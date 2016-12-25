L12 ankle fxs

Ankle Fractures Steven A. Olson, MD, FACS Bruce French, MD
Epidemiology • Most common weight-bearing skeletal injury • Incidence of ankle fractures has doubled since the 1960’s • Hi...
Ankle Anatomy • Complex joint comprising the articulation of the tibia and fibula with the foot at the talus • Talar dome ...
Osseus Anatomy
Lateral Ligamentous Anatomy
Medial Ligaments
Syndesmosis
Ankle Biomechanics • Tri-plane motion • The load bearing force in stance phase of gait is 4 times the body weight • Normal...
History Consider the relevant factors of the injury • Mechanism of injury • Time elapsed since the injury • Soft-tissue in...
Physical Exam • Neurovascular exam • Note obvious deformities • Pain over the medial or lateral malleoli • Palpation of li...
Radiographic Evaluation • Plain Films AP, Mortise, Oblique views of the ankle Image the entire tibia to knee joint Foot fi...
Anteroposterior View Quantitative analysis Tibiofibular overlap <10mm is abnormal - implies syndesmotic injury Tibiofibula...
Mortise View •Foot is internally rotated and AP projection is performed •Abnormal findings: medial joint space widening ta...
Syndesmotic Injury with Deltoid Ligament Rupture Talocural angle Medial joint space widening < 1 mm overlap
Lateral View •Posterior mallelolar fractures •Anterior/posterior subluxation of the talus under the tibia •Angulation of d...
Other Imaging Modalities • Stress Views of the Ankle Evaluate integrity of the syndesmosis - • CT Helps to delineate joint...
Understanding Ankle Fracture Classification Major Classification systems Lauge-Hansen Weber OTA
Lauge-Hansen Based on cadaveric study First word refers to position of foot at time of injury Second word refers to force ...
Lauge-Hansen In each type of fracture there are several stages of injury. Not every fracture fits exactly into one categor...
Supination-External Rotation 1 23 4 Stage 1 Anterior tibio- fibular ligament Stage 2 Fibula fx Stage 3 Posterior malleolus...
SER Fractures Classic short oblique fibula fracture. Begins at the mortise anteriorly and extends posterior-proximal. The ...
SER Fractures Bimalleolar Fractures - Unstable “Soft-Tissue SER 4 - Unstable
SER-2 vs. SER-4 How To Decide? SER-2 Negative Stress view External rotation of foot with ankle in neutral flexion (00 ) St...
A Comparison of Physical Findings (Swelling, Tenderness, Ecchymosis) and Stress X-ray Swelling and Ecchymosis Scale None M...
Tenderness 9 Locations recorded Visual scale 0 - None 10 - Worst MedialMedial LateralLateral Joint lineJoint line
Performed if mortise reduced on initial films No talar subluxation Medial clear space 4mm or less Ankle in neutral dorsifl...
Stress Radiograph - Technique
Instability = SE 4 3 mm3 mm 6 mm6 mm Medial clear space > 4mm At least 1mm more than superior joint space Any talar sublux...
Medial Tenderness – No Correlation with Instability Mild Moderate Severe SE 2 67% 20% 13% Stress (+) SE 4 50% 22% 28% SE 4...
Medial Swelling – No Correlation to Instability Mild Moderate Severe SE 2 38% 37% 25% Stress (+) SE 4 21% 44% 35% SE 4 13%...
Stress Examination Effective method of diagnosing Stable SER-2 67 SE2…all healed without displacement Medial tenderness NO...
Supination Adduction 1 Stage 1 Fibula fracture is transverse below mortise. Stage 2 Medial malleolus fracture is classic v...
SAD Only 2 injury stages Medial fracture may require a buttress screw or plate to prevent fracture displacement. Marginal ...
Pronation-External Rotation Stage 1 Deltoid ligament tear or medial malleolus fx Stage 2 Anterior tibio- fibular ligament ...
PER Proximal spiral fibula fracture Must x-ray knee to ankle to assess injury Syndesmosis is disrupted in most cases Epipo...
Pronation-Abduction Stage 1 Transverse medial malleolus fx distal to mortise Stage 2 Posterior malleolus fx or posterior t...
PAB Fibula fracture typically in distal 1/2 of fibula. Plating of fibula may be helpful. Medial malleolus fx can be diffic...
Weber Classification Based on location of fibula fracture relative to mortise. Weber A fibula distal to mortise Weber B fi...
Classification Lauge-Hansen meets Weber Weber A Pronation Abduction Weber B Supination External Rotation Pronation Abducti...
OTA Alpha-Numeric Code 4=Tibia 3=Distal B= Partial Articular Fx 43B1 43B2
Common Names of Fracture Variants • Maisonneuve Fracture Fracture at the proximal 1/3 of the fibula - PER IV • Volkmann Fr...
Initial Management • Closed reduction (conscious sedation may be necessary) • Compression dressing, splint, elevate • May ...
Nonoperative Treatment • Indications: Nondisplaced stable fracture with intact syndesmosis Patient whose overall condition...
Nonoperative Treatment •Clinical example SER injury Treated in walker boot WBAT Films 4 months post injury show healed sta...
Surgical Indications Instability Talar subluxation Malposition Joint incongruity Articular stepoff
Surgical Indications Instability Talar subluxation Malposition Joint incongruity Articular stepoff
Medial Approach to the Ankle
LATERAL ANTERIOR Anteromedial Anterolateral Lateral
Operative Fixation In general when a bimalleolar ankle fracture is operated it is helpful to open the medial side prior to...
Case Example 20 yo male falls while running - sustains ankle injury Diagnosis SER Stage 4
Incisions Lateral Fibula Medial Post. Tib Artery
Medial Approach Initial approach to medial malleolus allows better inspection of talus and tibial plafond. The fibula is s...
Lateral Plating Fracture reduced with plate in this exampleFracture reduced with plate in this example or with screws alon...
Posterior Malleolus Fracture > 25% of joint surface involved on lateral of ankle is typical indication for fixation. The f...
Posterior Malleolus Fracture Internal fixation is done with lag screws typically. The screws can be put in from anterior o...
Lateral Fixation Antiglide plating SER fibula patterns Can add lag screw Posterolateral approach
Antiglide Plating Posterolateral IncisionPosterolateral Incision
FibulaFibula Antiglide Plating PeronealsPeroneals FractureFracture
Antiglide Plating Slide Plate DistallySlide Plate Distally
Antiglide Plating Push Plate Posteriorly ProximallyPush Plate Posteriorly Proximally
Antiglide Plating Fracture Reduced With Clamp in this exampleFracture Reduced With Clamp in this example or with screws al...
Antiglide Plating
Screws Only - Lateral Fixation Screw only Young patients < 40 Non-comminuted Fracture 2 Screws Greater than 1 cm apart > 4...
Screw Only Fixation
Screw Only Fixation Over 100 cases No hardware failure 2% lateral irritation Incisional Compares favorably with direct lat...
Syndesmotic Injury
Syndesmotic Injury – Minimally Invasive Fibular location identicalFibular location identical True lateralsTrue laterals
Syndesmotic Injury - Minimally Invasive
Syndesmotic Injury Accurate ReductionAccurate Reduction isis ParamountParamount
Weber C / PER 4 Short!
Treatment Must Maintain Length Still Short!Still Short! NormalNormal SideSide
Postop & F/U
Before Fixation After Fixation 4343° 42°42° Cadaveric Study of Syndesmodic Screws Compressing Mortise
Syndesmotic Fixation It has been traditionally taught to dorsiflexion when inserting a syndesmodic screw to prevent malred...
Syndesmodic Screws Contoversies 3.5 mm vs 4.5 mm screw(s) 3 corticies vs 4 corticies Retain vs Removal Every surgeon has t...
Open Ankle Fractures Treat with appropriate antibiotics pre-op and 48 hr post-op I & D with immediate ORIF if clean wound ...
Soft Tissue Problems • Dislocation with skin compromise Immediate reduction required! If the talus is not reduced beneath ...
Diabetic Ankle Fractures • Neuropathy, nephropathy, retinopathy and PVD increase the risk of complications (Marsh, OTA, 20...
Postoperative Care • Compression dressing/splint or cast • Drain? • Ice and elevation • Non weight-bearing with progressio...
Postoperative Care •Casting vs. Removable Boot with early ROM May have some wound problems with boot No study shows a sign...
Osteopenic Ankle Fractures •Increased incidence with older population •Poor hardware fixation with an increased risk of fa...
Outcome Position of the mortise at union and stabiltiy of talus are critical factors! Obtain an anatomic reduction Hold to...
Results • Stable ankle fractures without lateral talar shift treated conservatively have 90% good to excellent results • O...
Results Predictors of poorer results Bimalleolar fracture Anterolateral impaction injuries of the tibial plafond Large pos...
Complications •Malunion Usually associated with shortened or malrotated distal fibula Failure to reduce the syndesmotic in...
Complications • Non-union Usually involving the medial malleolus due to soft tissue (i.e. posterior tibial tendon) interpo...
Complications • Wound problems Edge necrosis (3%) Dehiscence Risk is decreased by minimizing swelling, not using a tourniq...
Complications • Infection Occurs in less than 2% of closed fractures Increased incidence in Diabetics, Age > 50, and Alcoh...
Complications •Post traumatic arthrosis secondary either to articular damage at the time of injury or inadequate reduction...
Complications • Compartment Syndrome Can occur in immediate postoperative period. Treated with fasciotomies followed by de...
Summary • Careful clinical and radiographic evaluation • Restoration of ankle joint anatomy Fibular length Syndesmotic sta...
  1. 1. Ankle Fractures Steven A. Olson, MD, FACS Bruce French, MD
  2. 2. Epidemiology • Most common weight-bearing skeletal injury • Incidence of ankle fractures has doubled since the 1960’s • Highest incidence in elderly women • Unimalleolar 68% • Bimalleolar 25% • Trimalleolar 7% • Open 2%
  3. 3. Ankle Anatomy • Complex joint comprising the articulation of the tibia and fibula with the foot at the talus • Talar dome tibial plafond are trapezoidal (2.5 mm wider anteriorly) • Intrinsic stability arises from congruous bony articulations and muscular forces across the ankle • Extrinsic stability arises from the medial and lateral ligament complex and capsule • Relatively thin soft tissue envelope
  4. 4. Osseus Anatomy
  5. 5. Lateral Ligamentous Anatomy
  6. 6. Medial Ligaments
  7. 7. Syndesmosis
  8. 8. Ankle Biomechanics • Tri-plane motion • The load bearing force in stance phase of gait is 4 times the body weight • Normal ROM: ~20 degrees of extension ~40 degrees of flexion • At least 10 degrees of dorsiflexion (extension) is needed for normal gait • 1 mm of lateral talar shift decreases tibio/talar surface contact up to as much as 40%
  9. 9. History Consider the relevant factors of the injury • Mechanism of injury • Time elapsed since the injury • Soft-tissue injury • Has the patient ambulated on the ankle? • Patient’s age / bone quality • Associated injuries • Comorbidities
  10. 10. Physical Exam • Neurovascular exam • Note obvious deformities • Pain over the medial or lateral malleoli • Palpation of ligaments about the ankle • Palpation along course of the entire fibula • Pain at the ankle with side to side compression of the tibia and fibula (5cm or more above the joint) may indicate a syndesmotic injury • Examine the hindfoot and forefoot
  11. 11. Radiographic Evaluation • Plain Films AP, Mortise, Oblique views of the ankle Image the entire tibia to knee joint Foot films when tender to palpation Common associated fracture are: 5th metatarsal base fracture Calcaneal fracture
  12. 12. Anteroposterior View Quantitative analysis Tibiofibular overlap <10mm is abnormal - implies syndesmotic injury Tibiofibular clear space >5mm is abnormal - implies syndesmotic injury Talar tiltTalar tilt >2mm is considered abnormal Consider a comparison with radiographs of the normal side if there are unresolved concerns of injury
  13. 13. Mortise View •Foot is internally rotated and AP projection is performed •Abnormal findings: medial joint space widening talocural angle <8 or >15 degrees (comparison to normal side is helpful) tibia/fibula overlap <1mm
  14. 14. Syndesmotic Injury with Deltoid Ligament Rupture Talocural angle Medial joint space widening < 1 mm overlap
  15. 15. Lateral View •Posterior mallelolar fractures •Anterior/posterior subluxation of the talus under the tibia •Angulation of distal fibula •Talus fractures •Associated injuries
  16. 16. Other Imaging Modalities • Stress Views of the Ankle Evaluate integrity of the syndesmosis - • CT Helps to delineate joint involvement Aids in pre-operative planning Evaluate hindfoot and midfoot if needed • MRI Identify ligament and tendon injury and well as talar dome lesions Syndesmosis injuries
  17. 17. Understanding Ankle Fracture Classification Major Classification systems Lauge-Hansen Weber OTA
  18. 18. Lauge-Hansen Based on cadaveric study First word refers to position of foot at time of injury Second word refers to force applied to foot relative to tibia at time of injury Remember the injury starts on the tight side of the ankle! The lateral side is tight in supination, while the medial side is tight in pronation.
  19. 19. Lauge-Hansen In each type of fracture there are several stages of injury. Not every fracture fits exactly into one category.
  20. 20. Supination-External Rotation 1 23 4 Stage 1 Anterior tibio- fibular ligament Stage 2 Fibula fx Stage 3 Posterior malleolus fx or posterior tibio- fibular ligament Stage 4 Deltoid ligament tear or medial malleolus fx
  21. 21. SER Fractures Classic short oblique fibula fracture. Begins at the mortise anteriorly and extends posterior-proximal. The SER fibula fracture is ideal for a posterior lateral antiglide plate. The medial injury can be a fracture or a deltoid ligament tear, or a combination of both. SER Stage 2 injuries are stable and can be managed closed. SER Stage 4 injuries are unstable and require operative fixation.
  22. 22. SER Fractures Bimalleolar Fractures - Unstable “Soft-Tissue SER 4 - Unstable
  23. 23. SER-2 vs. SER-4 How To Decide? SER-2 Negative Stress view External rotation of foot with ankle in neutral flexion (00 ) Stable  Treatment FWBAT + Stress View Widened Medial Clear Space SE-4SE-4
  24. 24. A Comparison of Physical Findings (Swelling, Tenderness, Ecchymosis) and Stress X-ray Swelling and Ecchymosis Scale None Mild Moderate Severe Tornetta et al
  25. 25. Tenderness 9 Locations recorded Visual scale 0 - None 10 - Worst MedialMedial LateralLateral Joint lineJoint line
  26. 26. Performed if mortise reduced on initial films No talar subluxation Medial clear space 4mm or less Ankle in neutral dorsiflexion External rotation stress @ 8 lbs Ankle positioned in Mortise view for stress radiograph Stress Radiograph
  27. 27. Stress Radiograph - Technique
  28. 28. Instability = SE 4 3 mm3 mm 6 mm6 mm Medial clear space > 4mm At least 1mm more than superior joint space Any talar subluxation
  29. 29. Medial Tenderness – No Correlation with Instability Mild Moderate Severe SE 2 67% 20% 13% Stress (+) SE 4 50% 22% 28% SE 4 50% 12% 38% Bimalleolar 23% 41% 36% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% SE 2 Se 4 Mild Moderate Severe
  30. 30. Medial Swelling – No Correlation to Instability Mild Moderate Severe SE 2 38% 37% 25% Stress (+) SE 4 21% 44% 35% SE 4 13% 31% 56% Bimalleolar 36% 50% 14% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% SE 2 Stress (+) SE 4 SE 4 Bimalleolar Mild Moderate Severe
  31. 31. Stress Examination Effective method of diagnosing Stable SER-2 67 SE2…all healed without displacement Medial tenderness NO!! Ecchymosis NO!! ` Tornetta et al
  32. 32. Supination Adduction 1 Stage 1 Fibula fracture is transverse below mortise. Stage 2 Medial malleolus fracture is classic vertical pattern. Marginal impaction is common at the medial edge of the plafond. 2
  33. 33. SAD Only 2 injury stages Medial fracture may require a buttress screw or plate to prevent fracture displacement. Marginal impaction needs reduction and fixation with bone graft and implants.
  34. 34. Pronation-External Rotation Stage 1 Deltoid ligament tear or medial malleolus fx Stage 2 Anterior tibio- fibular ligament and interosseous membrane Stage 3 Spiral, proximal fibula fracture Stage 4 Posterior malleolus fx or posterior tibio- fibular ligament 34 1 2
  35. 35. PER Proximal spiral fibula fracture Must x-ray knee to ankle to assess injury Syndesmosis is disrupted in most cases Epiponym Maisoneuve Fracture Restoration of the mortise and syndesmosis are the keys to treatment The fibula must be have length and rotation restored
  36. 36. Pronation-Abduction Stage 1 Transverse medial malleolus fx distal to mortise Stage 2 Posterior malleolus fx or posterior tibio- fibular ligament Stage 3 Fibula fracture, typically proximal to mortise, often with a butterfly fragment 1 2 3
  37. 37. PAB Fibula fracture typically in distal 1/2 of fibula. Plating of fibula may be helpful. Medial malleolus fx can be difficult to purchase with standard screws. Tension band fixation may be helpful.
  38. 38. Weber Classification Based on location of fibula fracture relative to mortise. Weber A fibula distal to mortise Weber B fibula at level of mortise Weber C fibula proximal to mortise Concept - the higher the fibula the more severe the injury
  39. 39. Classification Lauge-Hansen meets Weber Weber A Pronation Abduction Weber B Supination External Rotation Pronation Abduction Weber C Pronation External Rotation
  40. 40. OTA Alpha-Numeric Code 4=Tibia 3=Distal B= Partial Articular Fx 43B1 43B2
  41. 41. Common Names of Fracture Variants • Maisonneuve Fracture Fracture at the proximal 1/3 of the fibula - PER IV • Volkmann Fracture Posterior malleolus fracture • Wagstaffe Fracture Anterior fibular tubercle avulsion fracture by the anterior inferior tibiofibular ligament (AITF) • Tillaux-Chaput Fracture Avulsion of the anterior lateral tibia due to the AITF • Collicular Fractures Avulsion fracture of distal portion of medial malleolus Injury may continue and rupture the deep deltoid ligament
  42. 42. Initial Management • Closed reduction (conscious sedation may be necessary) • Compression dressing, splint, elevate • May take unstable fracture to OR if soft tissues not overly edematous (i.e. skin wrinkles absent, fracture blisters present). • Otherwise, wait for soft tissue to settle. • Pain control
  43. 43. Nonoperative Treatment • Indications: Nondisplaced stable fracture with intact syndesmosis Patient whose overall condition is unstable and would not tolerate an operative procedure • Management: Below the knee cast for 4-6 weeks Follow with serial x-rays and transition to walking boot or short-leg walking cast
  44. 44. Nonoperative Treatment •Clinical example SER injury Treated in walker boot WBAT Films 4 months post injury show healed stable mortise Less than 3 mm displacement of the isolated fibula fracture with a reduced ankle mortise do not require surgery
  45. 45. Surgical Indications Instability Talar subluxation Malposition Joint incongruity Articular stepoff
  46. 46. Surgical Indications Instability Talar subluxation Malposition Joint incongruity Articular stepoff
  47. 47. Medial Approach to the Ankle
  48. 48. LATERAL ANTERIOR Anteromedial Anterolateral Lateral
  49. 49. Operative Fixation In general when a bimalleolar ankle fracture is operated it is helpful to open the medial side prior to lateral fixation. This allows better visualization of the mortise to assess cartilage damage and remove osteochondral fragments.
  50. 50. Case Example 20 yo male falls while running - sustains ankle injury Diagnosis SER Stage 4
  51. 51. Incisions Lateral Fibula Medial Post. Tib Artery
  52. 52. Medial Approach Initial approach to medial malleolus allows better inspection of talus and tibial plafond. The fibula is still unstable allowing improved visualization to the joint. Chondral defect on talar domeChondral defect on talar dome Tibial Plafond Medial Malleolus
  53. 53. Lateral Plating Fracture reduced with plate in this exampleFracture reduced with plate in this example or with screws alone into plate proximallyor with screws alone into plate proximally Drill Screw HoleDrill Screw Hole
  54. 54. Posterior Malleolus Fracture > 25% of joint surface involved on lateral of ankle is typical indication for fixation. The fragment is often larger than that seen on lateral view. The fracture is nearly always associated with the pull of the posterior tib-fib ligament. So the fragment is nearly always larger laterally than medially, and it is typically obliquely oriented. The fracture typically involves the incisura, where the fibula articulates with the tibia to form the syndesmosis.
  55. 55. Posterior Malleolus Fracture Internal fixation is done with lag screws typically. The screws can be put in from anterior or posterior. Attempt to visualize the plafond prior to reduction of the fibula is difficult because the posterior malleolus is often attached to the distal fibula. Generally reducing the fibula and dorsiflexing the ankle are the first steps in reduction. Occasionally a posterior approach may be necessary for reduction.
  56. 56. Lateral Fixation Antiglide plating SER fibula patterns Can add lag screw Posterolateral approach
  57. 57. Antiglide Plating Posterolateral IncisionPosterolateral Incision
  58. 58. FibulaFibula Antiglide Plating PeronealsPeroneals FractureFracture
  59. 59. Antiglide Plating Slide Plate DistallySlide Plate Distally
  60. 60. Antiglide Plating Push Plate Posteriorly ProximallyPush Plate Posteriorly Proximally
  61. 61. Antiglide Plating Fracture Reduced With Clamp in this exampleFracture Reduced With Clamp in this example or with screws alone into plate proximallyor with screws alone into plate proximally Fill Screw HolesFill Screw Holes Lag ScrewLag Screw
  62. 62. Antiglide Plating
  63. 63. Screws Only - Lateral Fixation Screw only Young patients < 40 Non-comminuted Fracture 2 Screws Greater than 1 cm apart > 45!> 45!
  64. 64. Screw Only Fixation
  65. 65. Screw Only Fixation Over 100 cases No hardware failure 2% lateral irritation Incisional Compares favorably with direct lateral plating Tornetta et al
  66. 66. Syndesmotic Injury
  67. 67. Syndesmotic Injury – Minimally Invasive Fibular location identicalFibular location identical True lateralsTrue laterals
  68. 68. Syndesmotic Injury - Minimally Invasive
  69. 69. Syndesmotic Injury Accurate ReductionAccurate Reduction isis ParamountParamount
  70. 70. Weber C / PER 4 Short!
  71. 71. Treatment Must Maintain Length Still Short!Still Short! NormalNormal SideSide
  72. 72. Postop & F/U
  73. 73. Before Fixation After Fixation 4343° 42°42° Cadaveric Study of Syndesmodic Screws Compressing Mortise
  74. 74. Syndesmotic Fixation It has been traditionally taught to dorsiflexion when inserting a syndesmodic screw to prevent malreduction of the mortise by over tightening the joint However Dorsiflexion is not necessary Cannot Overtighten when the syndesmosis is reduced! Make sure syndesmosis is anatomic! Tornetta et al
  75. 75. Syndesmodic Screws Contoversies 3.5 mm vs 4.5 mm screw(s) 3 corticies vs 4 corticies Retain vs Removal Every surgeon has their own protocol. No consensus in literature on these points!
  76. 76. Open Ankle Fractures Treat with appropriate antibiotics pre-op and 48 hr post-op I & D with immediate ORIF if clean wound ORIF and Ex Fix if severe soft tissue damage present to allow for wound care Low grade open results similar to closed fractures High grade open results have increased costs increased number of complications and porer overall outcomes
  77. 77. Soft Tissue Problems • Dislocation with skin compromise Immediate reduction required! If the talus is not reduced beneath the plafond, there is increased pressure on the skin and increased risk of skin breakdown, that all may lead to wound breakdown and infection 10% have skin slough when a timely reduction is not obtained
  78. 78. Diabetic Ankle Fractures • Neuropathy, nephropathy, retinopathy and PVD increase the risk of complications (Marsh, OTA, 2003) • Significant risk for amputation 6% for closed injuries (Marsh, OTA, 2003) 43% for open fractures (White, OTA, 2003) • Increased risk of superficial and deep wound infections • Increased risk of malunion/nonunion • Transarticular fixation with tibial-calcaneal nail has been proposed (Jani, OTA, 2003) • Healing and rehabilitation time may be as much as double the non-diabetic patient
  79. 79. Postoperative Care • Compression dressing/splint or cast • Drain? • Ice and elevation • Non weight-bearing with progression to weight- bearing based on fracture pattern, stability of fixation, patient compliance and philosophy of the surgeon • Early ROM • Late removal of symptomatic hardware as needed
  80. 80. Postoperative Care •Casting vs. Removable Boot with early ROM May have some wound problems with boot No study shows a significant difference between the treatments In general early return of motion is prefered when the fixation is stable and the patient can comply with post-operative recomendations
  81. 81. Osteopenic Ankle Fractures •Increased incidence with older population •Poor hardware fixation with an increased risk of failure of fixation •May augment fixation with k-wires •Periosteum preserving technique with bridge plating in comminuted fibula fractures •Use of an anti-glide plate to get a better screw purchase from posterior to anterior screws and has maximal mechanical stability •Consider an intramedullary screw if there is not adequate distal bone
  82. 82. Outcome Position of the mortise at union and stabiltiy of talus are critical factors! Obtain an anatomic reduction Hold to union If loss of position is noticed, re-reduce if possible
  83. 83. Results • Stable ankle fractures without lateral talar shift treated conservatively have 90% good to excellent results • Operative fixation of unstable ankle fractures have 85-90% good to excellent results • 2 year follow up 80-90% have unlimited ability to work, walk and participate in leisure activities 20-30% report swelling or stiffness 41% have reduced dorsiflexion ( Lindsjo, Clin Orthop, 1985)
  84. 84. Results Predictors of poorer results Bimalleolar fracture Anterolateral impaction injuries of the tibial plafond Large posterior malleolar fragments Talar dome injuries Talus fractures Associated foot/ankle injuries Delay in fixation Age > 50 yr Diabetes Mellitus
  85. 85. Complications •Malunion Usually associated with shortened or malrotated distal fibula Failure to reduce the syndesmotic injury Treated with fibular lengthening and/or derotational osteotomy +/- syndesmotic fixation Good results with fibular osteotomy to prevent arthrosis Ankle fusion for advanced arthrosis or osteotomy failure
  86. 86. Complications • Non-union Usually involving the medial malleolus due to soft tissue (i.e. posterior tibial tendon) interposition Treated with electrical stimulation, ORIF, bone graft, or excision of fragment Patient may have co-morbidities such as diabetes, peripheral vascular disease or smoking Noncompliance and premature weight bearing
  87. 87. Complications • Wound problems Edge necrosis (3%) Dehiscence Risk is decreased by minimizing swelling, not using a tourniquet, and careful atraumatic soft tissue handling ORIF on the presence of fracture blisters and larger abrasions have more than twice the average wound complication rate
  88. 88. Complications • Infection Occurs in less than 2% of closed fractures Increased incidence in Diabetics, Age > 50, and Alcoholics Treated with antibiotics Implants usually left in place to maintain stability for optimal soft tissue perfusion May require serial debridements +/- VAC dressing Arthrodesis used as a salvage procedure
  89. 89. Complications •Post traumatic arthrosis secondary either to articular damage at the time of injury or inadequate reduction resulting in abnormal mechanics. Treated with NSAIDs, AFO, ankle fusion or ankle implant
  90. 90. Complications • Compartment Syndrome Can occur in immediate postoperative period. Treated with fasciotomies followed by delayed closure or skin graft • Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Type I (RSD) minimized by appropriate reduction and early return to function • Tibiofibular synostosis associated with syndesmotic screw use and is usually asymptomatic
  91. 91. Summary • Careful clinical and radiographic evaluation • Restoration of ankle joint anatomy Fibular length Syndesmotic stability Neutral varus/valgus orientation • Delay ORIF until the surrounding soft tissue swelling and blisters have resolved • Prepare patient for possible development of post traumatic arthrosis Return to Lower Extremity Index

