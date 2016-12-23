Nestlé Product Technology Center, Beauvais 21. Century freezer The ultimate freezer CONFIDENTIAL This document is the prop...
Nestlé Product Technology Center, Beauvais Background  Trade demands Increasingly the trade is demanding In-store units t...
Nestlé Product Technology Center, Beauvais  The CB design Designed by Nestlé Premier September 2005 CONFIDENTIAL This doc...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Brief CB freezer_V1

15 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
15
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Brief CB freezer_V1

  1. 1. Nestlé Product Technology Center, Beauvais 21. Century freezer The ultimate freezer CONFIDENTIAL This document is the property of the Industrial Property Owner and may not be copied or disclosed to others without proper authorization 1.
  2. 2. Nestlé Product Technology Center, Beauvais Background  Trade demands Increasingly the trade is demanding In-store units that have a high level of o Design (Attractiveness) o Flexibility/ Small footprint o Volume o Electricity economy (Low energy consumption)  Consumer demands The consumer is bombarded with hundreds and hundreds of visual impressions as soon as the consumer enters a shop. Therefore, it is necessary to create an in-store unit that attracts attention and that makes it easy for the consumer to locate IC in the shop and to choose a product once in front of the freezer!  Society demands With an increasing focus on the environment societies are becoming increasingly hostile towards products that are not environmentally safe and economical. Further to this the energy prices are going up and products should therefore consume as little power as possible.  The Visimax The Visimax freezer from Unilever has succeeded in delivering on quite a few of the above mentioned needs and demands. Therefore the Visimax has become a major threat to Nestlés market position on Impulse IC in the Nordic and Euro region. Should Nesté win the court case, it will not have a positive effect on the Nordic market!! Objectives  To create a freezer that exceeds all known freezers on the following points o Design o Flexibility/Footprint o Volume o Electricity economy o Availability o Visibility o Attractiveness  Nestlé must optimize on the above in order to become the preferred partner in regard to in-store solutions.  Nestlé should develop a completely new freezer concept that is NOT a “me to Visimax” product. New asset characteristics  The design as seen in drawings from art design (See below), but with same identity as Oscar and Xpulse, not necessarily the shape. Identity is the word - It should be as accepted as the Oscar / Xpulse . Shapes parallel to SMEG refrigerators double curved soft shapes, almost a little bit retro.  Key word is lightness. It is a relatively large unit, as are the Visimax, and the VisiMax looks big and heavy. Our new design should look light and in no way "heavy"  The top box can be taken of, it has its own refrigeration system.  The cabinet is in 2 widths: small and medium  The unit is internal divided in three compartments lengthwise in order to provide cooling. I will explain in a sketch later.  There should be internal light.  Volume requirements: Should be able to contain at least 26 products! CONFIDENTIAL This document is the property of the Industrial Property Owner and may not be copied or disclosed to others without proper authorization 2.
  3. 3. Nestlé Product Technology Center, Beauvais  The CB design Designed by Nestlé Premier September 2005 CONFIDENTIAL This document is the property of the Industrial Property Owner and may not be copied or disclosed to others without proper authorization 3.

×