Curso: EDIFICACIONES Tema : DOMÓTICA Y CCTV Docente: Arq°Iván Paredes del Campo 2016
CONTENIDO 1. DOMÓTICA Y CIRCUITO CERRADO DE TELEVISIÓN CCTV
DOMÓTICA CONCEPTOS
Definiciones ¿QUE ES DOMÓTICA? Se llama domótica al conjunto de sistemas capaces de automatizar una vivienda, aportando se...
Un sistema domótico es capaz de recoger información proveniente de unos sensores o entradas, procesarla y emitir órdenes a...
Control total sobre todo movimiento a través del panel de mando
Esquema gráfico en 3D sobre la injerencia e influencia de la domótica instalada
Esquema gráfico en 3D sobre la injerencia e influencia de la domótica instalada
VENTAJAS COMPARATIVAS EN EL USO DE LA DOMÓTICA Eficiencia energética Esta solución nos permite ahorrar hasta un 20% del co...
CARACTERÍSTICAS DE UNA INSTALACIÓN DOMÓTICA El sistema domótico ofrece una amplia gama de aplicaciones tales como: •Seguri...
VENTAJAS DE LA DOMÓTICA Entre las principales ventajas que ofrece la domótica se puede mencionar a los siguientes: •Contri...
DESVENTAJAS DE LA DOMÓTICA Entre las desventajas que ofrece la domótica se puede mencionar a los siguientes: • La inversió...
GRADOS DE INTELIGENCIA DE UNA INSTALACIÓN DOMÓTICA • Existen diferentes clasificaciones de casas inteligentes y estas está...
CIRCUITOCERRADO DE TELEVISIÓN CCTV DEFINICIÓN CARACTERÍSTICAS USOS Y APLICACIONES VENTAJAS
En la «moderna arquitectura de control de edificios», la incorporación del circuito cerrado de televisión (CCTV) es indisp...
Definición ¿QUE ES UN CCTV? CCTV es una sigla en inglés “Closed Circuit TeleVisión” que traducido al español es “circuito ...
CARACTERÍSTICAS ¿CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL CCTV? El sistema se caracteriza por ser cerrado, lo cual indica que las imágenes grab...
USOS Y APLICACIONES CCTV Las cámaras se encuentran fijas en puntos específicos y, de ser un sistema moderno las cámaras pu...
FUNCION PRINCIPAL DEL CCTV Es vigilar determinados espacios que pueden ser públicos o privados para mantener la seguridad ...
DEBE DE HABER CÁLCULO VISUAL Y ÁNGULOS DE ENFOQUES Interiores, exteriores, jardines y pavimentos
ZONAS EXTERIORES O COMPLEMENTARIAS COLOCACIÓN DE CÁMARAS EN ZONAS COMUNES
Domótica y cctv. curso edificación iván paredes del campo soc per bienes raices - final 2016

×