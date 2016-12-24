ESE 441: Solar Lantern Christopher Howell, Salo Thiongane, & Danny Ventura Prof. Eisaman
Goal 1. Goal to provide people in third world countries safer way to illuminate their homes 1. Current option includes dan...
Project Objective: Build a solar powered rechargeable LED lantern. Requirements: 1. Full battery charge provided by 10 hou...
Design Approach: ● The first requirement to meet was the lux requirement, the LEDs must be able to illuminate an area 2 fe...
High Power LED ● The forward voltage for this LEDs is rated at ~9V ● The LEDs generates a lot of heat ● A good heat sink i...
High Power LED ● This LED contains multiple LEDs in itself ● These LEDs are used to build landing lights for aircraft ● It...
Battery Battery must be able to maintain the LEDs for at least 6 hours. The battery chosen: ● Capacity of 5200 mAh. ● Disc...
Final Battery Final decision on battery was to connected three in series; this will: ● Add the voltage to a total of 11.1V...
Solar Panel Max Power Pmax 7.20W Rated Voltage Vmax 15.0V Rated Current Imax 0.48A Open Circuit Voltage Voc 19.5V Short Ci...
Solar Panel I-V Curve
Tentative PCB
Mechanical Design 1.Mechanical Design casing 2. Arduino Display 3. Battery 4. LEDs 5. LED drivers 6. PCB design
