Elixir talk

ELIXIR GETTING STARTED WITH HIGHLY SCALABLE, SUPER SEXY SYSTEMS
INTRO WHAT IS ELIXIR ▸ Erlang / Erlang Compatible ▸ Functional ▸ Ruby like Syntax ▸ Scalable ▸ Interactive Shell (REPL) an...
INTRO WHAT IS ERLANG? ▸ Erlang is a programming language used to build massively scalable soft real- time systems with req...
INSTALL LETS INSTALL ▸ Mac - Homebrew: brew install elixir ▸ Mac - MacPorts: sudo port install elixir ▸ Linux or Windows: ...
PACKAGE AND ENV MANAGEMENT MIX ▸ Builds project skeleton - mix new project-name ▸ Compile projects - mix compile ▸ Manages...
SETUP START A NEW PROJECT ▸ Start a new project ▸ cd to directory ▸ mix new learn ▸ cd learn ▸ mix test ▸ Lets look
GETTING STARTED RUNNING ▸ iex (iex.bat on windows) - Interactive REPL ▸ elixir: runs a script (elixir simple.exs) ▸ elixir...
GETTING STARTED FILE TYPES ▸ .exs - For interpreted code. ▸ .ex - For compiled code. ▸ .beam - Compiled byte code via Erla...
DATA TYPES BASIC TYPES ▸ Integers: 1 ▸ Float: 0.1 ▸ Boolean: true ▸ Symbol/atom: :name ▸ String: “hello” ▸ list (Linked li...
MATH BASIC ARITHMETIC ▸ 1 + 2 ▸ 5 * 5 ▸ 10 / 2 (returns ﬂoat) ▸ div(10, 2) rem(10, 2) ▸ round(4.2) ▸ trunc(4.6)
DATA TYPES STRINGS ▸ x = “world” ▸ String interpolation “Hello #{x}” ▸ line break n ▸ String.length("hello") ▸ String.upca...
DATA TYPES LINKED LISTS ▸ [1, 2, true, 3] ▸ [1 | [2 | [3 |[]]]] # The pipe operator is the glue ▸ length [1, 2, 3] ▸ [1, 2...
DATA TYPES TUPLE ▸ tuple = { :ok, “elixir”, 2 } ▸ tuple_size tuple ▸ elem(tuple, 1) ▸ put_elem tuple, 1, “new” ▸ tuple
DATA TYPES TUPLE OR LINKED LIST? ▸ Linked lists shouldn’t be used to retrieve items at an index ▸ Getting the length of a ...
DATA TYPE IMMUTABILITY ▸ Variables in elixir are just pointers. ▸ You can point a variable at a different block of memory,...
DATA TYPE IMMUTABLE EXERCISE ▸ Try this: ▸ tuple = var = {1, 2, 3} ▸ put_elem tuple, 1, “new” ▸ tuple ▸ var ▸ tuple = put_...
ARRAYS? WHERE IS THE ARRAY? ▸ Elixir has chosen to leave out some of the data types offered by Erlang. The array is one of...
PATTERN MATCHING =, I DON’T THINK IT MEANS WHAT YOU THINK ▸ x = 1 ▸ 1 = x ▸ 2 = x ▸ {a, b, c} = {1, 2, 3} ▸ a ▸ {a, b, c} ...
DATA TYPES KEYWORD LISTS ▸ [a: 10, b: 5] = [{:a, 10}, {:b, 5}] ▸ kwl = [{:name, “Cory”}, {:from, “Wisconsin”}, {:from, “Ca...
DATA TYPE MAPS ▸ map = %{ name: “Cory”, from: “Wisconsin”, city: “Madison”} ▸ Map.keys map ▸ Map.values map ▸ map[:name] ▸...
DATA TYPES MAPS OR KEYWORD LISTS ▸ Pattern match against the contents, for example matching a dictionary that has a key in...
CONDITIONALS CONDITIONAL LOGIC ▸ ==, !=, ===, !==, >, >=, <, <= ▸ and, or, not ▸ is_atom/1, is_ﬂoat/1 ▸ if true do: someth...
CONDITIONALS THE WAR ON IF ▸ There is no “if else” ▸ Prefer guard functions, case or cond
CONDITIONALS CASE ▸ You can use pattern matching in your cases, cases are usually returns from functions ▸ result = case {...
CONDITIONALS CONDITION ▸ The condition is useful when you need to check multiple possible conditions. Returns the ﬁrst one...
FUNCTIONS ANONYMOUS FUNCTION ▸ multiply = fn a, b -> a * b end ▸ multiply.(2, 3) ▸ double = fn a -> multiply.(a, 2) end ▸ ...
MODULES MODULES ▸ Group of functions ▸ String.length(“Chimera”) ▸ defmodule Chimera do ▸ def register(name) do ▸ do someth...
EXERCISE BUILD A SIMPLE FUNCTION ▸ Test ﬁle - math_test.exs ▸ defmodule LearnTest do ▸ use ExUnit.Case ▸ test “Sum two num...
FUNCTIONS GUARD FUNCTIONS ▸ It is possible to have multiple functions with the same name that are executed based on some s...
FUNCTIONS FUNCTIONS ▸ Guard Functions, great for recursion ▸ def MyMath do ▸ def sum([], total), do: total ▸ def sum([ hea...
FUNCTION THE PIPE OPERATOR ▸ The |> operator passes data ▸ [from: "Wi", from: "CA"] |> List.keyﬁnd(:from, 0) ▸ is the same...
SCHEMAS HOW TO MODEL YOUR DATE ▸ Structs are a way to model complex common data structures. ▸ Structs are maps. ▸ Module c...
DEBUGGING TIPS IO.INSPECT ▸ IO.inspect will print complex data types to STDOUT ▸ IO.inspect user ▸ Can be pipped into and ...
DEBUGGING PRY ▸ Jump into a running session with an iex.pry ▸ require IEx; ▸ defmodule Example do ▸ def double_sum(x, y) d...
DEBUGGING ERLANG DEBUGGER ▸ Erlang offers a built in breakpoint debugger. ▸ iex -S mix ▸ :debugger.start() # Start the pro...
EXERCISES REFACTOR ▸ Refactor this code, so you do not need to pass the total as an argument ▸ http://bit.ly/29WzscO
EXERCISES FIZZ BUZZ ▸ Print the number 1-100 replacing multiples of 3 with the word “Fizz” and multiples of 5 with the wor...
EXERCISES BUILD A MAP TOOL ▸ Build a function that can accept a list and another function and excute the function on each ...
WHAT TO LEARN NEXT NEXT TOPICS ▸ Iterating, mapping and recursion. Everything is a list. ▸ OTP - Abstraction layer for han...
