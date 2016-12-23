Resume_Dattatraya_Lapshetwar_Mobile App developer

DATTATRAYA B. LAPSHETWAR Email: d.lapshetwar@gmail.com Contact: +91-9665469100 I am looking for an opportunity that provid...
Professional Experience  Techsignia Solutions Pvt. Ltd.(Current company) Senior Software Engineer (Mobile Application Dev...
Responsibilities  Analyze and understand the businessand functional requirement.  UI Implementation.  Developing busine...
  1. 1. DATTATRAYA B. LAPSHETWAR Email: d.lapshetwar@gmail.com Contact: +91-9665469100 I am looking for an opportunity that provides me with a progressive and challenging career in a globally competitive environment. Professional Summary  Havingstrong 2 Years and 11 months of experience in mobile application development.  Developed mobile applicationsfor different domainslike Banking, HealthCare, IT Services  Oracle certified Java professional.  Good understandingof modular & programmingto interfaces.  Passionate about qualityand maintainabilitywhen it comes to code and application architecture.  Adept in developing end-to-end development of products from requirement analysis to implementation.  Quick at absorbing new technologies, concepts and abilityto knit learninggained through experiences.  Excellent interpersonal, communication and analytical skills. Professional Skills  Technologies : Kony, JavaScript, Java, Android jQuery, jQueryMobile, Cordova, Ajax  Familier Technologies : IBMMobile First  Server : IBMWeb sphere, Tomcat  Transfer Protocols : SOAP, JSON, XML  IDE/Tools : Kony IDE, Kony Visualizer, Eclipse, Android Studio  Other Tools/Add-ons : Dream weaver, Beyond Compare.  Version Control : SVN, GIT  OperatingSystems : Windows, MAC. Professional Achievement  Got Client appreciation for developing the modules and resolving the issue on time. Qualifications  Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology from Nagpur University.
  2. 2. Professional Experience  Techsignia Solutions Pvt. Ltd.(Current company) Senior Software Engineer (Mobile Application Developer) From: Feb 2014 – Present Project NBO Mobile Banking – For National Bank of Oman Project Description NBO is a retail banking mobile application for iPhone and Android devices. This application supports both English and Arabic language. The Application is intended to provide the Core/Retail Bankingand push notification features on mobile phones. Users can register their accounts, add beneficiaries, transfer money, make credit card Payments, view promotions & offers and locate ATM’s nearby. Apart from common features it also provides Social site integration and a compass to get Qibla direction. Role Developer Technology Used Kony, JavaScript, Java Platform Android, iOS Responsibilities  Analyze and understand the business and functional requirement.  UI Implementation.  Developing businesslogic  Performing Unit Testing.  Providing application walkthrough to team members.  SIT and UAT Bug-fixing  Deployment of code on development servers.  Middleware setup and writingmiddleware code  Client communication  Onsite coordination Current Project NBO ATM Project Description NBO ATM is an application using which NBO internal user (Managers and Custodian) can maintain ATMs assigned to them by NBObank. It has features like Custodian can check the cash availability, status of the ATMs, service availability of the ATM and also can find the hardware status of the ATM. This app is also useful for managersof the custodian, as manager can find the ATMs with different status like warning, error and info. This app is supporting iOS and android platforms. Role Developer Technologies Used Kony, JavaScript, Java Platform Android, iOS.
  3. 3. Responsibilities  Analyze and understand the businessand functional requirement.  UI Implementation.  Developing businesslogic  Fixingbugsand enhancements.  PerformingUnit Testing.  Deployment of code on development servers.  Middleware setup and writingmiddleware code  Client communication Project Digibank for DBS Project Description Digibank mobile banking application is an easy and secure way to access banking services. Digibank is paperless banking. This application has all the banking services like Fund Transfers, Bill Payments, Recharge, Credit Card, Discounts and offers. Role Developer Technologies Used Kony, JavaScript, Java Platform Android, iOS. Responsibilities  Analyze and understand the businessand functional requirement.  UI Implementation.  Developing businesslogic  Fixingbugsand enhancements.  PerformingUnit Testing. Personal Details Full Name Dattatraya Balajirao Lapshetwar Date of Birth 04 June, 1990 Nationality Indian Passport Yes. Languages Known English, Hindiand Marathi. Hobbies Cricket Watching, Reading Strengths Fast learner, listeningskills, positive attitude.

