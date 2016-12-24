16CV CLEdwards

CURRICULUMVITAE Carol L. Edwards, C.R.N.A, Ph.D. 13907 Montfort Dr., Apt. 330 Dallas, TX ▪ Cell: 915-875-7610 Email: carol...
  1. 1. CURRICULUMVITAE Carol L. Edwards, C.R.N.A, Ph.D. 13907 Montfort Dr., Apt. 330 Dallas, TX ▪ Cell: 915-875-7610 Email: carollynnedwards@outlook.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/carol-l-edwards-crna-phd-b4651b7b?trk=nav_responsive_tab_profile OBJECTIVES  Evidence-based clinical practice in integrative advanced practice pain nursing.  Advance clinical knowledge and expertise to improve patient outcomes.  Facilitate the educational training of perioperative health care providers.  Support clinical trials to advance cutting-edge pharmaco-therapeutics. KEY ACHIEVEMENTS  Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist educator, researcher, and clinician.  Developed protocols and implemented funded clinical trial research as a principal investigator.  Speaker at local, state, and national nurse anesthesia meetings.  Medical writer for research, grants, thesis, publications, or pharmaceutical or scientific writings. EDUCATION  Ph.D. in Nursing 2005 University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO  Masters of Health Science 1985 Texas Wesleyan University, Fort Worth, TX  Bachelors of Science in Nursing 1982 University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, TX CLINICA L NURSE ANESTHESIA EXPERIENCE  University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX. 2014-2016  EM Care/Sierra Providence Medical Center, El Paso, TX 2012-2014  Covenant Hospital & Lamb Healthcare Center, Levelland, TX. 2010-2012  Nationwide Anesthesia, Inc. Locums in TX, VA, NM, CO, KY, VA, IA, NE  University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO.  Rose Health One Medical Center, Denver, CO.  St. Joseph Hospital, Denver, CO.  Baylor Medical Center-Ellis, County, Ennis, TX.  John Peter Smith/Tarrant County Hospital, Fort Worth, TX.  Harris Methodist HEB Hospital, Bedford, TX.  Arlington Memorial Hospital, Arlington, TX. 2001-2010 1996-2001 1998-2001 1993-1994 1995-1998 1993-1994 1988-1993 1987-1988 1986-1987 ACADEMIC EXPERIENCE  Medical Writer: o UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dept. of Anesthesiology, Dallas, TX 2016  Enhanced Recovery after Surgery: Researched evidence-based literature, developed annotated bibliography, collaborated on protocols with committee members, wrote policies, edited manuscripts, formatted for website publication  Coordinator, developer, editor, mentor, author for manuscripts National Board of Certification and Recertification of Nurse Anesthetists CPC Core Modules o The Mastocytosis Society, 2011  Wrote educational brochures as a volunteer for research and education committees o E-Vitro, Inc., Boulder, CO 2000
  2. 2. Carol L. Edwards, C.R.N.A, Ph.D. 2  Subject Matter Expert Peri-operative Online Course Manuals. o University of Colorado School of Nursing, Denver, CO, May-June 2000  Wrote online course: OTC/Herbal Medicines  Consultant: o Pressure Point Inc., 2016. Provided manuscript support for CEO o Martin & Jones PLLC Raleigh, NC, 2013. Subject matter expert for medical malpractice litigation. o Nurse anesthesia doctoral research support, 2016. Rita Barry, Patricia Gottschalk.  Principal Investigator Research: o Development and testing of a synthesized mid-range theory of nurse anesthetist job satisfaction: A random national survey. University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO. Principal Investigator, School of Nursing 2003-2005 o Anesthesiologists’ perceptions, beliefs, and attitudes about the preoperative use of herbal medicines by surgical patients. University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO. Principal Investigator, Department of Anesthesiology 2000-2001 o Use of complementary and alternative medicines by surgical patients: A national multi-site survey. University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO. Principal Investigator, Department of Anesthesiology, 2001-2002 o A single-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized clinical trial of the effect of transcutaneous electro-acupuncture of the P6 acupuncture point with a standard peripheral nerve stimulator compared to dolasetron for prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting. University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO. Principal Investigator, Department of Anesthesiology, 2000-2001 o Use of complementary and alternative medicines by surgical patients. University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO. Principal Investigator, Department of Anesthesiology, 1999-2000.  Funded Grants: o Institutional National Research Service Award. (HL T32 07085). National Institute of Health: National Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine, National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. 1999-2004 o Dolasetron Study Drug Donation. Abbott Laboratories, 1999-2001 o Research Scholar Grant. American Association of Nurse Anesthetists Foundation, 1999- 2000 o Research Scholar Grant. American Association of Nurse Anesthetists Foundation, 2000- 2001 o Research Grant. Sigma Theta Tau – Association of peri-Operative Registered Nurses Foundation 2000-2001  Publications: o Norred, CL. AANA Journal review course. Anesthetic-induced anaphylaxis. Journal of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists. 2012; 80(2):129-40. o Norred, CL. Development and testing of a synthesized mid-range theory of nurse anesthetists’ job satisfaction. 2006. UMI Number 3196579. Ann Arbor, MI: Proquest. o Norred, CL. Anesthetic pharmacology: A clinical review and compendium. 2004. Denver: Atlantis Publishing. o Wren KR & Norred, CL. (Eds). Real World Nursing Survival Guide: Complementary and Alternative Therapies. 2003. St. Louis: Harcourt. o Norred, CL. AANA Journal review course. Antiemetic prophylaxis: Pharmacology and therapeutics. Journal of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists 2003; 71(2):133- 140. o Norred, CL. Complementary and alternative medicine use by surgical patients. American periOperative Registered Nurses Journal. 2002; 76: 1013-1021.
  3. 3. Carol L. Edwards, C.R.N.A, Ph.D. 3 o Wren, KR, Kimbrall, S, & Norred, CL. Use of complementary and alternative medications by surgical patients, Journal of Peri-Anesthesia Nursing, 2002; 17(3): 170-177. o Wren KR, & Norred, CL. Prayer. In: Real World Nursing Survival Guide: Complementary and Alternative Therapies. St. Louis: Harcourt: 2003.  Reeder, FL, & Norred, CL. Therapeutic touch. In: Wren KR & Norred CL. (Eds). Real World Nursing Survival Guide: Complementary and Alternative Therapies. St. Louis: Harcourt: 2003.  Norred, CL. Acupressure. In: Wren KR & Norred CL. (Eds). Real World Nursing Survival Guide: Complementary and Alternative Therapies St. Louis: Harcourt: 2003.  Norred, CL. Aromatherapy. In: Wren KR & Norred CL. (Eds). Real World Nursing Survival Guide: Complementary and Alternative Therapies. St. Louis: Harcourt: 2003.  Norred, CL. Echinacea. In: Wren KR & Norred CL. (Eds). Real World Nursing Survival Guide: Complementary and Alternative Therapies. St. Louis: Harcourt: 2003.  Norred, CL. Ephedra. In: Wren KR & Norred CL. (Eds). Real World Nursing Survival Guide: Complementary and Alternative Therapies. St. Louis: Harcourt: 2003.  Norred, CL. Garlic. In: Wren KR & Norred CL. (Eds). Real World Nursing Survival Guide: Complementary and Alternative Therapies. St. Louis: Harcourt: 2003.  Norred, CL. Magnets. In: Wren KR & Norred CL. (Eds). Real World Nursing Survival Guide: Complementary and Alternative Therapies. St. Louis: Harcourt: 2003.  Norred CL. St. John’s wort. In: Wren KR & Norred CL. (Eds). Real World Nursing Survival Guide: Complementary and Alternative Therapies. St. Louis: Harcourt: 2003. o Norred, CL, & Brinker, F. Letter to the editor. Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine. 2002; 8(1):20. o Norred, CL. A follow-up survey of the use of complementary and alternative medicines by surgical patients. Journal of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetist.2002; 70(2): 119-125. o Norred, CL. Letter to the editor: Prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting. Journal of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists. 2002; 70(5): 343-344. o Norred, CL, & De Witt, B. J. DHEA. In: Roisen, M. F., & Fleisher, L. A., (Eds.) Essence of Anesthesia Practice, 2nd ed. Philadelphia: W.B. Saunders. 2001; 611. o Norred, CL. Echinacea. In: Roisen, M. F., & Fleisher, L. A., (Eds.) Essence of Anesthesia Practice, 2nd ed. Philadelphia: W.B. Saunders. 2001; 589. o Norred, CL. Herbs and anesthesia. Alternative Therapies in Women’s Health. 2001; 3(4): 26-30. o Norred, CL. Letter to the editor: Herbs/anesthesia. Herbalgram. 2001; 51:78. o Norred, CL. & Brinker, F. Potential coagulation effects of preoperative CAM. CME Course. Alternative Therapies in Health & Medicine. December 2001. o Norred, CL. Integrating CAM and surgery is inherently difficult. [Comment. Letter] Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine. 2000; 6(6): 15. o Norred, CL. Minimizing preoperative anxiety with alternative caring-healing therapies. Association of peri Operative Registered Nurses Journal. 2000; 72(5): 838-843. o Norred, CL, Finlayson C. Hemorrhage after the preoperative use of complementary and alternative medicines. Journal of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists. 2000; 68(3): 217-220. o Norred, CL, Zamudio S, & Palmer S. Use of complementary and alternative medicines by surgical patients. Journal of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists.2000; 68(1) 13-18.
  4. 4. Carol L. Edwards, C.R.N.A, Ph.D. 4  Podium Presentations: o Enhanced Recovery after Bariatric Surgery (ERAS), UT Southwestern Medical Center, Department of Anesthesiology, Dallas, TX. 2016.  CRNA Monthly Meeting  ERAS Committee Meeting  SWOT Meeting for Orthopedic ERAS o Writing Course for NBCRNA CPC Modules. UT Southwestern Medical Center, Department of Anesthesiology, Dallas, TX. 2016.  UT Southwestern nurse anesthetists  New Parkland Hospital nurse anesthetists o Quality and Safety Meeting: Enhanced Recovery After Surgery Pathway Development & Progress. UT Southwestern Medical Center, Department of Anesthesiology, Dallas, TX. 2016. o Anesthetic-induced anaphylaxis. Colorado Association of Nurse Anesthetists Annual Meetings, Denver, CO. 2012. o Anesthetic implications for mastocytosis. Colorado Association of Nurse Anesthetists Annual Meetings, Denver, CO. 2012. o Alternative therapies in anesthesia. Colorado Association of Nurse Anesthetists Annual Meetings, Denver, CO. 2001. o A follow-up survey of the use of complementary and alternative medicines by surgical patients. Colorado Association of Nurse Anesthetists Annual Meetings, Denver, CO. 2001. o Use of complementary and alternative medicines by surgical patients. Rocky Mountain Post Anesthesia Nurses Association, Denver, CO. 2001. o The impact of botanical-anesthetic drug interactions: Use of complementary and alternative medicines by surgical patients. Hitchcock Anesthesia Update. Dartmouth - Medical Center, Lebanon, NH. 2001. o Alternative therapies for prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting. Peri-natal Research Conference, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO. 2000. o Alternatives in anesthesia: Are we there yet? 6th World Congress International Federation of Nurse Anesthetists, Chicago, IL. 2000. o Use of complementary and alternative medicines by surgical patients. 11th Annual Rocky Mountain Research Conference. University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO. 2000.  Poster Presentations: o Amra, RJ, Finney, RB, Krambeer, CA, Paplham, SL, Shirk-Marienau, ME, Narr, BJ, & Norred, CL. The adverse effects in patients who use complementary and alternative medicines prior to urologic outpatient surgery with anesthesia. 70th Annual Meeting of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists, Orlando, FL. 2002. o Norred, CL. Use of complementary and alternative medicines by surgical patients. South Carolina Association of Nurse Anesthetists, Spring Meeting. 2001. o Wren, KR, Kimbrall, S, & Norred, CL. Use of complementary and alternative medications by surgical patients. Graduate Research Day, Medical College of Georgia, Augusta, GA. 2001. o Carey JA, Garcia C, Gold ME, & Norred, CL. Complementary and alternative medications: Frequency of preoperative use. 69th Annual Meeting of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists, San Francisco CA. [Abstract] AANA J: 2001. o Norred, CL. Use of complementary and alternative medicines by surgical patients. Student Research Conference. School of Nursing. University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO.2000. o Norred, CL. Use of complementary and alternative medicines by surgical patients. Western Institute of Nursing Conference, Denver CO. 2000.
  5. 5. Carol L. Edwards, C.R.N.A, Ph.D. 5 o Norred, CL. Use of complementary and alternative medicines by surgical patients. CU Medicine Ball, School of Medicine. University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO. 2000. o Norred, CL. Use of complementary and alternative medicines by surgical patients. 6th World Congress International Federation of Nurse Anesthetists, Chicago, IL. 2000. o Norred, CL. Use of complementary and alternative medicines by surgical patients. CU Mini-Med School, School of Medicine. University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO. 2000.  Awards: o Award for Excellence in Presentation for Poster Session. 6th World Congress International Federation of Nurse Anesthetists, Chicago, IL. 2000. o First Place Poster Presentation. Graduate Research Day. Medical College of Georgia, Augusta, GA. 2001. o Mary Hanna Memorial Journalism Award. Journal of Peri-Anesthesia Nursing. 2002.  Journal Reviewer: o Alternative Therapies in Health & Medicine. 2001, 2003 o Pharmacist’s Letter. 2003 o American Association of Nurse Anesthetists Journal. 2002 o Journal of Cardiovascular Drugs. 2001  Committee Memberships: o Department of Anesthesiology, UT Southwestern Medical Center. Dallas, TX. 2015-2016  Quality and Safety Committee  Enhanced Recovery after Surgery Committee o The Mastocytosis Society. 2011-2012  Education Director  Research committee member o Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Department of Anesthesiology. Lubbock, TX. 2005  CRNA Hiring Committee  PI Committee August o NIH Council of Public Representatives. Associate member. 2002-2005 o American Association of Nurse Anesthetists Foundation  Research Committee 2002-2004  Poster Committee 2001  Colorado Advocate 2001-2003 o University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO  Alternative Medicines Committee 2001 PROFESSIONAL CERTIF ICA T IONS & LICENSING  Texas Board of Nursing. o Licensed as a registered nurse 251302 Issued: 1980, Expires: 11-2017 o Certification as an advanced practice registered nurse and authorization as a nurse anesthetist issued 1987 License # AP101593  National Board of Certification and Recertification of Nurse Anesthetists. o Certification 038677 Issued: 1986, Expires: 2017.  Advanced Cardiac Life Support. 1986-present. PROFESSIONAL SOCIETIES / ASSOCIATIONS  American Association of Nurse Anesthetists, member 1986 to present.  American Association of Nurse Anesthetists Foundation, 2001-2004:  American Medical Writers Association, member 2016.  The Mastocytosis Society, 2011-2012.

