1 Лабораторна робота № 4 Вправа 11 – Побудова заготовки шківа. У даній вправі студенти мають створити об'ємну модель шківа...
2 Приведений нижче малюнок ілюструє, яким чином відраховуються кути в AutoCAD. 1. В панелі „Креслення” натисніть кнопку „П...
3 Отриманий малюнок повинен виглядати подібно зображеному нижче: Один з кутів контуру необхідно скругліти за допомогою ком...
4 5. Для повтору команди ФАСКА потрібно натиснути ENTER. На даному кроці необхідно вибрати лінії, як показано на наступном...
5 Для зміни точки зору і видалення невидимих ліній У заключній частині вправи ви маєте розглянути модель у тривимірному пр...
6 Команда „СКРОЙ” дозволяє відобразити модель з вилученими невидимими лініями. Після цього можна буде розглянути суцільну ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

лабораторна робота 4 вправа 11 шків

58 views

Published on

1

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
58
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

лабораторна робота 4 вправа 11 шків

  1. 1. 1 Лабораторна робота № 4 Вправа 11 – Побудова заготовки шківа. У даній вправі студенти мають створити об'ємну модель шківа шляхом побудови двовимірного профілю даної деталі й обертання його для одержання тривимірного тіла. Вправа складається з чотирьох коротких процедур:  Створення файлу малюнка на базі шаблона  Побудова профілю шківа за допомогою полілінії  Створення моделі тіла обертання  Зміна точки зору і видалення невидимих ліній Для створення файлу малюнка Файл lesson04.dwt є шаблоном малюнка AutoCAD, що містить ряд попередніх установок параметрів малюнка, що необхідні для виконання даної вправи. З метою скорочення кількості необхідних для виконання даної вправи дій рекомендується створити новий малюнок на базі шаблона lesson04.dwt. Після запуску AutoCAD варто створити новий файл на базі шаблона в такий спосіб: 1 З меню "Файл" вибрати "Новий". 2 В діалоговому вікні "Створення нового креслення " натиснути кнопку " По шаблону". 3 В списку " Виберете шаблон" вибрати файл lesson04.dwt і натиснути кнопку "OK". AutoCAD створює новий малюнок на базі шаблона lesson04.dwt. Область малюнка повинна бути порожньою. Для побудови профілю шківа Полілінія складається з безперервної серії сегментів (відрізків і дуг), оброблюваних AutoCAD як єдиний об'єкт. У даній вправі ви маєте побудувати профіль шківа за допомогою полілінії, а потім створити твердотільну модель шляхом обертання побудованого профілю. Точки сегментів полілінії будуть задаватися в полярних координатах, причому кожен наступний сегмент буде починатися в кінцевій крапці попереднього. Про полярні координати Полярні координати задають відстань і кут у площині XY, розділені символом (<). Вони можуть бути абсолютними або відносними. Оскільки в даній вправі використовуються відносніполярнікоординати, то варто вводити символ (@) для вказівки, що наступний сегмент починається в поточній точці.
  2. 2. 2 Приведений нижче малюнок ілюструє, яким чином відраховуються кути в AutoCAD. 1. В панелі „Креслення” натисніть кнопку „ПОЛІЛІНІЯ”. Ця кнопка виглядає так: Відповіді на запити системи, що ви повинні вводити в командному рядку, виділені напівжирним шрифтом, наприклад: Правый верхний угол <12.0000,9.0000>: 16,12 Примітка: Необхідно натискати ENTER після введення кожної відповіді на запит AutoCAD. От точки: 1,2 ДУга/Замкни/Полуширина/ДЛина/ОТМени/Ширина/<Конечная точка сегмента>: @1<270 У такий же спосіб потрібно ввести й інші точки полілінії, натискаючи ENTER після введення кожної пари координат. Якщо при введенні координат була допущена помилка, то можна скасувати останній побудований сегмент, увівши о (Отмени). <Конечная точка сегмента>: @1<0 <Конечная точка сегмента>: @1<270 <Конечная точка сегмента>: @.35<0 <Конечная точка сегмента>: @1.1<90 <Конечная точка сегмента>: @0.1<180 <Конечная точка сегмента>: @0.2<90 <Конечная точка сегмента>: @0.5<180 <Конечная точка сегмента>: @0.7<90 <Конечная точка сегмента>: З (замкни)
  3. 3. 3 Отриманий малюнок повинен виглядати подібно зображеному нижче: Один з кутів контуру необхідно скругліти за допомогою команди СОПРЯГИ. 2. В панелі „Редагування” натисніть кнопку „Закруглення”. Ця кнопка виглядає так: ПОЛилиния/РАДиус/РЕЖим<Выберите первый объект>: рад Введите радиус сопряжения <0.0000>: 0.125 3. Для повтору команди „СОПРЯГИ” натисніть ENTER. На наступному малюнку показані сегменти, які необхідно сполучити: ПОЛилиния/РАДиус/РЕЖим<Выберите первый объект>: Виберіть відрізок (1) Выберите второй объект: Виберіть відрізок (2) Після цього потрібно зняти фаску з одного з кутів. Про команду ФАСКА Команда ФАСКА схожа на команду СОПРЯГИ, але на відміну від неї не округляє кути, а зрізує по прямій. Замість радіуса сполучення задається відстань від кута. 4. В панелі „Редагування” натисніть кнопку „Фаска” Ця кнопка виглядає так: ПОЛилиния/Длина/Угол/РЕЖим/Метод<Выберите первый отрезок>: д Первая длина фаски <0.0000>: 0.125 Вторая длина фаски <0.0000>: Для прийняття значення за замовченням достатньо натиснути ENTER.
  4. 4. 4 5. Для повтору команди ФАСКА потрібно натиснути ENTER. На даному кроці необхідно вибрати лінії, як показано на наступному малюнку: ПОЛилиния/Длина/Угол/РЕЖим/Метод<Выберите первый отрезок>: Виберіть відрізок (1) Выберите второй отрезок: Виберіть відрізок (2) Для створення моделі тіла обертання Для створення тіла обертання необхідно задати контур і вісь, навколо якої воно буде обертатися. Вісь обертання можна спеціально намалювати для цього у виді лінії, а можна просто вказати дві крапки уявлюваної осі, як це робиться в даній вправі. 1 З меню "Вид" вибрати "Панелі". 2 В діалоговому вікні "Панелі" вибрати панель "Тіла". 3 В діалоговому вікні "Панелі" натиснути кнопку "Закрити". AutoCAD виводить на екран панель "Тіла". Виберіть для неї підходяще місце на екрані і відбуксируйте туди. 4 В панелі "Тіла" натиснути кнопку "Обертати". Ця кнопка виглядає так: Выберите объекты: Виберіть полілінію Выберите объекты: Для завершення вибору об’єктів натисніть ENTER Ось вращения - Объект/X/Y/<Начальная точка оси>: 1,2.5 Конечная точка оси: 2,2.5 Щоб можна було побачити, що отримане тіло дійсно є суцільним, можна повернути перетин на кут, менший за 360 градусів. У результаті вийде модель, розсічена під заданим кутом. Угол вращения <полный круг>: 225 Отримана модель на виді в плані повинна виглядати подібно зображеної нижче.
  5. 5. 5 Для зміни точки зору і видалення невидимих ліній У заключній частині вправи ви маєте розглянути модель у тривимірному просторі і відобразити її з вилученими невидимими лініями, що поліпшує сприйняття. Про команду „ТЗРЕНИЯ” Ця команда служить для зміни точки зору, з якої розглядається малюнок. Точка зору задається координатами X, Y і Z. У даній вправі модель буде розглядатися з точки, розташованої на 3 одиниці уздовж осі X, 3 одиниці вниз по осі Y і 1 одиницю нагору по осі Z, як показано на наступному малюнку. 1. В командному рядку ввести тзрения Поверни/<Точка зрения> <0.0000,0.0000,1.0000>: 3,-3,1 Отриманий малюнок повинний виглядати подібно зображеному нижче.
  6. 6. 6 Команда „СКРОЙ” дозволяє відобразити модель з вилученими невидимими лініями. Після цього можна буде розглянути суцільну структуру отриманого твердотільного об'єкта. 2. З меню "Вид" вибрати пункт "Панелі", а потім вибрати панель "Тонування". AutoCAD виводить на екран панель "Тонування". Виберіть для неї підходяще місце на екрані і відбуксируйте туди. 3. В діалоговому вікні "Панелі" натиснути кнопку "Закрити". 4. В панелі "Тонування" натиснути кнопку "Сховати лінії". Ця кнопка виглядає в так: AutoCAD перемальовує модель і відображає її знову з вилученими невидимими лініями. Отриманий малюнок повинний виглядати подібно зображеному нижче. При виконанні даноi вправи застосованіi наступні поняття, режими, команди і функції: ПОЛІЛІНІЯ, Полярні координати ФАСКА, ОБЕРТАТИ, ТОЧКА ЗОРУ (ТЗРЕНИЯ), СХОВАТИ.

×