презентация приток

В рамках программы Приток проводится целевая подготовка учащихся для последующего трудоустройства на штатные должности пре...
Какие возможности дает программа Приток?Какие возможности дает программа Приток? 22 Дополнительное обучение: Обучение осно...
От поступления к трудоустройствуОт поступления к трудоустройству 33 Отбор участников Дополнительное обучение Трудоустройст...
Как поступить на программу ПритокКак поступить на программу Приток 55 Тестирование по предварительной записи по тел. 8 499...
Специальности СПО, реализуемые по программе ПритокСпециальности СПО, реализуемые по программе Приток 44 Организация перево...
Специальности СПО, реализуемые по программе ПритокСпециальности СПО, реализуемые по программе Приток 44  Сервис на трансп...
Раздел с информацией о программе ПритокРаздел с информацией о программе Приток 66 Программа Приток –Программа Приток – ста...
  4. 4. В рамках программы Приток проводится целевая подготовка учащихся для последующего трудоустройства на штатные должности предприятий Московского аэропорта Домодедово. После отбора учащиеся проходят дополнительное обучение по выбранной специализации в период обучения в СПО Какие возможности дает программа Приток?Какие возможности дает программа Приток? 11 Программа Приток предоставляет школьникам и студентам возможность приобрести профессиональные знания, познакомиться со структурой, сферой деятельности и корпоративной культурой компании
  5. 5. Какие возможности дает программа Приток?Какие возможности дает программа Приток? 22 Дополнительное обучение: Обучение основам деятельности по выбранной специальности Мастер-классы ведущих специалистов Московского аэропорта Домодедово Дополнительные лекции по специализированным предметам Ознакомительную практику в Московском аэропорту Домодедово Участие в программе Приток: Получение знаний и профессиональных навыков Опыт работы на предприятии, использующем в работе только новые технологии и передовое оборудование Подготовка дипломной работы по актуальным темам
  7. 7. От поступления к трудоустройствуОт поступления к трудоустройству 33 Отбор участников Дополнительное обучение Трудоустройство Успешная работа Отбор участников проводится на конкурсной основе Каждый учащийся проходит обучение, разработанное на основе требований к знаниям и навыкам должностей Всем студентам гарантируется трудоустройство на Предприятиях аэропорта, что отражается в Договоре, заключаемом с каждым участником программы После начала работы для участников программы Приток проводятся мероприятия, направленные на успешное вхождение в должность, освоение профессиональных навыков и максимально эффективное включение в производственный процесс
  9. 9. Как поступить на программу ПритокКак поступить на программу Приток 55 Тестирование по предварительной записи по тел. 8 499 782-62-75; 8 495 390-01-90 или по эл. почте: klen1244@mail.ru (в письме указать: ФИО, класс, телефоны свои и родителей, специальность) Пройти тестирование 11 Узнать результаты 22 Пройти медкомиссию 33 Заключить договор 44 В день тестирования необходимо иметь при себе: 1) Копию своего паспорта (разворот с фото + прописка) 2) Копию паспорта одного из родителей (разворот с фото + прописка) 3) Выписку оценок из электронного журнала заверенную администрацией школы Узнать результаты тестирования в течении 2-3 недель с момента проведения тестирования в случае положительного результата тестирования в течении 1-1,5 месяцев со дня прохождения медкомиссии
  12. 12. Специальности СПО, реализуемые по программе ПритокСпециальности СПО, реализуемые по программе Приток 44 Организация перевозок и управление на транспортеОрганизация перевозок и управление на транспорте Сервис на транспортеСервис на транспорте Технология продукции общественного питанияТехнология продукции общественного питания
  13. 13. Специальности СПО, реализуемые по программе ПритокСпециальности СПО, реализуемые по программе Приток 44  Сервис на транспорте (87 человек) Направление деятельности Инспектор транспортной безопасности; Агент регистрации Специалист по обслуживанию пассажиров Инспектор по технологическому надзору пищевого производства Инспектор тех.надзора хозяйственного обслуживания  Организация перевозок и управление на транспорте (37 человек) Направление деятельности Агент бортового питания Оператор парковок  Технология продукции общественного питания (103 человека) Направление деятельности Кондитер Повар Оператор пищевого производства Специалист по корпоративному питанию Специалист по рецептуре
  14. 14. Раздел с информацией о программе ПритокРаздел с информацией о программе Приток 66 Программа Приток –Программа Приток – стань частьюстань частью аэропорта №1 в Россииаэропорта №1 в России Приток – это программа целевой подготовки молодых специалистов, которая действует в Московском аэропорту Домодедово с 2000 года. На сегодняшний день участниками программы стали более 3000 человек.
