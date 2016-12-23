CA NITIN KUMAR GUPTA Phone: (M) 07531000319 E-Mail: nitingupta576@gmail.com Address – RZ 10/286 Plot No. 10, First Floor, ...
CV of Nitin Kumar Gupta

  1. 1. CA NITIN KUMAR GUPTA Phone: (M) 07531000319 E-Mail: nitingupta576@gmail.com Address – RZ 10/286 Plot No. 10, First Floor, Left Side Gali No. 3 Geetanjali Park, Sagarpur West, New Delhi - 110046 Career Objective To work in challenging situations and use my skills, knowledge and new ideas for achievement of the objectives of the group which would also help me to attain my personal and professional objectives. Professional & Academic Qualification Professional Qualification Qualification Year of passing Institution CA FINAL May 2016 ICAI CA PCC Nov 2011 ICAI Academic Qualification Examination Year Institute Marks B.Com 2009 University Of Rajasthan, Jaipur 64.56% Senior Secondary 2006 Board Of Rajasthan, Ajmer 76.31% Secondary 2004 Board Of Rajasthan, Ajmer 80.00% Work Experience  Presently working in Khanna & Annadhanam From 14 July’15 to present  Firm overview : Khanna & Annadhanam is a leading Chartered Accountant Firm in India, based in New Delhi. The Firm was founded in 1952 and has grown to its present position through the excellence of its professional services and the success of its clients. The firm was a member of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Internationals, one of the big six accounting firm for many years. Major Assignments Handled: Key Client Audit Areas Agnity India Technology Pvt Ltd. MART (Partnership Firm) YMCA (NPO) Statutory Audit & Tax Audit  Verification of various Expenses and Income.  Scrutiny of Debtors and Creditors with their ageing.  Verification of Legal Contracts entered in to by the Company.  Verification of TDS, Service Tax, PF & ESI and other statutory liabilities.  Finalizing Audit Report and Financial Statements  Preparation of Tax Audit Report (3CB & 3CD)
  2. 2. Other Assignments :  Performed audits of various financial books and reports for a variety of clients.  Calculated and assessed the tax liability of various clients and conducted tax audits.  Consulted the clients on various norms and assisted them in planning their investments according.  Vikas Oil Mills (Khairthal) 20 Dec’14 to 10 July’15  Pass all journal entry & all Accounting Transaction.  Deduction of TDS, Calculation of TDS payable,  Calculation of Vat payable  Preparation of financial statement  Performed and Involved in Computation of taxable Income Articleship Training Experience Completed Articleship of 3 years and 6 months (from Aug’08 to Feb’12) from KL DATTA & CO., Alwar where training profile includes:  Internal & Tax Audit of various type of corporate entity by verification of Debtors, Creditors, Loan & Advances, Report drafting and balance Sheet finalization.  Vijay Solvex Pvt Ltd  Jaipur Glass Pvt Ltd  Data Infosys Pvt Ltd  J. S. Fourwheel Pvt Ltd  Raghuwar India Pvt Ltd  Carried out Concurrent Audit of Bank of Baroda Alwar Branch & Statutory Audit of SBBJ Jaipur Branch.  Carried out VAT Audit of Neemrana Fort Palace, Neemrana.  Member of PF Audit team of Ashok Leyland, Alwar Branch.  Member of team for Project inspection audit of Emco Limited (Construction Management of EHV/UHV Transmission Line - Bhiwani Site)  Worked on different fields related to direct taxation for different clients.  Income Tax return preparation, fillings and assessments for Individuals, Partnership firms.  Vouching, Verification, Ledger Scrutiny, Finalization of Profit and loss Account and Balance Sheet of various type of entity. Sky Gourmet Catering Pvt Ltd. (Airlines Caterer) Purchase to Payment Audit (Chennai & Hyderabad Branch)  Verification of effectiveness of system regarding appointment of Suppliers/ Vendors.  Observe Physical activities regarding Procurement and Receipt of Material  Verification of procedure regarding Issue of Material  Physical Verification of Inventory  Inspection and Quality Control  Production and Distribution of Meals Unipatch Pvt Ltd. Internal Audit (Chennai & Noida Branch)  Reviewed and evaluated the effectiveness of internal controls.  Physical verification of stock & cash.  Suggesting measures to improve existing system.
  3. 3. Achievements  Scored distinction in Strategic Financial Management and Information Systems Control and Audit in CA Final.  Scored distinction in Adavnce Accounitng & Taxation In CA PCC. Strengths  Positive attitude, Quick learner  Pro-Active Approach, Team player, Hard worker. IT Knowledge  Working Knowledge of SAP  Conversant with MS Office Excel, Word, Power Point.  Exposure to accounting software like Tally ERP, Busy  Completed 100 hours of computer training under the guidelines of ICAI. Hobbies  Playing Cricket  Watching Movies Personal Details  Father Name : Jeevraj Gupta  Date of Birth : 15thjuly, 1989

