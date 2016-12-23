DAVID MORRIS CV

DAVID MORRIS 12 Wyndham Close, Eastham, Wirral, CH62 0DH Tel: 07814359667 Email: mozza1983@hotmail.com Profile A result dr...
  1. 1. DAVID MORRIS 12 Wyndham Close, Eastham, Wirral, CH62 0DH Tel: 07814359667 Email: mozza1983@hotmail.com Profile A result driven, self-motivated and resourceful Shift Manager with a successful track record of building and maintaining team workers and can communicate effectively with all staff. Highly organized, energetic and flexible with leadership qualities which have been exercised through experience. Having a proven track record of meeting KPI’s and motivating staff to work together to achieve targets and improve OEE results. Keen to find a challenging position within a successful and dynamic organisation to continue to developing management skills at a higher level. Currently responsible for the overall running of the production assembly line. I manage a team of production operators and maintenance engineers who pick parts in sequence for the automated production line, we are then responsible for the final quality check on the parts before they are loaded on to a trailer and delivered to the customer. As part of my role I also manage the build and sequencing of D Pillars and also the shunting of body parts from the press shop to the bodyshop. Qualifications ISO/TS16949 Internal Auditor Training 2016 IOSH Managing Safety 2015 West Cheshire College  BTEC NVQ Level 3 Management 2013  NVQ Level 2 Performance Manufacturing Operations 2010 Pivotal Performance  Investigation and Disciplinary 2015  Certificate in Accident Investigation 2010  Certificate in Risk Assessment A Practical Workshop 2010  In house First Aid at work qualification Ellesmere Port Catholic High School 1995 – 2000  GCSE: Maths ( C ) English ( C ) Science ( C ) Information Technology ( C ) Skills Matrix Manufacturing, Lean Manufacturing, Continues Improvement, PPS (Practical Problem Solving), 5s Standards, Risk Assessment, COSHH, OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness), BPD (Business Plan Deployment), Leadership, Team Building, Team Leadership, Microsoft Excel, Customer Service, Customer Satisfaction, Training, Time Management, Teamwork, Logistics
  2. 2. Experience Voith Industrial Services Shift Manager 2013 - Present Team Leader 2007 - 2013 Production Operator 2001 – 2007  Manager for a Tier 1 supplier to an automotive manufacturing company.  Supervising the day to day activities of teams of operators over 4 contracts.  Driving operational efficiencies, raising customer quality levels and cutting costs.  Organising work load, allocating tasks to the teams on a daily basis.  Monitor production efficiency (OEE) and produce performance information by production.  Experience in Standard Operation Sheets, 5s and Lean Manufacturing.  Managing team and individual performance.  Ensure professionalism & high quality is continually maintained.  Preparation of relevant reports and documents for senior management.  Identifying areas of the business where improvements can be made and developing a process to maximize performance.  Scheduling staffing levels, planning for holiday cover.  Monitoring staff attendance and performance levels.  Training new staff & identifying training requirements of existing staff.  Ensuring compliance with all relevant health & safety guidelines.  Conducting Risk Assessments and implementing the corrective actions.  Conducting Environmental audits to ensure waste management is controlled and the customer’s requirements are met.  Responsible for setting up new contracts and working closely with the customer.  Trained in Stock Control and administration using the purchasing system and Navision.  Implementing and working to procedures complying with ISO 9002 and TS 16949 Quality Standards Key Skills And Competencies  Consistent track record of successfully employing best business practices.  Ability to improve efficiency, reduce operating costs whilst increasing productivity.  Having a proven ability to plan, organize and control activates & staff.  Ability to work under pressure and to targets.  Disciplined approach & strong communicator at all levels.  Able to manage available resource to maximise productivity and efficiency.  Possessing a responsible attitude and also calm under pressure.  Experience of managing and meeting organisation KPIs.  Able to set up and project manage new business contracts.  Inspiring leader with the common touch.  Focused attention to detail to produce high quality results.  Able to select, train and motivate teams to work under adverse conditions with minimum conflict.  Well practiced communication and presentation skills.  Able planner capable of turning information into action. Personal Achievements  Promoted from Production Operator to Team Leader then from Team Leader to Acting Shift Manager whilst at Voith Industrial Services.
  3. 3.  I was selected to go to Germany to help set up a new company contract and train the operators on how the process runs and help make improvements to their original processes.  Gained a 3rd Dan Black Belt in Shotokan Karate to become an instructor.  Competed in a number of competitions for my club taking 1st place on a number of occasions.  Awarded the employee of the year in 2011.  Selected as a Trade Union Representative for 5 years. References Available on request

