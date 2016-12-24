044 42 63 42 42 9500053050 boundtechsolutions@gmail.com Tableau Course Content – Bound Tech Solutions Total No of Hours : ...
Tableau Course Content Vijay - BTS

  1. 1. 044 42 63 42 42 9500053050 boundtechsolutions@gmail.com Tableau Course Content – Bound Tech Solutions Total No of Hours : 50 – 60 Hours What is Tableau? Why we need Tableau? Advantages and Disadvantages of Tableau? Current Market Status of Tableau? What are all the Tableau Versions? Comparing Tableau with Other reporting Tools? Set Up environment of Tableau – Desktop and Server? – How to Install and configure both desktop and server. (Candidate's System) How to know about tableau and OBIEE functionality? Data Source How to Access Data source to tableau?  File Systems like CSV, Excel etc.  Relational systems like Oracle, Sql Server, and DB2 etc.  Cloud systems like Windows Azure, Google Big Query etc.  Other Sources using ODBC How to make a join by tables in tableau? What is the use of Alias over in tableau? How to combine 2 or more data sources? What are all the Types of Files and Extensions – Uses? Tableau Workbook Tableau Packaged Workbook Tableau Data source Tableau Packaged Data source Tableau Data Extract Tableau Bookmark Tableau Preferences
  2. 2. 044 42 63 42 42 9500053050 boundtechsolutions@gmail.com Tableau Data Types, Memory, Data View What are all the Data Types which Tableau can handle? What is the use of Live Method and In Memory with examples and scenarios? What is the use of custom Data view and its implementation like - Drill down View, Swapping Dimensions? Use of Show me Options? Basics of Show Me Show Me with Two Fields with scenario based examples Show Me with Multiple Fields with scenario based examples Layouts and its description – Purposes and accessing? Extracting Data Creating an Extract? Applying Extract Filters? Various methods of extracting data and view history? What is the use of Extract and implementation steps? Fields Operations Combining 2 fields in to one of some 2 columns? How to create a sheet? Adding fields to sheets (Mean to say that importing columns to field)? Search option in tableau to search any columns or fields? Renaming, Reordering, Sorting, and checking the metadata, changing the dimensions as per business requirement in project? Metadata Checking the Metadata How to change the data type? Renaming and Hiding? How to create an Alias?
  3. 3. 044 42 63 42 42 9500053050 boundtechsolutions@gmail.com Joins in Tableau How to create a joins? What are all the Join Types and implementation steps? Editing Join Types and Join Fields? Data Blending Worksheet What is the use of workbook, worksheet and implementation steps? How to create a worksheet ? Renaming worksheet? Preview before saving to memory? Color coding to worksheet? Delete worksheet? Re-order the worksheet in dashboard? Paged Workbook? And saving each worksheet in different location? Calculations in Tableau Operators Types of Operator? General Operator – Plus, Minus? Arithmetic Operator – Multiplication, Division, Modulo, Power? Comparison Operator – Equal to (=,==), Not Equal to, Greater than, Lesser than? Logical Operator – AND, OR, NOT? Precedence of Operator? Functions Number Functions String Functions Date Functions Logical Functions Aggregate Functions
  4. 4. 044 42 63 42 42 9500053050 boundtechsolutions@gmail.com Cacluation Fields ( Numeric Calculations) How to create a calculation Field? Calculation Editor? How to create a formula? Using the Calculation field in report? Aggregate functions? Table Calculations Quick Table Calculations with scenario based? Running Total Difference Percent Difference Percent of Total Rank Percentile Moving Average Year to Date (YTD) Total Compound Growth Rate Year over Year Growth Year to Date (YTD) Growth LOD Types of LOD (Level of Detail) Expressions? FIXED LOD with scenario based examples INCLUDE LOD with scenario based examples EXCLUDE LOD with scenario based examples Sorting Computed Sorting With Examples Manual Sorting with Examples
  5. 5. 044 42 63 42 42 9500053050 boundtechsolutions@gmail.com Filters Filter Dimensions Filter Measures Filter Dates Quick Filters How to create a quick filters? How to delete a filters? Context Filters Context Filters and implementing with scenario and examples? Condition Filters Conditions Filters and implementing with scenario and examples? Top Filters Top Filters and implementing steps along with scenario and examples? Filter Options How to create filters for measures with implementation steps? How to create filters for Dimensions with implementation steps? How to clearing the filters with examples? Charts BAR Chart Simple Bar Chart and implementation steps with examples? Bar Chart with Colour Range and implementation steps with examples? Stacked Bar Chart and implementation steps with examples? Line Chart Simple Line Chart and implementation steps with examples? Multiple Measure Line Chart and implementation steps with examples? Line Chart with Label and implementation steps with examples?
  6. 6. 044 42 63 42 42 9500053050 boundtechsolutions@gmail.com Pie Chart Simple Pie Chart and implementation steps with examples? Drill Down Pie Chart and implementation steps with examples? Cross Tab Simple Cross Tab and implementation steps with examples? Cross Tab - Color Encoded and implementation steps with examples? Cross Tab with Row Percentage and implementation steps with examples? Scatter plot Simple Scatter Plot and implementation steps with examples? Scatter Plot - Color Encoded and implementation steps with examples? Drill Down Scatter Plot and implementation steps with examples? Bubble Chart Simple Bubble Chart and implementation steps with examples? Bubble Chart with Measure Values and implementation steps with examples? Bubble Chart with Measure Colors and implementation steps with examples? Bullet Graph and implementation steps with examples? Box Plot Creating Box Plot and implementation steps with examples? Box Plot with Two Dimensions and implementation steps with examples? Tree Map Creating Tree Map and implementation steps with examples? Tree Map with Two Dimensions and implementation steps with examples? Bump Chart Creating Bump Chart and implementation steps with examples? Gantt Chart Creating Gantt Chart and implementation steps with examples? Histogram Creating Histogram and implementation steps with examples? Creating Histogram with Dimension and implementation steps with examples?
  7. 7. 044 42 63 42 42 9500053050 boundtechsolutions@gmail.com Motion Charts Creating Motion Chart and implementation steps with examples? Waterfall Charts Creating Waterfall Chart and implementation steps with examples? Waterfall Chart with Color and implementation steps with examples? Dashboard Creating a Dashboard with step by step guide? Formatting Format Menu Explanation Formatting the Axes and implementation steps with examples? Change the Font and implementation steps with examples? Change the Shade and Alignment and implementation steps with examples? Format Borders and implementation steps with examples? Forecasting Step by Step Creating a Forecast with example? How to describe Forecast? Trend Lines Creating Trend Line with steps and examples? How to describe the Trend Line with example? Others What is the use of Bookmark and implementation steps? What is the use of Data Pane and implementation steps? What is the use of Data Source Page and implementation steps? What is the use of Dimension and implementation steps? What is the use of filters shelf, format pane, level of detail (LOD) expression, marks, marks card, pages shelf, rows shelf, shelves and implementation steps?
  8. 8. 044 42 63 42 42 9500053050 boundtechsolutions@gmail.com Tableau Navigations File Menu Data Menu Worksheet Menu Dashboard Menu Story menu Analysis Menu Map Menu Format Menu Server Menu Tableau Flow Design How Tableau Desktop working? Tableau - Data Terminology Can Give some Interview Questions and Answers Can give training more over by scenario based only Note: Topics and timings may change based on learning

