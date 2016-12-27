лабораторна робота 4 вправа 12

Лабораторна робота №4 Тема: Трьохмірні твердотільні і пустотілі об’єкти в AutoCAD. Побудова тіл способом обертання. Вправа...
4. Побудова осей x, y для майбутньої двомірної моделі рис. 1– об’єкт 1. Встановлення ОSNAP на середину і перетин. 5. Побуд...
Обравши піктограму “обертання ” викликаємо об’єкт 2 і повертаємо його навколо вісі 1, - отримуємо тіло 5 на рис. 3 . 8. От...
13. Викликаємо команду тонування і встановивши позначку на матеріал і photo real → фарбуємо (рис. 4) 14. Викликавши панель...
  1. 1. Лабораторна робота №4 Тема: Трьохмірні твердотільні і пустотілі об’єкти в AutoCAD. Побудова тіл способом обертання. Вправа 12 . Обертання 2D об’єкта на прикладі побудови вала . Ознайомлення з плаваючими панелями: “поверхні”, “Тонування”,”Огляд”,Вид”. Мета: Створення трьохмірної твердої і пустотілої моделей з різними способами їх відтворення. 1. Створення нового файлу креслення в робочому середовищі AutoCAD , встановлення лімітів креслення формату А-4. 2. Розділення робочого середовища на 2 видових екрана. Вид → Видові екрани → Нові види →2 вертикальні екрани →3D→ Вид зверху → Юзвид (рис. 1.) 3. Виклик панелі “малювання” : Використаємо піктограму «відрізок» Рис. 1
  2. 2. 4. Побудова осей x, y для майбутньої двомірної моделі рис. 1– об’єкт 1. Встановлення ОSNAP на середину і перетин. 5. Побудова першого і другого об’єктів обертання за допомогою команди полілінія рис. 2– об’єкти 2 , 3 . 4. Виклик панелі інструментів ”Тіла”. 6. Створення твердої поверхні за допомогою команди “обертання” рис. 2, по такій схемі: а) після вибору піктограми обертання - обираємо об’єкт 3 на рис. 1 - і обертаємо його навколо вісі 1 на 230º. Діалог командної строки починається так: Command: _revolve Select objects: 1 found Specify start point for axis of revolution or define axis by [Object/X (axis)/Y (axis)]: Specify Object Specify angle of revolution <360>: 230 7. Викликаємо панель “Поверхні”: Рис. 2 Рис. 3
  3. 3. Обравши піктограму “обертання ” викликаємо об’єкт 2 і повертаємо його навколо вісі 1, - отримуємо тіло 5 на рис. 3 . 8. Отримуємо ряд з трьохмірних об’єктів як показано на рис. 4. 9. Змінюємо вигляд робочого екрану , або листа ( на друк) - встановлюючи 3 видових екрана : ЮВ – ЮЗ - СВ (по схемі з вищеописаного пункту 2 ). 10. Викликаємо панель ”Тонування”: і за допомогою піктограми “приховування” отримуємо першу групу об’єктів як приведено на рис. 4. 11. Далі за допомогою піктограми, і діалогового вікна , змінюємо фон забарвлення у другому вікні — як на рис. 4 12. Викликавши вікно” матеріали “обираємо вид зафарбовування створеного об’єкту (рис.5): Materials Library → вибір шаблона → Important → ok →Attach → вибір об’єкту за допомогою рамки → ok Рис. 4 Рис. 5
  4. 4. 13. Викликаємо команду тонування і встановивши позначку на матеріал і photo real → фарбуємо (рис. 4) 14. Викликавши панель змінюємо точку огляду об’єкта. 15. Переводимо модель на лист 1 і лист 2 в різних за тонованих видах. Рис.6

