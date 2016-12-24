Catherine Gamil Mahfouz Shoubra-Masr, Cairo m: 01228618194 catherine.gamil21@yahoo.com Objective To take the role of provi...
  1. 1. Catherine Gamil Mahfouz Shoubra-Masr, Cairo m: 01228618194 catherine.gamil21@yahoo.com Objective To take the role of providing the consumers with high-quality and safe food products, through being a part of a respectful company as food safety specialist. Education  Graduted from : University of Cairo– Faculty of Veterinary Medicine 2016  Grade : Good Courses  HIGHFIELD FOOD SAFETY LEVEL 4 From vetbbook  ISO 22000 IMPLEMENTATION From vetbook(from 7 August till 18 August 2016)  HACCP IMPLEMENTATION From vetbook(from 27 July till 4 August 2016)  GOOD MANUFACTURING PRACTICE
  2. 2. From vetbook(24 July till 26 July 2016) Language Skills  Arabic : Mother Tongue  English : very Good command of writing and speaking Computer Skills  Microsoft office .  Internet browsing. Personal Skills  Strong team player with needed collaboration skills to work in team  Willing to learn  Work under pressure  Insisting on Goal  Excellent problem solving skills. Personal Data  Date Of Birth : 21 of July, 1992  Nationality : Egyptian  Martial status :single Activities  Performs regular volunteering service in my church. Interests and hobbies Reading and listening to classical music.

