SALT event presentation

CURRENT EVENT For a final year university module I am currently working on an event with a group of five, this is my story...
Coming up with a theme…. • First things first was to pitch our ideas and choose the best one, they ranged from raw foods t...
The theme • The theme was chosen because we wanted to hold a gastronomic event which focuses around the food. • Salt is an...
The team!
Menu • We created a menu to fit with the salt theme which demonstrated different cooking techniques of using salt. • The m...
Marketing • Creating interest for the event through social media, a website and flyers. – use hyperlinks to check out the ...
Staffing • Allocating staff to specific positions in restaurant and kitchen • Training the staff for the event.
Drinks • Creating a drinks menu including a welcome cocktail and wine list. • Pisco Collins with blood orange, salted Camp...
Finance • Creating a P+L, including food costs, gross profit • Estimating sales • Managing deposits • Working out Break Ev...
Sponsorship • Reaching out to companies for products to help cut costs for event • Receiving sponsorship from Maldon Salt,...
Selling the tickets • Online booking system to book tickets and increased marketing to receive ticket sales • Tickets sold...
Managing the event • During the event I will be managing the kitchen, having staff to delegate to and managerial responsib...
