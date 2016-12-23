Importancia de la Educación Física y el Deporte en Escuelas y Colegios de Educación Pública. Diciembre 21, 2016 OLIVARES A...
Importancia de la educación física y el deporte

  Importancia de la Educación Física y el Deporte en Escuelas y Colegios de Educación Pública. Diciembre 21, 2016 OLIVARES ARCOS TEJENA1
  ¿Qué es educación física?  La Educación Física es un eficaz instrumento de la pedagogía.  Ayuda a desarrollar las cualidades básicas del hombre como unidad bio-sico-social.  Contribuye al accionar educativo con sus fundamentos científicos y sus vínculos interdisciplinarios  Tiene una acción determinante en la conservación y desarrollo de la salud.  Específicamente, en el adolescente, ayuda a sobrellevar las agresiones propias de la vida cotidiana.  Promueve y facilita a los individuos el alcanzar a comprender su propio cuerpo y sus posibilidades, ( OLIVARES ARCOS TEJENA 2 Diciembre 21, 2016
  EL término que vamos a analizar está compuesto por dos partes claramente diferenciadas. Así, en primer lugar está conformado por la palabra educación cuyo origen etimológico se encuentra en el latín educatioque, a su vez, es fruto de la suma del prefijo ex que significa "hacia afuera", el verbo ducere que equivale a "guiar" y el sufijo –cion que es sinónimo de "acción". OLIVARES ARCOS TEJENA 3 Diciembre 21, 2016
  La resistencia OLIVARES ARCOS TEJENA La velocidadLa capacidad de diferenciación La capacidad de reacción 4 Diciembre 21, 2016 IMÁGENES
  La capacidad de equilibrio OLIVARES ARCOS TEJENA La capacidad de adaptación: La capacidad rítmica 5 Diciembre 21, 2016
  Deporte  El deporte es una actividad física reglamentada, normalmente de carácter competitivo, que puede mejorar la condición física de quien lo practica, y tiene propiedades que lo diferencian del juego. OLIVARES ARCOS TEJENA 6 Diciembre 21, 2016
  Clasificación de los deportes. Deporte de combate OLIVARES ARCOS TEJENA Deporte de pelota Deporte atlético Deporte de contacto con la naturaleza 7 Diciembre 21, 2016
  Características básicas del deporte en la escuela  Sus objetivos y metas deben ser coincidentes  Se deberá adaptar a la disponibilidad motriz de los participantes.  Las actividades planteadas favorecerán la autonomía del alumno  Buscará la mejora de las capacidades perceptivo-motrices  Se deben potenciar la cooperación y la participación  Buscar la implicación de todos los agentes sociales que intervienen en el proceso deportivo educativo  Resaltar y elogiar todos los comportamientos que inciden directamente sobre la mejora  Crear un buen clima de clase donde todas las ejecuciones tengan cabida.  No establecer diferencias entre los alumnos/as. OLIVARES ARCOS TEJENA 8 Diciembre 21, 2016
  Conclusiones  El deporte es hoy día uno de los fenómenos sociales más relevantes de nuestra.  Es una forma más común de entender la actividad física en nuestra sociedad.  Sin embargo, la práctica deportiva responde tradicionalmente a planteamientos competitivos, selectivos y restringidos  Descomponiendo las habilidades en aspectos que suponen importantes limitaciones  No tiene en cuenta factores característicos como los son la complejidad, la adaptabilidad y la incertidumbre.  Adquirimos pensamientos abiertos, la capacidad de imaginación y creatividad. En consecuencia bajo la perspectiva docente el deporte debe tener como finalidad la educación integral del alumno a través del ejercicio físico. OLIVARES ARCOS TEJENA 9 Diciembre 21, 2016
  Los valores esenciales del deporte  Valor lúdico:  Valor agonístico:  Valores intrínsecos:  Valor higiénico:  Valor hedonístico: OLIVARES ARCOS TEJENA 10 Diciembre 21, 2016
  IMPORTANCIA DEL DEPORTE  Mejora la salud  Mente sana en cuerpo sano  Nos brinda la oportunidad de socializar sanamente  Facilita el éxito en el ámbito académico  Es una herramienta para desarrollar el carácter.  Ayuda a erradicar problemas sociales OLIVARES ARCOS TEJENA 11 Diciembre 21, 2016
  Diciembre 21, 2016 OLIVARES ARCOS TEJENA 12
  file:///C:/Users/personal/Downloads/PROYECTO%20DEPORTE% 20Y%20ESCUELA.pdf)  Butragueño, E. (s.f.).  file:///C:/Users/personal/Downloads/PROYECTO%20DEPORTE%20Y%2 0ESCUELA.pdf. (s.f.).  http://culturafisicacvd.blogspot.com/p/clasificacion-de-cultura- fisica.html. (s.f.).  http://definicion.de/educacion-fisica/. (s.f.).  http://eacea.ec.europa.eu/education/eurydice/documents/thematic_r eports/150ES.pdf. (s.f.).  http://importancia.de/educacion-fisica/. (s.f.).  http://www.deportesalud.com/deporte-salud-el-deporte-y-sus- beneficios-en-la-salud-fisica-y-mental-y-psicologica.html. (s.f.). Diciembre 21, 2016 OLIVARES ARCOS TEJENA 13

×