Лабораторна робота № 4 Вправа 10 Тема: Тривимірні твердотілі і каркасні об’єкти в AutoCAD. Побудова тіл способом тиснення....
3. Виклик панелі “малювання” : Варіант 4. Побудова осьової для майбутньої двомірної моделі рис. 1. – об’єкт 1. 5. Встановл...
7. Виклик панелі інструментів ”Тіла”. Варіант і 8. Створення твердої 3-D поверхні за допомогою команди “тиснення” рис. 2, ...
Діалог в командному рядку буде мати наступну послідовність: Command: _extrude Select objects: 1 found Select objects: Spec...
11. На запит команди “розрізу”- яку частину після перерізу ми залишаємо - позначимо довільну точку 8 на лівій половиніоб’є...
16. . Викликавши панель змінюємо точку огляду об’єкта. 17. Переводимо модель на лист 1 і лист 2 в різних видах, проводимо ...
лабораторна робота 4 вправа 10

  1. 1. Лабораторна робота № 4 Вправа 10 Тема: Тривимірні твердотілі і каркасні об’єкти в AutoCAD. Побудова тіл способом тиснення. Витискування 2D об’єкта на прикладі побудови пресформи . Ознайомлення та використання панелей: “Поверхні”, “Тонування”, ”Огляд”, Вид”. Мета: Створення тривимірної твердої моделі різними способами її відтворення. 1. Створення нового файлу креслення в робочому середовищі AutoCAD , 2. Встановлення лімітів креслення формату А-4. 2. Розділення робочого середовища на 2 видових екрана. Вид→Видові екрани→Нові види→2 вертикальні екрани→3D→Вид зверху→ЮВвид (рис.1)
  2. 2. 3. Виклик панелі “малювання” : Варіант 4. Побудова осьової для майбутньої двомірної моделі рис. 1. – об’єкт 1. 5. Встановлення об'єктної прив'язки “ОSNAP” пункти “середина” і “конточка”. 6. Побудова початкового об’єкту тиснення за допомогою команди «полілінія» рис. 1. – об’єкт 2.
  3. 3. 7. Виклик панелі інструментів ”Тіла”. Варіант і 8. Створення твердої 3-D поверхні за допомогою команди “тиснення” рис. 2, по такій схемі: - після вибору піктограми «Тиснення» обираємо об’єкт 3 та витискуємо його на глибину 70 мм. 1 2 3 Рис.1 Рис.2
  4. 4. Діалог в командному рядку буде мати наступну послідовність: Command: _extrude Select objects: 1 found Select objects: Specify height of extrusion or [Path]: 70 9. Викликати панель інструментів “Тверді” за допомогою якої обираємо піктограму “ розріз”- для створення перерізу на об’єкті. Піктограма “ розріз” 10. За допомогою заданих вище обмежень (“середина”,”конточка”) обираємо три точки - 5,6,7 (рис. 4) для майбутньої площини перерізу. Рис.3 4 5 6 7 Рис.4
  5. 5. 11. На запит команди “розрізу”- яку частину після перерізу ми залишаємо - позначимо довільну точку 8 на лівій половиніоб’єкта (рис. 5). 12. Отримавши тримірну деталь з перерізом , використаємо команду “сховати” - з панелі “Тонування”. ( рис. 6) 13. Викликаємо піктограму колір площин і змінюємо об’єкт на різнокольоровий. 14. Змінюємо колір ребер об’єкта за наступною командою: 15. За допомогою команди ” зсув площин” розширюємо верхню частину деталі 9 на 10 мм 8 Рис. 5. 9 Рис.6
  6. 6. 16. . Викликавши панель змінюємо точку огляду об’єкта. 17. Переводимо модель на лист 1 і лист 2 в різних видах, проводимо операцію підготовки на друк.

