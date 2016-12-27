лабораторна робота 5 вправа 14 калькулятор auto cad

Лабораторна робота 5 Вправа 15 Основи виконання розрахунків за допомогою калькулятора AutoCAD Теоретичний матеріал. Виклик...
Вверху калькулятора розташована панель інструментів з 7-ю кнопками: 1.- CLEAR (очищення поля введення); 2.- CLEAR HISTORY ...
Під панеллю інструментів розташовані журнал і поле введення. У журналі зберігаються і виводяться попередні обчислення. Дан...
Виконайте приведені нижче операції: Включіть режим ORTНO і запустіть команду LINE : Виберіть початкову точку відрізку. Пер...
Використання координат У виразі для команди можна використати координати. Вони показуються у квадратних дужках. Припустимо...
На кресленні по запитах вкажіть послідовно усі три сторони трикутника. Аналогічно можна задавати в рівняннях і інші точки ...
Plt(p1,p2,t) Визначає точку на відрізку, що сполучає точки р1 і р2. Визначувана точка ділить відрізок відносно t, починаюч...
  1. 1. Лабораторна робота 5 Вправа 15 Основи виконання розрахунків за допомогою калькулятора AutoCAD Теоретичний матеріал. Виклик калькулятора командою «QUICKCALC» Технічні креслення, створювані в середовищі «AutoCAD», часто вимагають виконання додаткових математичних обчислень. Для цього можна використати: - зовнішній калькулятор; - калькулятор AutoCAD, працюючий по команді 'cal; - Quick Calculator в AutoCAD, працюючий по команді 'qc або qc. Вивести калькулятор на екран як палітру можна декількома способами : - запустити команду quickcalc (qc) з командного рядка; - вибрати команду Tools - Quickcalc; - натиснути клавіші CTRL+8. Щоб запустити калькулятор, як вікно в прозорому режимі під час виконання команди, треба набрати 'QUICKCALC або 'QC. Калькулятор (рис. 1) має чотири панелі, що розкриваються. Вони дозволяють виконувати повний діапазон операцій. Використання калькулятора "ШвидкКальк" Окрім основних функцій наукових калькуляторів, калькулятор " ШвидкКальк" включає геометричні функції, змінні і виконує перетворення одиниць виміру. На відміну від більшості Замість цього складається вираження, яке можна легко редагувати. Після закінчення натисніть знак рівності (=) або натисніть клавішу Enter. Пізніше цей вираз можна витягнути з області журналу, змінити, а потім виконати перерахунок результатів. Використовуючи калькулятор ШвидКальк, можна виконувати наступні дії. - Виконання математичних і тригонометричних розрахунків - Звернення до раніше виконаних розрахунків для переоцінки, а також їх перегляд - Використання калькулятора разом з палітрою властивостей для зміни властивостей об'єктів - Перетворення одиниць виміру. - Виконання геометричних розрахунків, пов'язаних з певними об'єктами. - Копіювання і вставка значень і виразів на палітру властивостей або в командний рядок, а також з палітри властивостей або з командного рядка. - Виконання розрахунків зі змішаними числами (що мають цілі і дробові частини), величинами у футах і дюймах. - Визначення, зберігання і використання змінних калькулятора - Використання геометричних функцій з команди «КАЛЬК».
  2. 2. Вверху калькулятора розташована панель інструментів з 7-ю кнопками: 1.- CLEAR (очищення поля введення); 2.- CLEAR HISTORY (очищення журналу); 3.- GET COORDINATES (отримання координат, вставити значення у командний рядок); 5.- DISTANCE BETWEEN TWO POINTS ( Визначити відстань між двома точками); 6.- ANGLE OF LINES DEFINED BY TWO POINTS ( Визначити кут між двома лініями); 7.- INTERSECTION OF TWO LINES DEFINED BY FOUR POINTS -Координати перетинання двох ліній які визначені чотирма точками
  3. 3. Під панеллю інструментів розташовані журнал і поле введення. У журналі зберігаються і виводяться попередні обчислення. Дані журналу можна помістити в заздалегідь очищене поле введення. Для цього треба двічі клацнути по рядку. На панелі NUMBER PAD (числа), Ви можете вводити значення і виконувати базові математичні операції, використовуючи звичайний для стандартних калькуляторів інтерфейс. Наукова панель SCIENTIFIC пропонує розширені функції, що знаходяться на наукових і інженерних калькуляторах. Панель UNITS CONVERSION (перетворення одиниць виміру) дозволяє перетворювати різні метричні і не метричні одиниці виміру. Панель VARIABLES (Змінні) дозволяє задати глобальні константи і змінні, які залишаються постійними для усіх креслень і сеансів програми AutoCAD. Всі значення автоматично запам'ятовуються в стеку, забезпечуючи легкий доступ до них для послідовних обчислень. Кнопки управління пам'яттю означають: MC - видалити з пам'яті; MR - викликати з пам'яті; MS - занести в пам'ять; M+ - додати до пам'яті. Вичислені значення можна вставити в командний рядок або передати їх у вікно властивостей об'єкту. Калькулятор AutoCAD може робити: - числові розрахунки; - обчислення, пов'язані з геометричними точками і векторами; - операції з геометричними функціями. Калькулятор підтримує усі об'єктні прив'язки і має власні функції, тобто є нескладною мовою програмування. У обчислюваних виразах можна використати змінні мови AutoLisp. Щоб запустити швидкий калькулятор, треба ввести в командному рядку qc;. Якщо вже виконується яка-небудь команда, то треба ввести 'qc;. Ті ж обчислення можна провести в командному рядку. Для цього треба набирати команди cal.и 'cal. Числові розрахунки В числових розрахунках використовується стандартний порядок дій. Спочатку визначається значення параметрів в дужках . А потім 3 множиться на це значення, потім робиться ділення на 5 і віднімається одиниця. Якщо команда 'cal; використовується в прозорому режимі, то AutoCAD вважає, що результат потрібен для креслення і вимагається вивести його в запрошенні. Припустимо, що треба накреслити горизонтальний відрізок. Довжина його має дорівнювати сумі двох відомих довжин інших відрізків.
  4. 4. Виконайте приведені нижче операції: Включіть режим ORTНO і запустіть команду LINE : Виберіть початкову точку відрізку. Перемістіть покажчик управо, щоб задати нульовий кут і отримати можливість застосувати безпосереднє введення відстані : А тепер те ж саме виконайте на швидкому калькуляторі: - запустіть команду «line» і вкажіть першу точку; - у відповідь на другий запит введіть команду виклику калькулятора 'qc; - введіть в поле введення калькулятора числа і натисніть «APPLY»; - встановіть режим «ORTHO», перемістіть покажчик миші і натисніть «ENTER». Нехай нам треба викреслити відрізок, довжина якого дорівнює довжині вже наявного на кресленні відрізку. Тоді при завданні другої точки команди line треба виконати наступні дії: - запустити калькулятор по команді 'qc; - клацнути на кнопці DISTANCE BETWEEN TWO POINTS; - на кресленні вказати по точках прив'язки потрібну відстань; - в калькуляторі клацнути по кнопці «APPLY»; - перемістити покажчик миші і натиснути «ENTER». 
  5. 5. Використання координат У виразі для команди можна використати координати. Вони показуються у квадратних дужках. Припустимо, що треба накреслити відрізок під кутом 20о . Довжина його має дорівнювати сумі двох відомих довжин інших відрізків. Виконайте приведені нижче операції. Запустити команду «LINE» відрізок. Далі запустити в прозорому режимі команду 'qc: У зоні введення калькулятора введіть [@(50.1234+60.5678)<20] . Тут використовується відносна полярна координата. Радіус дорівнює сумі двох чисел. Подивіться в рядок команд. Калькулятор перетворив цей вираз в абсолютні декартові координати другої точки. Використання об'єктних прив'язок Об'єктні прив'язки можна використати в якості складової частини виразу в команді «qc». Якщо ввести вираз і натиснути клавішу «ENTER», то AutoCAD послідовно запропонує ввести параметрі об'єктів для кожної прив'язки, вказаної у виразі. Одна з найбільш поширених задач, де застосовується об'єктна прив'язка, є пошук середньої точки. Нехай треба побудувати відрізок, що бере початок в середній точці ребра трикутника. Кінцева точка відрізку має бути розміщена в центрі мас трикутника. Після вказівки першої точки, запустіть калькулятор. У полі введення треба набрати формулу для другої точки: (mid+mid+mid) /3.
  6. 6. На кресленні по запитах вкажіть послідовно усі три сторони трикутника. Аналогічно можна задавати в рівняннях і інші точки прив’язки. Щоб вичислити довжинувідрізку, можна використати функцію abs. Калькулятор може бути застосований також в палітрі властивостей «PROPERTIES» в доступних текстових полях. Значення цих полів можуть бути задані або математичними виразами, або через запуск операцій з панелі інструментів. Використання математичних функцій Калькулятор вичислює багато математичних функцій: Функція Опис Sin(кута) Визначає синус кута Cos(кута) Визначає косинус кута Tang(кута ) Визначає тангенс кута Asin(число) Визначає арксинус дійсного числа Acos(число) Визначає арккосинус дійсного числа Atan(число) Визначає арктангенс дійсного числа Ln(число) Визначає натуральний логарифм дійсного числа Exp(число) Визначає експоненту дійсного числа Exp10(число) Підводить 10 в вказану степінь Sqr(число) Визначає квадрат дійсного числа Sqrt(число) Визначає квадратний корінь дійсного числа Abs(число) Визначає абсолютно значення дійсного числа (модуль) Використовується для визначення довжини відрізка Round(число) Округлюючи число до найближчого цілого Trunk(число) Визначає цілу частку, відкидаючи дробову R2d(кута) Перетворює радіани в градуси D2r(кута) Перетворює градуси в радіани pi Повертає константу 3.1415926 Використання спеціальних функцій В командах QC и CAL можна використовувати спеціальні функції. При завданні точок в функціях частіше всього вказують точки прив’язки. Функцію CUR можна використовувати для завдання любої точки на екрані. Вектор — це направлений відрізок. Він визначається через прирощення координат deltaX и deltaY. Функція Опис Rad Повертає радіус виділеного об'єкту Cur Повертає вказану точку @ Повертає точку, яка розраховувалася останньою Vec(p1,p2) Обчислює вектор з точки р1 до точки р2 Vec1(p1,p2) Обчислює одиничний вектор з точки р1 до точки р2 Pld(p1,p2,d) Визначає точку на відрізку, що сполучає точки р1 і р2. Визначувана точка знаходиться на відстані d одиниць від точки р1.Якщо задана відстань 0.327, то визначається точка, віддалена від р1 на 0.327 одиниць.
  7. 7. Plt(p1,p2,t) Визначає точку на відрізку, що сполучає точки р1 і р2. Визначувана точка ділить відрізок відносно t, починаючи з точки р1. Якщо задано відношення 0.45, то визначається точка, віддалена від р1 на величинучисла 0.45 на відстані між р1 і р2. Dist(p1,p2) Обчислює відстань між точками р1 и р2 Dp1(p,p1,p2) Обчислює відстань від точки р до відрізка, якій проходить через точки р1 и р2. ang(p1,p2) Обчислює кут між віссю абсцис Х і лінією, що проходить через точки р1 і р2. Ang(v) Обчислює кут між віссю абсцис Х і заданим вектором v. Прикладом вектору могло б бути вираження (end - end), в якому вказуються дві кінцеві точки відрізку ang(a,p1,p2) Обчислює кут між відрізками, один з яких сполучає точки а і р1, а другий - точки а і р2 (точка а - вершина кута) ill(p1,p2,p3,p4) Знаходить точку перетину двох відрізків : один відрізок сполучає точки р1 і р2, а другий - точки р3 і р4. Функція скороченого виду Скорочена форма Опис dee dist(end,end) Відстань між двома кінцевими точками ille ill(end,end,end,end) Перетин двох ліній, проведених через чотири кінцеві точки mee (end+end)/2 Середина відрізку, що сполучає дві кінцеві точки nee nor(end,end) Одиничний вектор в площині XY, нормальний до двох кінцевих точок rad rad Радіус вибраного кола, дуги або дуги полілінії vee vec(end,end) Вектор від однієї кінцевої точки до іншої vee1 vec1(end,end) Одиничний вектор в направленні від однієї кінцевої точки до іншої

