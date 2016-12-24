B102_Greig

Improving the usability of a University Library web site: user research, analysis, design and usability testing Catherine ...
Project background & aims • Glasgow University Library web site & third-party catalogue web application • Improve usabilit...
Before re-design: 2 ‘home’ pages before
Methodology Four pillars: user types, user tasks, content & current problems
User & stakeholder investigation • Library staff interviews • Training sessions for students by Library staff • User Quick...
Analysis: main problems • Often used items not prominent • Library item searches confusing • Information hard to find (use...
• Interviews, training sessions • Tasks Quickpoll: open question - quantitative data • 25 recurring tasks • 50% 'search fo...
Design: wireframes • User tasks • Home page items • Web conventions • Frequency of use per task By Many easy to find By Fe...
Design: wireframes
Three designs • Three different information layouts • Three different colour schemes • Implemented using fully accessible ...
Three designs 3 designs
Staff and User Panel feedback Library staff: feedback on 3 designs info layout 1 preferred User Panel: feedback on design ...
Modified design home page modified
Search forms for Library items books, journals, etc.
Discount usability testing • Aim: test home page & search forms (book, journal, etc.) • Budget max £500 • Pre-defined task...
Discount usability testing: set-up Meeting room, 2 observers, projector observer observer participant
Results of usability testing (1) • Information Architecture & design effective • Labels and grouping clear – few added/cha...
Results of usability testing (2) • Underlying issues identified: • How to research a topic • Understanding a journal artic...
Final design Content added to address underlying issues 'Can we help?' 'Ten seconds top tips' 'UG/PG support' 'after'
Challenges • Consultation culture • Library had no previous usability projects • Limited budget & resources • Academic yea...
Lessons learned • Quickpolls & User Panel effective (research, first cut) • User research powerful in getting Library staf...
  1. 1. Improving the usability of a University Library web site: user research, analysis, design and usability testing Catherine Brys (catherinebrys@yahoo.co.uk) Morag Greig (m.greig@lib.gla.ac.uk) University of Glasgow
  2. 2. Project background & aims • Glasgow University Library web site & third-party catalogue web application • Improve usability & accessibility • Re-design organisation-centered web site into user-centered (task-centered) site
  3. 3. Before re-design: 2 ‘home’ pages before
  4. 4. Methodology Four pillars: user types, user tasks, content & current problems
  5. 5. User & stakeholder investigation • Library staff interviews • Training sessions for students by Library staff • User Quickpolls: problems, tasks • Web User Panel: problems • User Observation sessions: problems in context
  6. 6. Analysis: main problems • Often used items not prominent • Library item searches confusing • Information hard to find (users & Lib staff) • Grouping and labels (acronyms, jargon, organisation-centered site) • Presentation: unattractive, cluttered
  7. 7. • Interviews, training sessions • Tasks Quickpoll: open question - quantitative data • 25 recurring tasks • 50% 'search for an item' 50% of items = books Analysis: tasks Task-centered home page & forms to search by item type ...
  8. 8. Design: wireframes • User tasks • Home page items • Web conventions • Frequency of use per task By Many easy to find By Few more hidden Frequent few clicks Easy to find and few clicks More hidden but few clicks Occasional more clicks Easy to find but more clicks More hidden & more clicks
  9. 9. Design: wireframes
  10. 10. Three designs • Three different information layouts • Three different colour schemes • Implemented using fully accessible templates • Consultation of Library staff: choice!
  11. 11. Three designs 3 designs
  12. 12. Staff and User Panel feedback Library staff: feedback on 3 designs info layout 1 preferred User Panel: feedback on design 1: • Too much info • Colours Work with graphic designer: • Colour scheme • Column layout ..
  13. 13. Modified design home page modified
  14. 14. Search forms for Library items books, journals, etc.
  15. 15. Discount usability testing • Aim: test home page & search forms (book, journal, etc.) • Budget max £500 • Pre-defined tasks • Criteria for selection participants – correlation • Round 1: 6 users; round 2: 5 users; round 3: disabled users • 'Dummy' links to try out ideas
  16. 16. Discount usability testing: set-up Meeting room, 2 observers, projector observer observer participant
  17. 17. Results of usability testing (1) • Information Architecture & design effective • Labels and grouping clear – few added/changed • Search for books, journals, etc.: new search forms effective – frequent tasks for many users
  18. 18. Results of usability testing (2) • Underlying issues identified: • How to research a topic • Understanding a journal article reference • 'Google effect' • Some undergraduates very impatient – don’t read labels on forms, just dive in .
  19. 19. Final design Content added to address underlying issues 'Can we help?' 'Ten seconds top tips' 'UG/PG support' 'after'
  20. 20. Challenges • Consultation culture • Library had no previous usability projects • Limited budget & resources • Academic year cycle • Involvement disabled students • Philosophy about student learning?
  21. 21. Lessons learned • Quickpolls & User Panel effective (research, first cut) • User research powerful in getting Library staff buy-in • Using high-fidelity prototypes & trying out ideas effective • Involving colleagues in usability testing: awareness; advocacy

