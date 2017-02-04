RESUME SANTOSH KUMAR BOPPANA (DNSVS KUMAR) HSE Officer Ph :+971544095310 (Uae) Email :boppana.santosh@gmail.com SYNOPSIS T...
RESUME SANTOSH KUMAR BOPPANA (DNSVS KUMAR) HSE Officer Ph :+971544095310 (Uae) Email :boppana.santosh@gmail.com  Full res...
RESUME SANTOSH KUMAR BOPPANA (DNSVS KUMAR) HSE Officer Ph :+971544095310 (Uae) Email :boppana.santosh@gmail.com  Informin...
RESUME SANTOSH KUMAR BOPPANA (DNSVS KUMAR) HSE Officer Ph :+971544095310 (Uae) Email :boppana.santosh@gmail.com Passport N...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Santosh boppana-uae

22 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
22
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Santosh boppana-uae

  1. 1. RESUME SANTOSH KUMAR BOPPANA (DNSVS KUMAR) HSE Officer Ph :+971544095310 (Uae) Email :boppana.santosh@gmail.com SYNOPSIS To became a part of a successful organization and providing intellectual, technical skills and accepting all the challenges in work thus helping in the growth of organization and providing good opportunities in learning and sharing things CARRER SCAN: Over 10years of working experience in Oil &Gas and constructions Total Experience : 10 years Experience in Gulf: 5+ Years. Constructions, Oil & Gas (Offshore &Onshore)/Platform and Island. Experience in India: 4 years Working in Eitmad stragiec security solutions in uae as QHSE officer from Dec 2016 Worked for RVR Projects as ASST.Manager –HSQE located at Vijayawada from Aug -2015 to Aug -2016. Projects Handled: construction of 5 store building and accommodation work for APIIC in Vijayawada . Construction of Quinn hotels at Gachibowli –Hyderabad for Irish company in indu projects. Construction work of core lab and Accommodation workers facilities for Qatar petroleum in Qatar. Previous Organization: ATS Group Ltd (TAS-AGT GROUP) Designation: HSQE OFFICER Place: Abu Dhabi, U.A.E Period: May-2011 to April-2014. Projects Executed: 1. Project #1 : Abu Dhabi Oil Company Limited (Japan) ADOC -MUBRAZZ ISLAND . 2. Project#2 : Abu Dhabi marine operating compay (ADMA) Abu Dhabi –DAS ISLAND. 3. Project#3 : Zadco Development company –ARZANAH & SATAH OIL FIELDS. 4. Project#4 : Shah Oil Fields. Worked for NAVAYUGA GROUP as “SAFETY OFFICER from April -2009 to April-2011. Worked for INDU PROJECTS LTD as “SAFETY OFFICER” from Dec-2007 toMar-2009. Worked for AL-MANA ENGG& CONT.COMPANY(QATAR) as’’ HSE OFFICER from June2005 to oct-2007 Roles & Responsibilities as HSE
  2. 2. RESUME SANTOSH KUMAR BOPPANA (DNSVS KUMAR) HSE Officer Ph :+971544095310 (Uae) Email :boppana.santosh@gmail.com  Full responsibility to manage the company activities on-site. coordinate, control and monitor site works according to the project plans and project schedule associated with civil works, electrical, systems integration, communication installations and the s ecurity solution  Responsible for implementation of the site-specific HSE Plan and proactively engages in site activities relative to the HSE Plan.  Maintains regular contact and interaction with the Client and their representatives. Submits requests for Permits to Work and relevant permissions to enter areas.Attends coordination meetings with the Operating Companies and documents discussions and direction provided.  Conducts weeklysite progress meetings with subcontractors and prepares and issues Minutes of Meeting including action item follow-up.  Conducts internal team meeting each week and records minutes ofmeeting including action item follow -up.  Creating effective procedures for the preparation and implementation of programs within the area of Construction safety, Process Safety and the environment process.  Conducting Safety (internal & external) Audits & Risk Assessment;implementing Environment Health Safety Management System and formulating Mutual Aid Scheme with neighboring industries.  Reviewing of method statements and work procedures and procedures of contractors submitted for approval.  Handling administration, supervising and Advising/directing the safety & security systems, Housekeeping and building maintenance.  Investigating employee Health and Safety complaints; discusses findings and recommends possible solutions in a timely manner.  Reporting of unsafe practices /conditions to departmental heads / higher ups & follow up for timely closure.  Advising employers/employees aboutsafe & healthy work practices & health/ safety managementsystems.  Inspecting machinery,equipmentand workplaces & ensuring suitable protective equipment,such as hearing protection, dust pollution protection, PPE are provided and is being used correctly.  Ensuring workplaces comply with Environment, health and safety legislation & investigating complaints, serious harm incidents and accidents.  Coordinating HIRA studies for modification, new process or changes in existing activities.  Training Senior Managers, Supervisors, Contractors and Workers in the field of Environment, Health, Fire Prevention and Safety.  Handling the safety & engineering inspection of oil/gas separators, plant and machineries.  Functioning as In charge of investigation & inspection of failures of equipment, pipeline, tanks, vessels, etc.  Training on safety precaution during welding,cutting,safety precaution of confined space entry &Working at heights.  Carrying out inspection and maintaining fire fighting equipment’s breathing apparatus.  Carrying out accident & incident investigation at work premises.
  3. 3. RESUME SANTOSH KUMAR BOPPANA (DNSVS KUMAR) HSE Officer Ph :+971544095310 (Uae) Email :boppana.santosh@gmail.com  Informing staff and senior levels about the up gradation of rules and regulation of local legislation and enforcing authorities.  Conducting daily, weekly site inspection and maintain compliance report.  Manual lifting techniques, all types of block servicing, plumbing, civil construction work, gas cylinder handling and storage system, Cylinder use of hand tools safe working procedure.  Supervising and Motivating the Team members to work in quality and safety.  Overseeing smooth implementation,maintenance and improvement of the Integrated Management System (IMS) i.e. QMS (ISO 9001), EMS (ISO 14001) and Safety (OHSAS 18001) standards. PROFESSIONAL TRANING:  NEBOSH .  Diploma in Industrial safety.  Diploma in fire & safety Management.  BOSIET from OPITO, Abu Dhabi-UAE (Certificate Number: 93285700181011942832(Date Awarded: 18.10. 2011,Expiry Date: 17.10. 2015 )  Minimum Industry Safety Training/Basic H2S Training  Helicopter Underwater Escape Training  First Aid course Training  Fire Fighting Training  Sea Survival Training  Permit to Work Training EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION:-  Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (DME).  Graduation PERSONAL PROFILE:-  Name : SANTOSH KUMAR BOPPANA  Date of Birth : 02-02-1981  Marital Status : Married  Language Known : English, Telugu, Hindi  Permanent Address : D: NO: 2-132, Tadigadpa village, penmulluru, Vijayawada Andhra Pradesh, INDIA- 521137  Passport Details :
  4. 4. RESUME SANTOSH KUMAR BOPPANA (DNSVS KUMAR) HSE Officer Ph :+971544095310 (Uae) Email :boppana.santosh@gmail.com Passport Number: L7868523 Date of Issue: 12.03.2014 Date of expiry: 11.03.2024 ECNR Status: Yes DECLARATION:- I Santosh kumar .boppana hereby conform that the information given above is true to the best of my knowledge Place: Date: santosh kumar boppana

×