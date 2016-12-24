Resume-McInnis-20161224

David McInnis 571-224-2740 cirrus@gatohaus.com RELEVANT EXPERIENCE US Army (Ft. Belvoir, VA) 2016 - present Physicist - GS...
  1. 1. David McInnis 571-224-2740 cirrus@gatohaus.com RELEVANT EXPERIENCE US Army (Ft. Belvoir, VA) 2016 - present Physicist - GS-1310 ▪ Program of Record project management, Saturn Arch ▪ Airborne LWIR hyperspectral imaging system program management ▪ UAV full-spectrum HSI project management MTEQ (Ft. Belvoir, VA) 2012 - 2016 Hyperspectral Engineer ▪ Developed and tested multiple hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems, including laboratory, ground, and airborne systems ▪ Supported Program Manager Sensors Aerial Intelligence (PM-SAI) in evaluating and characterizing airborne systems for a quick reaction capability (QRC) program ▪ Planned, executed, and performed analysis for numerous field collections in support of multiple Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate (NVESD) divisions ▪ Supported PM-SAI and NVESD project leads with component and system design review and validation of component specifications ▪ Collection and analysis of ECBC Vortex chamber data for spectral characterization of optical scattering by dust to improve DVE modeling, in conjunction with DARPA ▪ Lab tests of proposed Army uniform cammo fabrics ▪ Assessments of foreign cammo paints for exploitability ▪ Frequently collected data with various cooled and uncooled IR broadband camera systems ▪ Developed software using IDL, ENVI, Python, and julia SOS Inc (Virginia/Nevada) Jan 2011 - May 2011 Spectral Scientist ▪ PED cell assembly and integration ▪ HSI mission operator ▪ Large scale hyperspectral ground-truth MOI deployment and measurement ▪ Improvised explosives manufacturing ITT/Exelis (Virginia) Jul 2007 - July 2010 Senior Imaging Scientist ▪ NTM operational imagery anomaly assessment and resolution ▪ Development and improvement of imaging processes and analysis ▪ Implementation and training of knowledge management and concurrency solutions ▪ Key figure introducing/promoting wiki concept in large scale Op environment
  2. 2. Kodak/ITT (Rochester NY) January 2003 - July 2007 Imaging Scientist ▪ Simulation and evaluation of space-based imaging systems in the VNIR and MWIR regions; IDL, DIRSIG ▪ Conducted and lead ground truth collections, small to medium scale ▪ Novel algorithm and metric development to assess image quality ▪ Technical oversight of system integrator designs ▪ Team-styled work environment, with rotating lead responsibilities ▪ Consistent excellent performance appraisals, awards, and special recognition by customers/sponsors RIT (Rochester NY) Jun 2000 - January 2003 Research Assistant ▪ Assembly, characterization, optimization, and proof-of-concept for multi-object spectroscopy system using a liquid crystal tunable filter for astronomy. ▪ Laboratory and real world testing using standard professional and novel procedures for all aspects of development ▪ Performed work with minimal guidance and final responsibility for success; Mt Bristol, Mauna Kea, Lick Observatory PUBLICATIONS “Experimental Study of the Effect of Atmospheric Mineral Dust on Remote Longwave Infrared Hyperspectral Imaging”; Whittier, Zeibel, McInnis, Gittins, Brown; MSS, 2013. “Results from the 2014 Pronghorn Hyperspectral Sensor Test”; Zeibel, McInnis, MSS, 2015. ADDITIONAL QUALIFICATIONS ▪ Top Secret / SCI with SSBI ▪ Familiar with sensor developers, digital ROIC efforts, HSI software leaders, feedback from end users, anomaly history, field’s experts and major vendors. ▪ Areas of interest: LWIR hyperspectral instrumentation, small-platform airborne remote sensing, field testing, ground-truth collections, atmospheric particulate and aerosol phenomenology, EDUCATION Rochester Institute of Technology (Rochester, NY) 2006 Master of Science, Imaging Science
  3. 3. ▪ Imaging system design and characterization ▪ CCD design and system integration ▪ Image processing techniques ▪ Statistics and linear mathematics Western Carolina University (Cullowhee, NC) 1998 Bachelor of Science, Physics ▪ Optics ▪ Electronics and electronic interfacing ▪ Astrophysics ▪ Photography United States Geological Survey (Flagstaff, AZ) 1997 Intern ▪ Internship with Image Processing Group working on the Mars Pathfinder mission

