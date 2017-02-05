The Idea of Product Pollution Index - Chen Darmen

- 1 -
- 2 - Table of Contents PREFACE..............................................................................................
- 3 - PREFACE Among the ruinous challenges we have been facing, pollution or extinction of natural resource always reminds...
- 4 - 1. THE IDEA Product Pollution Index (PPI), a singledigitvalue, represents the sum of all types of pollution caused d...
- 5 - 2. THE ROOT CAUSE OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROBLEMS Firstof all,what is an environmental problem? It is something that annoy...
- 6 - side-effects and turn out to be a new, severe problem. It happens likethe link between chocolateand obesity. A small...
- 7 - 3. WHY MAY THIS IDEA WORK? Prior to talkingaboutthe reasons why this idea may work, let’s take a look atthe current ...
- 8 - PPI calculation of services may sound doubtful becauseservices arenotphysical items.Butitis possibleas all services ...
- 9 - 4. TECHNICAL FEASIBILITY STUDY Implementing this idea is definitely not easy, but feasible! It requires incredible a...
- 10 - 5. THE BUSINESS MODE PPI initiator is theonewho defines standards,does researches,calculates,and offers labelingand...
- 11 - 6. DIFFICULTIES The idea wouldn’t justwork easily.On the contrary,there areindeed many uncertainties to be explored...
- 12 - 7. FURTHER THOUGHTS Although I am thrilled by this idea and I believe itwill work, I still haveconcerns.Consumer ec...
