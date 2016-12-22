1 Coker Gabriel Omoniyi Address: C/o Mr Coker Gabriel Omoniyi; 24th Floor, Necom House, 15A Marina, Lagos – Island, Lagos ...
2  Board and Senior Management Audit. I conducted Audit checks on Board and Senior Management for Corporate Governance is...
3 Professional Development  International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) Trained by KPMG Auditing Nigeria Trained by...
CV - COKER GABRIEL OMONIYI

CV - COKER GABRIEL OMONIYI

  1. 1. 1 Coker Gabriel Omoniyi Address: C/o Mr Coker Gabriel Omoniyi; 24th Floor, Necom House, 15A Marina, Lagos – Island, Lagos Mobile: +234 706 116 6092 Email: takemille@gmail.com, takemille@yahoo.co.uk LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/coker-gabriel-omoniyi Biodata Date of Birth: November 7, 1981 Nationality: Nigerian Australian Status: Permanent Resident Card Holder (Visa no - 0049547751108) Marital Status: Married Professional profile A dynamic and result – driven senior manager with a highly successful background Financial Services Regulatory Sector. Passion driven for achieving organisational objectives to achieve corporate growth. Quick to assimilate new ideas, concepts, I utilise cutting edge technology whilst demonstrating a logical and analytical approach to solving complex problems and issues. Able to work well on own initiative while demonstrating the organisation and prioritisation required to achieve tight deadlines and deliverables. A motivational and inspirational individual who places priority on team spirit and productive effort in thriving in highly pressurised and challenging work environments. Career summary November 2010 – date NIGERIADEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION (NDIC) August 2015–date Asset Management Department (Risk Asset Unit) Risk Asset Auditor/Recovery Officer  Audit of Loan Portfolio of defunct Insured Financial Institutions to determine; Insider Related Facilities arising from sharp practices as perpetrated by staff and directors of such Institutions, recoverable percentage on outstanding balance as at closure date of such institutions and facilities to be written off for memorandum purposes and possible recovery in the foreseeable future.  Recovery of loans managed by defunct Insured Financial Institutions  Developing periodic reports to aid effective decision making of Senior Management and Board of the Corporation Key Achievements  Actively contributed in developing the Department’s maiden Asset Realisation Course for Asset Managers and Risk Asset Officers  Contributed in establishing a robust but generally accepted departmental Stratex. That helped greatly in measuring performance and correcting deviations where applicable.  As a member of the Risk Asset Unit, I contributed in improving recovery by introduction of the information gathering exercise for Directors of Corporate Debtors for onward upload to the Credit Bureau of the Central Bank. That significantly improved our recoveries. November 2010 – August 2015 Special Insured Institutions Department Bank Examiner  Periodic and annual audit of Insured Financial Institutions namely Microfinance Banks, Universal Banks and Primary Mortgage Banks. As an examiner, I audited the Accounting system and Internal Control Function of the Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs) and established conformance with Regulatory standards of the Central Bank while identifying deviations and making necessary recommendations to the Board of Directors and Senior Management Staff at exit meeting at the end of audit exercise.  Conduct Exit Meetings with Board and Senior Management at end of Audit Exercise.  Appraisal of Risk Asset of Insured Financial Institutions. In my first two (2) years as an examiner I majored extensively on Risk Asset Audit. I ensured the Risk Asset Administration of Banks met up with generally accepted standards locally and internationally. Credit Policies, Approval Limits, Collateral Documentation, Periodic Valuation of Risk Asset and Collaterals etc.
  2. 2. 2  Board and Senior Management Audit. I conducted Audit checks on Board and Senior Management for Corporate Governance issues. That was to ensure compliance with good Corporate Governance standards.  Produce periodic end of audit reports of the Financial Institutions examined. The reports were prepared for the attention of the Board of the NDIC and Central Bank and included the state and affairs of the Financial Institutions examined, key observations, deviations from Regulatory and Prudential requirements and final recommendations as an examiner.  Offsite monitoring of Insured Financial Institutions via the on-line real time portal and quarterly preparation of regulatory returns on Financial sector for the attention of Board and Senior Management.  Annual Premium Examination of Insured Financial to determine Insurance premium payable by Participating Financial Institutions (PFI) Career summary (Cont.) Key Achievements  Member of the team which successfully conducted the maiden Risk Based Supervision (RBS) audit of the Department on the largest Primary Mortgage Bank in Nigeria.  Active member of several committees ; Committee on Tripartite Agreement between the Corporation and Participating Insured Financial Institutions (PFIs), Committee on Insider Related Facilities of Defunct Microfinance Banks; Committee on Maiden Annual Workshop for Microfinance Operators Organised by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation.  Active member of Key IT committees which contributed to my being handpicked to attend the first Information Technology Examination (ITEC) course organised by the Corporate University of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, (FDIC, USA). July 2009 – September 2010 KAVOD TRAVELS & TOURS 2009–2010 Accountant  Handled Accounting Transactions and Basic Book Keeping tasks  Prepared the Asset, Liability and Capital Accounts entries by compiling and analysing the accounting information.  Interfaced with the organisation’s stakeholders its customers, suppliers (Airlines) and Government Regulatory Agencies namely the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). Key Achievements  Delivered increased service quality and reduced costs in accordance with customer expectations as a direct result of developing capability while minimising redundancy within the organisation and the service supply base. Education and Qualifications May 2008 OLABISI ONABANJO UNIVERSITY Ago – Iwoye, Ogun State, Nigeria B.Sc. Accounting June 1999 GBAGADA GRAMMAR SCHOOL, Gbagada, Lagos State, Nigeria West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) Professional Qualifications 2013 CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF LOAN AND RISK MANAGEMENT, (CILRM) Associate Member PRINCE 2 CERTIFIED PRACTITIONER Practitioner ID [PR2/972969] ACCA/Oxford Brookes University B.Sc. (Applied Accounting) In view (F1-F4 Completed) [STUDENT ID NO: 2649318]
  3. 3. 3 Professional Development  International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) Trained by KPMG Auditing Nigeria Trained by Ernest and Young.  Canadian Risk Based Supervision (RBS) Expert (JULY 2012) Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI)  Microfinance Expert Trainee Programme (MAY 2013) (Frankfurt School of Finance & Management)  Information Technology Examiner (ITEC) JANUARY 6th – 10th, 2014 Trained by FDIC Corporate University, Virginia (USA)  Prince 2 Certified Practitioner APMG (UK), License PR2/972969 April 2013 – April 2018 IT Skills MS Office proficiency Word (Advanced), Excel (Advanced), PowerPoint (Advanced), Access (Intermediate) Networking Intermediate Internet and e mail Advanced Graphic Design Advanced Hardware Repair Advanced Personal details Languages English (Superior) Driving licence Full/Clean Interests include Swimming, Cycling, Squash, Reading (Current Affairs), Theatre and Cuisine, Advocacy Health Excellent; Current (occasional) Smoker Additional details PTE (Pearson Test of English - Academic) Test Id [PTE000279849] Test Date 08 February, 2016 Report Outcome (Superior English) Reading 89 - Listening 82 - Speaking 81 - Writing 84 Educational Qualification and Skilled Employment Assessment Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (ICAA) Reference: PASA/ 614785 Skilled Employment Applicant: Gabriel Omoniyi COKER Occupation Classification: ANZSCO – External Auditor 221213 Assessment outcome: POSITIVE & SUITABLE References Mr. Emmanuel Ugheoke Mr. Etopidiok James Joshua Assistant Director Director Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation. Special Insured Institutions Department 15A, Marina, Lagos, Nigeria. Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (+234)8023352575 15A, Marina, Lagos, Nigeria ugheokeee@yahoo.co.uk (+234)8033199417 etopidiokjj@ndic.gov.ng

