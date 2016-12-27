індивідуальне завдання до лабораторної № 5

Індивідуальні завдання до лабораторної роботи 5 «Розрахунок та побудова профілю кулачкового механізму» . Виконати розрахун...
8 Коливальний рух 90 20 120 9 80 30 130 10 130 40 100 11 140 50 90 12 150 25 85 13 160 15 95 14 170 10 110 15 180 0 120 16...
17 Зворотно – поступальний рух 105 55 125 18 115 45 120 19 125 35 115 20 135 25 135 21 145 20 90 22 155 12 70 23 165 10 65...
  1. 1. Індивідуальні завдання до лабораторної роботи 5 «Розрахунок та побудова профілю кулачкового механізму» . Виконати розрахунок параметрів та побудувати профіль плоского кулачкового механізму в середовищі «AutoCAD» згідно приведеним нижче даним. Файл з готовим креслення переслати на перевірку в форматі .dxf . Завдання вибирати згідно списку групи. № п/п Тип штовхача Фазові кути ,град Закон руху штовхача на ділянках підйому та опускання (φ1 і φ4)φ1 φ2 φ3 1 Зворотно – поступальний рух 90 30 90 2 120 0 90 3 100 20 120 4 90 90 90 5 120 60 100 6 110 70 95 7 100 80 75
  2. 2. 8 Коливальний рух 90 20 120 9 80 30 130 10 130 40 100 11 140 50 90 12 150 25 85 13 160 15 95 14 170 10 110 15 180 0 120 16 95 65 140
  3. 3. 17 Зворотно – поступальний рух 105 55 125 18 115 45 120 19 125 35 115 20 135 25 135 21 145 20 90 22 155 12 70 23 165 10 65 24 175 0 110 25 85 45 150

