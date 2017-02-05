CHIDAMBARAM-RESUME

    CHIDAMBARAM.N    #7,   Pandian   street                                                                               ...
    SKILL   SET    Technical  ❖ Database                                                      :     Oracle   11.5.10.2,   ...
      EXTRA   CURRICULAR   ACHIEVEMENTS    At   Work:    ❖ Top   Performer   of   the   support   team   for   the   year ...
  1. 1.     CHIDAMBARAM.N    #7,   Pandian   street                                                                                                                                                                                                                          chidambram.nct@gmail.com  Vigneshwara   Nagar,   Porur,   Ch­116                                                                                                                                                                      Ph   #   91   95660   07495  ____________________________________________________________________________________  A budding professional with good knowledge in Oracle ERP systems [Enterprise Resource Planning] and                            Enterprise   Data   Warehosuing     WORK   EXPERINCE      Sanmina­SCI   Technology   India   Pvt.   Ltd.   Period:   Aug   2013   to   till   date   ❖ Exposed to a manufacturing plant, where the end to cycle of a Electronic Manufacturing service                              company   was   learnt    ❖ Supporting the ERP system and related IT tools, though the knowledge gained in the internship                              program    Positions:  Aug   2014   ­   Till   Date                                                                                                Programmer   Analyst   Aug   2013   ­   Aug2014                                                                                             Management   Trainne    E DUCATIONAL     Q UALIFICATION      ❖ Post   Graduate   Diploma   in   IT   Management                                                                              Currently   Undergoing                                    (Symbiosis­Distance   Learning)      ❖ B.E   (Bachelors   in   Electronics   and   Instrumentation),                               CGPA:   8.24/10                   2009­2013                                      Easwari   engineering   college   (Anna   University)     ❖ HSC,   Grace   Matriculation                                                                                                                                                                  93.5%                     2008­2009    ❖ SSLC,   Holy   Angel’s  85.9%                                                       2006­2007                 
  2. 2.     SKILL   SET    Technical  ❖ Database                                                      :     Oracle   11.5.10.2,   WIN   SQL,   SQL   and   Postgre   SQL  ❖ Reporting   Tools                     :   Oracle   Discoverer   10g   ,   MicroStrategy   (MSTR)   ❖ Server                                                                  :   Oracle   ,   Netteza    Functional  ❖ Various   Modules   of   an   ERP   system   and   its   flow  ❖ Flow   of   data   in   ERP  ❖ Mass   loading   of   Data   into   Oracle   ERP   system  ❖ Designing, developing, testing ,trouble shooting and debugging of various modules in Oracle                        application  ❖ Providing   technical   and   functional   support   to   the   Standard   Oracle   Quality   Module  ❖ Supported   the   Custom   Made   (Sanmina)   Quality   tool   for   Inspections   ❖ Development   and   support   of   Discoverer   reports   (an   Oracle   BI   ­   Reporting   tool)   ❖ Provided   first   level   support   to   the   MSTR   reports   (an   EDW   BI   ­   Reporting   tool)      POSTIONS   OF   RESPONSIBILITY_____________________________________________________  At   Work:   ❖ Headed   the   Oracle   Standard   Quality   Support   Team   with   3   members   ❖ Team   lead   for   the   internship   program   that   was   offered   by   Sanmina,   having   15   members  ❖ Played   as   a   Captain   for   Sanmina   Volley   Ball   Team     At   College:     ❖ Coordinated as the secretary of Citizen Consumer Club (a social welfare organization) for a period                              of   one   year   at   college   level  ❖ Program   coordinator   at   national   level   technical   symposium   Instrublitz   2013  PROJECT   WORK    ❖ Quality Project: Worked as a support team for the Custom Made (Sanmina) Quality Tool. Provided                              various   suggestions   during   the   development   phase   and   supported   the   same   post   implementation   ❖ Data   Load:   Loaded   the   data   in   Mass   numbers   into   the   Oracle   Inventory   Data   set  ❖ Decommissioning of Legacy Database : Analyzed the Dependent reports and its source from the                            Legacy   database   and   suggested   for   the   replacement   in   the   newer   Database   ❖ MSTR and Discoverer Report Creation : Analyzed and as well as created several reports as per the                                  business   needs      
  3. 3.       EXTRA   CURRICULAR   ACHIEVEMENTS    At   Work:    ❖ Top   Performer   of   the   support   team   for   the   year   2015  ❖ “Efficient Member” Appreciation from the Top Management for the support provided towards the                          Quality   Module  ❖ Winners   in   the   Sanmina   Volleyball   Tournament     At   College:    ❖ Won first place in drawing and collage events organized by the civil supplies and consumer                              protection   department   ,   Government   of   Tamil   Nadu      on   behalf   of   the   Citizen   Consumer   Club    ❖ A player in the department volley ball team and also had won prize in the                              inter­department   match   at   college   level   held   at   March   10,   2010    DECLARATION    I hereby declare that the above mentioned particulars are true and correct to the best of my knowledge                                    and   belief.  .       Place:   Chennai                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              CHIDAMBARAM.N       

