사업계획서슬라이드 프라이머 엔턴십용

SUPERPOSITION : 중첩 기업명 다양한 개인이 모여 보다 나은 Solution을 도출 해내는 기업.
팀원소개 대표 오제관 16년 중앙대학교 창업캠프 금상 16년 스타트업위캔드in부산 우수상 17년 한양대 2차 스마트 창작터 선정 개발 담당 공동대표 강동수 14년 부평구청 청년창업허브사업 14년 JST 제물포스타트타운 ...
“저희가 해결하려는 문제는..” 강의자료 출력때문에 대학생들이 몰려 겪게 되는 대기시간
17년 2월 2차 자체 온라인 설문 조사, 무작위 (https://goo.gl/forms/nUJZmG4xvlrHkaXs2) 출력실 이용 시 발생한 예상치 못한 대기시간 때 문에 불편을 겪은 적이 있다고 응답한 학생은 7...
“왜 이렇게 붐빌까요?” 17년 2월 2차 자체 온라인 설문 조사, 무작위 (https://goo.gl/forms/nUJZmG4xvlrHkaXs2) “대학생들은 수업 전 수업자료를 출력하여 수업에 참석 후, 출력한 수업...
17년 2월 2차 자체 온라인 설문 조사, 무작위 (https://goo.gl/forms/nUJZmG4xvlrHkaXs2) 수업 시작 10분 전보다 더 일찍 출력한다고 응답한 대학생들에 게 물었습니다. 절반이상의 대학생...
“출력실 이용 중 기다리는 시간 이 불편하다.” 1월 2일 ~ 현재 진행 중인 자체 전화인터뷰,28개교, 29명 인터뷰. 총신대학교,조** 백석대학교,김** 서원대학교,박** . . 28개교 中 24개교 학생들
앱을 통한 원격 출력! “이 문제, 이렇게 해결하겠습니다.”
이렇게 바뀝니다 복사실 ₩ 방문 기다림.. 파일 다운, 인쇄 기다림.. 결제 앱으로 한방에! 방문해서 수령만 “평균 7분의 대기시간 절감”
학생은?  언제 어디서든 뽑을 수 있어요!  평균 7분의 대기시간 절감  직접 출력하다가 발생하는 인쇄 실수가 없어져요!  현금을 들고 다닐 필요가 없어요! 제휴업체는?  매출이 늘어요!  피크타임 집중이 줄...
시장규모 32주(1년2학기) X *주당 2.47회 X *회당 638원 X 211만명 연간 1064억 규모 *자체 설문조사, 주당 평균 출력실 이용횟수 1회 방문 시 평균 지출 비용
수익모델 대학생 제휴업체 모바일결제 서비스 잔금 지급 제휴 (수수료 10%) 방문 주문 출력물 제공
수익모델 건당 이익률 계산 매출 500 매출원가(매입) -450 결제수수료(비용) -17.5 매출총손익 32.5 매출원가율 93.5% 건당 평균 비용 - 수수료(PG사) 3.5% +수수료(학생) 0% +수수료(제휴) 1...
수익모델 손익계산서 기간 17년 상반기 17년 하반기 18년 상반기 18년 하반기 매출액 219,146,656 547,497,888 974,964,411 1,215,150,689 매출원가 204,902,123 511,9...
• 기존의 출력실컴퓨터에 자사 서버를 사용하여 무료로 출력서비 스를 제공, 광고수익을 얻음 • 기존 복사실에 파일 설치(번잡스러움 제거) • 모바일 연계 출력 솔루션 경쟁사 분석 – add2paper
http://52.78.84.149/ 들어가 보시면 체험해볼 수 있어요!
  SUPERPOSITION : 중첩 기업명 다양한 개인이 모여 보다 나은 Solution을 도출 해내는 기업.
  팀원소개 대표 오제관 16년 중앙대학교 창업캠프 금상 16년 스타트업위캔드in부산 우수상 17년 한양대 2차 스마트 창작터 선정 개발 담당 공동대표 강동수 14년 부평구청 청년창업허브사업 14년 JST 제물포스타트타운 10기 17년 한양대 2차 스마트 창작터 선정 기획 및 마케팅 담당 이상우 現 터닝포인트 입시학원 공동창업 영업 및 디자인 담당
  "저희가 해결하려는 문제는.." 강의자료 출력때문에 대학생들이 몰려 겪게 되는 대기시간
  17년 2월 2차 자체 온라인 설문 조사, 무작위 (https://goo.gl/forms/nUJZmG4xvlrHkaXs2) 출력실 이용 시 발생한 예상치 못한 대기시간 때 문에 불편을 겪은 적이 있다고 응답한 학생은 79.8%. 대학생들은 평균 7분의 시간을 기다림에 소비 했고, 134명의 학생들은 1회 출력 때 마다 총 15 시간 38분을 대기하였습니다. "80%의 학생들이 공감하는 대학생들만의 문제입니다."
  "왜 이렇게 붐빌까요?" 17년 2월 2차 자체 온라인 설문 조사, 무작위 (https://goo.gl/forms/nUJZmG4xvlrHkaXs2) "대학생들은 수업 전 수업자료를 출력하여 수업에 참석 후, 출력한 수업자료에 필기를 합니다." "대부분의 대학생들이 수업시작 10 분전에 수업자료를 출력합니다.＂
  17년 2월 2차 자체 온라인 설문 조사, 무작위 (https://goo.gl/forms/nUJZmG4xvlrHkaXs2) 수업 시작 10분 전보다 더 일찍 출력한다고 응답한 대학생들에 게 물었습니다. 절반이상의 대학생들은 수업시간 직전에 사람들이 몰리기 때문에 수업시간 직전보다 더 일찍 시간을 내어 출력한다고 답했습니다. "대학생들은 수업시간 직전 출력실을 이용하려면 기다려야한다는 사실을 알고 있습니다."
  "출력실 이용 중 기다리는 시간 이 불편하다." 1월 2일 ~ 현재 진행 중인 자체 전화인터뷰,28개교, 29명 인터뷰. 총신대학교,조** 백석대학교,김** 서원대학교,박** . . 28개교 中 24개교 학생들
  앱을 통한 원격 출력! "이 문제, 이렇게 해결하겠습니다."
  이렇게 바뀝니다 복사실 ₩ 방문 기다림.. 파일 다운, 인쇄 기다림.. 결제 앱으로 한방에! 방문해서 수령만 "평균 7분의 대기시간 절감"
  학생은?  언제 어디서든 뽑을 수 있어요!  평균 7분의 대기시간 절감  직접 출력하다가 발생하는 인쇄 실수가 없어져요!  현금을 들고 다닐 필요가 없어요! 제휴업체는?  매출이 늘어요!  피크타임 집중이 줄어 인건비가 절약되어요!  잔돈 계산 불편함이 없어져요!  제휴만 해도 지도에 뜨니까 자동 홍보도 돼요!
  시장규모 32주(1년2학기) X *주당 2.47회 X *회당 638원 X 211만명 연간 1064억 규모 *자체 설문조사, 주당 평균 출력실 이용횟수 1회 방문 시 평균 지출 비용
  수익모델 대학생 제휴업체 모바일결제 서비스 잔금 지급 제휴 (수수료 10%) 방문 주문 출력물 제공
  수익모델 건당 이익률 계산 매출 500 매출원가(매입) -450 결제수수료(비용) -17.5 매출총손익 32.5 매출원가율 93.5% 건당 평균 비용 - 수수료(PG사) 3.5% +수수료(학생) 0% +수수료(제휴) 10% 초기 사용률 : 총 정원의 5% 학기당 사용률 증가 : 100% 최대 사용률 : 총 정원의 15% 다. 기간별 사용률 추산 초기 사용률 5%기간 증가율 100%최대 사용률 15% 기간별 사용률 출시 1차학기 출시 2차학기 출시 3차학기 출시 4차학기 출시 5차학기 5% 10% 15% 15% 15%
  수익모델 손익계산서 기간 17년 상반기 17년 하반기 18년 상반기 18년 하반기 매출액 219,146,656 547,497,888 974,964,411 1,215,150,689 매출원가 204,902,123 511,910,525 911,591,724 1,136,165,894 매출총손익 14,244,533 35,587,363 63,372,687 78,984,795 부가가치세 1,294,958 3,235,215 5,761,153 7,180,436 고정비 23,100,000 23,100,000 23,100,000 23,100,000 변동비 480,000 1,199,192 2,135,478 2,661,562 영업이익 - 10,630,425 8,052,956 32,376,055 46,042,797 영업외수익(현금자산 2%) 0 0 0 0 영업외비용(이자 5%) 0 0 0 0 경상이익 - 10,630,425 8,052,956 32,376,055 46,042,797 법인세율10% 805,296 3,237,606 4,604,280 순이익 - 10,630,425 7,247,660 29,138,450 41,438,518 17년까지는 적자, 18년에 7천만원의 순이익 예상 *광고 수익 미포함
  • 기존의 출력실컴퓨터에 자사 서버를 사용하여 무료로 출력서비 스를 제공, 광고수익을 얻음 • 기존 복사실에 파일 설치(번잡스러움 제거) • 모바일 연계 출력 솔루션 경쟁사 분석 – add2paper
  http://52.78.84.149/ 들어가 보시면 체험해볼 수 있어요!

