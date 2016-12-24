Energy requirments of poultry by Dr sunil kumar B

Introduction:- •POULTRY FEEDING Energy requirement:  Ration for poultry calculated on the basis of ME.  Poultry eat to s...
 High energy cereal grains are the principal energy sources.  Fat may can be added at levels of 3-8% to increase dietary...
FEEDING OF BROILERS ME (Kcal/kg)Age / Nutrients 2800Starter ration (0-3weeks) 3000Grower ration (3-5 weeks) 3200Finisher r...
Energy feeds:  Grain, grain by-products and animal & vegetable fats and oils supply the most of energy in the poultry die...
Nutrient requirements of laying hens: 1-Energy requirement:  For maintenance (2kg wt.) = 220 Kcal For 1 g gain/day = 3 Kc...
Energy requirements of layers for maintenance calculation • NEm requirements of adult hen=83×BW kg0.75 kcal/day. • NEm req...
• Activity allowance is 50% of energy needed for basal metabolism and 37% for caged hens. • Therefore total ME requirement...
Energy requirements of broilers calculation • Weight of broiler breeder is 2.5 kg • NEm :83×2.5 0.75 =83 × 1.99=165 kcal/d...
FEEDING OF GEESE They are largely herbivorous. –Goslings feed with limited diet throughout the growing period. –Gosling ar...
FEEDING OF GEESE NRC 1994 ME (Kcal/Kg diet) Period 29000-4 W (starter) 3000After 4 W (grower) 2900Breeding
FEEDING OF DUCKS NRC 1994 ME (Kcal/Kg diet)Period 29000-2 W (starter) 30002-7 W (grower) 2900Breeding
Energy requirements of turkeys • • • Nutrient requirement are higher because of their faster growth.
• The energy requirements at 0-4 weeks is 2800 kcal MEn per kg diet. • The energy requirements of • Male turkey (20 – 24 w...
Energy requirements of japanese quail • Japanese quails reach body weight in about 5-6 week and starts laying eggs next 12...
Thank u Submitted by:- Dr B.SUNIL KUMAR TVM/2015-024 DEPT OF LPM, SVVU. Guided by: Dr.Yugandhar Asso Proffesor, Dept of Nu...
  1. 1. Introduction:- •POULTRY FEEDING Energy requirement:  Ration for poultry calculated on the basis of ME.  Poultry eat to satisfy their energy needs when fed free choice, thus must control the intake of all nutrients by including them in a definite proportion to available energy level..
  2. 2.  High energy cereal grains are the principal energy sources.  Fat may can be added at levels of 3-8% to increase dietary energy concentrations. Factors affecting feed intake: 1-Energy levels in the ration:  energy level   feed intake  energy level   feed intake
  3. 3. FEEDING OF BROILERS ME (Kcal/kg)Age / Nutrients 2800Starter ration (0-3weeks) 3000Grower ration (3-5 weeks) 3200Finisher ration (5-7 weeks)
  4. 4. Energy feeds:  Grain, grain by-products and animal & vegetable fats and oils supply the most of energy in the poultry diets.  Corn is the most common grain used in formulating poultry diets  Other grains such as grain sorghum & wheat substituted part of corn  Animal & vegetable fats can be added in limited amounts (5-10% of the diet) FEEDING OF BROILERS
  5. 5. Nutrient requirements of laying hens: 1-Energy requirement:  For maintenance (2kg wt.) = 220 Kcal For 1 g gain/day = 3 Kcal  The usual energy conc. Is 2.8 Mcal ME/kg diet  Energy conc. Than 2.3 Mcal energy intake & egg production FEEDING OF LAYING HENS
  6. 6. Energy requirements of layers for maintenance calculation • NEm requirements of adult hen=83×BW kg0.75 kcal/day. • NEm requirements of 1.75 kg adult hen= 83×1.75 kg0.75 kcal/day=126kcal • MEm requirements =126×82%= 126/0.82=154 kcal/day.
  7. 7. • Activity allowance is 50% of energy needed for basal metabolism and 37% for caged hens. • Therefore total ME requirements for non laying hens =154+57=211. • The energy content of a large egg = 86 kcal • Total ME requirement of laying hen=297 kcal/day
  8. 8. Energy requirements of broilers calculation • Weight of broiler breeder is 2.5 kg • NEm :83×2.5 0.75 =83 × 1.99=165 kcal/day • MEm : 165/0.82=201 kcal/day. • Activity :50 % of MEm = 101 kcal per day • Total ME required = MEm + MEactivity + MEegg+ MEgain =201+101+73+15 =390kcal/hen/day
  9. 9. FEEDING OF GEESE They are largely herbivorous. –Goslings feed with limited diet throughout the growing period. –Gosling are provided with adlibitum consumption in confinement.
  10. 10. FEEDING OF GEESE NRC 1994 ME (Kcal/Kg diet) Period 29000-4 W (starter) 3000After 4 W (grower) 2900Breeding
  11. 11. FEEDING OF DUCKS NRC 1994 ME (Kcal/Kg diet)Period 29000-2 W (starter) 30002-7 W (grower) 2900Breeding
  12. 12. Energy requirements of turkeys • • • Nutrient requirement are higher because of their faster growth.
  13. 13. • The energy requirements at 0-4 weeks is 2800 kcal MEn per kg diet. • The energy requirements of • Male turkey (20 – 24 weeks) and female turkeys (17 to 20 weeks) are 3300 kcal MEn / kg diet.(NRC,1994).
  14. 14. Energy requirements of japanese quail • Japanese quails reach body weight in about 5-6 week and starts laying eggs next 12 to 18 months. • Energy requirements is 2750 kcal ME/kg. • Comparitively low levels of nutrients seem satisfactory for egg production with metabolic energy 2650 kcal/kg.
  15. 15. Thank u Submitted by:- Dr B.SUNIL KUMAR TVM/2015-024 DEPT OF LPM, SVVU. Guided by: Dr.Yugandhar Asso Proffesor, Dept of Nutrition, CVSc, Tirupati, SVVU.

