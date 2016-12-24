BIRASRI_ARINDAM_CV

BIRASRI ARINDAMBIRASRI ARINDAM Address: Blue Ridge Society, Hinjewadi, Pune-411057 Phone: +91 9910695656; Email:birasriari...
• Organizing our participation in buyer meet ,tradeshows, exhibition pan India. • Planning ,Developing documentary film fo...
IMAGIC COMMUNICATION PVT. LTD. NEW DELHI Apr’07 – Mar’08 Client Servicing Executive • Acquired significant exposure in var...
  1. 1. BIRASRI ARINDAMBIRASRI ARINDAM Address: Blue Ridge Society, Hinjewadi, Pune-411057 Phone: +91 9910695656; Email:birasriarindam@yahoo.co.in MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS/ BRAND MANAGEMENTMARKETING COMMUNICATIONS/ BRAND MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONALPROFESSIONAL Seek a challenging position with a growth-oriented organization in the field of Marketing Communication/ Brand Management/ Advertising across the Print / Electronic Media Houses / Consumer Durables / FMCG / Retail/ Education Industry, which would give me the opportunity to utilize my skills for development of professional goals & organizational objectives. PROFESSIONAL SYNOPSISPROFESSIONAL SYNOPSIS • A competent and result-oriented professional offering over 8 years of versatile experience across Marketing Communication, Product Positioning, Brand/ Event Management, Media Buying, Public Relations . Spearheading as Marketing manager with Greenessence Extraction Pvt Ltd. • Possess in-depth knowledge of managing entire spectrum of Integrated Marketing Communications, PR, Brand Management/ Promotion, Media Buying, Client Servicing, Event & Key Account Management with the ability to drive high marketing campaign response rates, Planning, Ideating & Implementing successful ATL and BTL Communication. • Conceptualist, with a sharp eye for fresh approaches while understanding critical communication drivers and trends in multiple markets and audiences; ability to design customized brand solutions to achieve desired objectives. Well versed with Vendor Management, Coordinating with Ad, PR and Event Management Agencies and Film Production Companies etc. • Expertise in Developing Collaterals - Brochure, Leaflet, Postures, Corporate Films, TV & Radio Commercials, Online, Print and Outdoor Advertising, Website Developing and Managing entire gamut of Film Production and Content Writing. Proficiency in devising & executing highly creative brand communication and marketing communication strategies. • Excellent leadership qualities with proven ability to build and lead effective teams. Exemplary instructional, interpersonal, business/communication, planning, negotiating and decision-making skills along with building, sustaining, and influencing relationships; highly focused on achieving bottom line results while formulating advanced business solutions for the clients. Core Competencies Marketing Communication Strategy ♦ Campaign Management ♦ Trade Media Relations Skill ♦ Product Positioning ♦ Client Servicing & Account Management ♦ Interpersonal Skills ♦ Report Management ♦ Team Management ♦ Cross-Functional Coordination ♦ Internal & External Communication ♦ Public Relations ♦ Advertising/ Promotional Strategies ♦ Liaison & Coordination ♦ Brand Activation Brand Management, Digital Marketing PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCEPROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE Digital Marketing Course From Digital Vidya (Continuing) Greenessence Extraction Pvt Ltd Jan2013- till Date Marketing Consultant • Responsible for conceptualization, planning and implementation of innovative and cost effective Marketing Communication strategies . • Involved in planning & implementation BTL activities and trade marketing activities and monitored and coordinated production and effective distribution of promotional materials Pan India. • Meeting buyers personally and in tradeshows, buyer meets ,trade shows.
  2. 2. • Organizing our participation in buyer meet ,tradeshows, exhibition pan India. • Planning ,Developing documentary film for the organization. • Planning, conceptualizing, Developing collaterals like Brochure, Leaflets, Flyers,Danglers, Standees and distributing the same to sales team pan India for promoting products and selling the same. • Conducting, organizing PR Activities like press releases. Participation in Events, Exhibition, Tradeshows. • Making alliances and tie up with various agricultural Universities and various agricultural departments and scientists of govt agricultural universities to gain technical know how and improve productivity. • Assisted the sales team in promotions, sale of products through development of marketing & sales aids/ promotional materials. • Analyzed and reviewed market responses/ requirements and communicated the same to various teams for accomplishment of business goals. BHARAT INSECTICIDES LTD. NEW DELHI Feb’11 – Dec’12 Sr. Advertising and Marketing Communication Executive • Held responsibilities in building four pillars of brand activation into the positioning and belief of the business – Planning, Reach, Execution and Measurability. • Responsible for conceptualization, planning and implementation of innovative and cost effective Marketing Communication strategies, support brand development plan for entire brand portfolio. • Developed & implemented strategic marketing plans in alignment with the current market trends & competitors’ activities to achieve business goals aimed towards the growth in business volumes as well as profitability. • voInlved in planning & implementation of ATL & BTL activities and trade marketing activities and monitored and coordinated production and effective distribution of promotional materials Pan India. • Activating co-ordinating digital Campaign like sms to customer database, activating ringtone across India among employee mobiles . • Involved in coordination with various Advertisement, PR and Event Management Agencies and internal departments for planning and implementation of Mass Media Campaigns, PR and various Events. Liaised with various support teams in creating brand awareness and developing and implementing brand building strategies. • Conducted research for media buying while analyzed trends and tracked competitor’s activities while conceptualized fresh approaches with understanding of critical communication drivers and trends in multiple markets. • Maintain updated marketing database and efficiently controlled strategies, budgets and execution of marketing plans. • Assisted the sales team in promotions, launches and sale of products through development of marketing & sales aids/ promotional materials. Contributed in competition mapping, planning marketing mix and creating USPs including product life cycle plan as a part of brand building and market development effort • Analyzed and reviewed market responses/ requirements and communicated the same to various teams for accomplishment of business goals. Evolved market segmentation and penetration strategies to achieve targets. • Responsible for overall media planning, buying & evaluating the effectiveness of marketing campaigns, systems & processes through consistent feedback gathering & managing marketing activities across the region. FAMILY BUSINESS (PRINTING), CUTTACK, ORISSA Apr’08 – Jan’11 Managing Family Business • Efficiently created a concept of printing, production and distribution of Yearly Calendars pan India in Oriya languages and planned publishing in Hindi and English languages. • Formulated and implemented effective marketing strategy to streamline the business hence putting it on growth track.
  3. 3. IMAGIC COMMUNICATION PVT. LTD. NEW DELHI Apr’07 – Mar’08 Client Servicing Executive • Acquired significant exposure in various aspects like brand promotion, marketing fundamentals, market intelligence and strategic thinking. • Participated in client meetings to collate client brief on product/ services and geared the activities in preparing a variety of creative briefs and presented the creative to the client. • Strategized, conceptualized and developed print advertisement, TV commercials, documentary films, corporate films, radio commercial, online advertisements, outdoor campaigns, PR activities with team members and creative team through several brainstorming sessions for several media. Followed up with the creative team and coordinated with the media department/ modeling agency for shootings required for Print Ad and Ad film production and release of print advertisement. Managed media selection to generate awareness on client’s services and operations. • Liaised with media and client in preparation of media plans and developing integrated communication strategies. • Worked on digital campaign like creation of banner advertisements & E-mailers with various portals like Rediff.com, MSN.com, Zapak.com and Indiatimes.com. • Ensured Quality Implementation of theme events and promotions and actively involved in planning, organizing, coordinating, promoting, and facilitating special events. • Mapped market dynamics and developed innovative brand communication strategies to capture and retain a reasonable market share. MODDUS MEDIA PVT. LTD. NEW DELHI Feb’06 – Mar’07 Client Servicing Executive STREETLIFE ADVERTISING PVT. LTD. NEW DELHI Jan ‘05 – Jan’06 Client Servicing Executive LINTAS INDIA LTD. NEW DELHI Jan’04 – Jun’04 Management Trainee EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENTEDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT Post Graduate Certificate in Advertising Management and Public Relation ,2016 ♦Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahemedabad Post Graduate Diploma in Advertising, Communication & Marketing, 2004 ♦ EMPI Business School, New Delhi Post Graduate Diploma in Sales & Marketing, 2000 ♦ NIS, New Delhi B. Com., 1997 ♦ Utkal University, Orissa Workshop Attended ♦ Advertising Workshop Languages Known: English, Hindi and Oriya References: Available on request

