ACH) transactions. Complete analysis with banking networks to document X9.37, BAI and all NACHA file transmission requirements. Responsible for planning and conducting JAD sessions with state and operations customers, document detailed business analysis artifacts including Business Requirements, Functional Specifications, Interface Control, Report Control Documents and Requirements Traceability Matrix. Generate documents through an IBM requirements management tool, Requisite Pro, to track and manage defined requirements throughout the project lifecycle. Working with customers to interpret business needs and translate into application and operational requirements. Lead as a product SME while working with development and testing teams to create efficient solutions that solve business problems while ensuring alignment with scope, project timeline and budgets. Worked with Oracle/Java/SQL development team; application on JBoss server. Accenture/Texas Medicaid Healthcare Partnership/ Austin, TX (with Dynamic Computing Services) Lead Business Analyst May 2005 – August 2010 Work as contractor supporting the Texas Health and Human Services Commission with Medicaid insurance t services platform. Subject matter expert overseeing major projects related to enhancing legacy applications or development of new software applications and web environments. Senior Business Analyst for three major projects: 1) Lead analyst to assist in pilot web interface for Medicaid claims submission; 2)Team analyst for Medicaid program benefit managed care platform reconfiguration and 3) Long Term Care project for nursing home payment methodology. Documented business and system requirements; use cases; workflow and system diagrams; wire frame screen mockups; test case and script development; process and procedure documentation to support post implementation. Worked with .NET and JAVA developers to design a quality user interface to a new SQL database staging area. Worked on application developed with ASP.NET 3.0., Windows Workflow Foundation and Windows Communication Foundation. Assisted in designing and testing a system to integrate with external systems housed at various Texas state agencies. Worked with EDI transaction developers to ensure continuous flawless claims processing. Responsible for all business project deliverables in a Unified Process framework. Developed training materials and provided hands on application training to end users and call center operations. Dell, Inc./ Round Rock, TX (Through Liaison Resources) Public Marketing-Project Manager March 2004 – May 2005 Oversee planning, developing and implementing strategic projects for marketing communications, advertising, and eMarketing programs to promote the sales of the Dell Public sector, including support for Federal, State and Local Government, Healthcare, Higher Education and K12 initiatives. Support marketing management teams in deployment of new programs by creating analysis documentation, coordinating strategic demand generation programs and demonstrating strategies to sales teams. Measure the success of in flight projects in terms of usage, revenue and profitability. Document system processes and procedures in support of internal audits and third party vendor reimbursement provisions. Assist Product Marketing managers, cross-functional teams and internal staff to prioritize projects and guide the collaboration efforts from concept to completion. Electronic Data Systems/ Austin, TX Business Relations Supervisor November 2001 – March 2004 Manager in the Business Services organization responsible for 13 Business Analysts in providing maintenance and system enhancements for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and Texas Department of Health. Lead team by managing projects, review RUP/UML documentation and resolve escalated customer issues in a solution center environment. Evaluate performance and administer compensation. Involved with other corporate solutions center resource and planning counterparts in project scope, planning needs and reporting requirements for large and/or multiple projects. Coordinated Technical Operations turnover materials by compiling project plans, defining cutover requirements, identifying process
  3. 3. documentation, facilitating meetings, managing customer/new vendor requests and communicating tasks to transition team. USWeb - Marchfirst/Austin, TX Marketing Manager September 1999 – March 2001 Primary responsibilities included working as a liaison between customers and our internal teams for implementation of multimedia projects. Responsibilities also included negotiate project contracts, coordinate design and technology staff activities, create and manage budgets and schedules, resource planning and creative design input. Provided research and identified critical marketing requirements (e.g. tracking and forecasting market size, growth and industry trends, analyzing competitor’s business and guiding competitive strategy position) and defined and implemented new programs. Responsible for project planning (and related project documents), requirements definition and deliverables. Accounts included: HEB Grocery, FAO Schwarz, Tivoli Systems, and Dell Computer Corporation. Evans, Hardy & Young, Inc./Santa Barbara, CA Director of Marketing Services February 1996 –September 1998 Liaison for corporate communications to ensure success in public relations efforts, press releases, interview and article opportunities and speaking events. Prepared all multimedia presentation materials, advertising and corporate website design and managed direct mail collateral materials and creative portfolios. Worked with existing clients to develop all areas of corporate marketing in managing branding, positioning, sales support, development of printed marketing materials and partner marketing. Zelnick Media/Market Place Media/Santa Barbara, CA Associate Media Director September 1991 – February 1996 Researched, planned, and organized information to locate strategic target markets for building successful media plans and programs. Managed market research staff (12) responsible for creating media print, broadcast & multimedia proposals between vendors and internal media buyers. Maintained database with information about 5000+ media vendors. Negotiated annual rates with vendors and buyers. Clients included Warner Bros. Studios, MCI/WorldCom Communications and Paramount Pictures. EDUCATION University of Iowa - Iowa City, IA Bachelor of Arts Major: Communication Studies COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE: Modeling Tools/Methodologies Waterfall, Agile traditional and Scrum, Rational Unified Process (RUP) and Iterative Software Solutions/Business Applications SAP (ERP, EHSM, HANA, CRM, BO); Oracle EBS; NetSuite, Workday, Salesforce; Microsoft; Informatica, Axciom; Oracle (MySQL, Eloqua), ITIL/ITSM, HP Service Anywhere (HPSA) Requirement & Testing Tools Rational Requisite Pro, Blueprint, HP Quality Center (HPQC), Test Director, Application Lifecycle Management (ALM), Project Portfolio Management (PPM), Agile Manager (AgM) Workflow Tools MS Office, MS Project, MS Visio, Visual Studio, Team Foundation Server (collaboration platform), Sharepoint, Office 365, One Drive QA Standard SQA NASA-STD for planning and execution Databases MS Access, SQL, SharePoint, Unix, Documentum, Oracle Platforms Windows (NT, 2000, XP), Linux, JBoss Programming Languages Web Dynpro, .NET, Java, C++, C# , Ruby (Exposure as an Analyst**) Reporting Tools Business Objects, MS Excel Drawing Tools Wireframe Sketcher, Balsamiq Certifications Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP), Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt, working on Project Management Professional certification (PMP) and Agile Certified Practitioner (ACP) REFERENCES: Available upon request.

