1 Лабораторна робота №5 Використання САЕ – модуля для побудови профілю кулачка Вправа 14. Проектування кулачкового механіз...
2 Тиснемо на піктограму « Толкатель ». Відкриється діалогове вікно, де треба вибрати тип штовхача: Вибираємо тип – з прямо...
3 Після натиснення <вперед> переходимо в модель. Розміщуємо ескіз кулачка та графіки зміни законів переміщень, швидкостей ...
лабораторна робота 5 вправа 13 проектування кулачкового механізму

  1. 1. 1 Лабораторна робота №5 Використання САЕ – модуля для побудови профілю кулачка Вправа 14. Проектування кулачкового механізму Розглянемо використання модуля AutoCADу для розрахунку і побудови кулачкового механізму. Крок 1 Створимо новий файл креслення і далі введемо за допомогою курсору з спадаючого меню: Вміст, Кулачки і натиснемо клавішу <Enter> чи клацнемо мишею на піктограмі. З'явиться діалогове вікно вибору і розрахунку кулачкового механізму. Крок 2 Виберіть вкладку круговий кулачок і задайте тип кулачка за зразком нижче. Кількість оборотів зміните на n = 260, та напрямок його обертання . Далі виберіть далі вкладку «Витягнуть» (що зумовить відповідну форму конструкції кулачка) , і натисніть <вперед>: Крок 3 На наступному етапі вибираємо тип штовхача і далі задаємося його параметрами.
  2. 2. 2 Тиснемо на піктограму « Толкатель ». Відкриється діалогове вікно, де треба вибрати тип штовхача: Вибираємо тип – з прямолінійним зворотно - поступальним рухом по діалоговому вікну нижче, за допомогою курсору. Натискаємо вкладку <вперед> двічі, до появи діалогового вікна : У цьому діалоговому вікні вибираємо значення фазових кутів : видалення штовхача ( рух до гори) , далекого вистою ( зупинка в верхньому положенні) , повернення штовхача і ближнього вистою. Значення потрібних параметрів приведені в прикладі.
  3. 3. 3 Після натиснення <вперед> переходимо в модель. Розміщуємо ескіз кулачка та графіки зміни законів переміщень, швидкостей та прискорень а також табличні параметри в просторі моделі . Рис. 1. Варіант виконання вправи « Побудова кулачкового механізму»

